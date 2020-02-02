CHI
Raptors tie team record with 11th straight win, beat Bulls

  • AP
  • Feb 02, 2020

TORONTO (AP) Terence Davis hasn’t forgotten about being passed over for a spot in the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend. Even so, the Toronto Raptors rookie is just happy he’s playing for a contender.

Davis came off the bench to score a career-high 31 points and the Raptors tied a team record with their 11th straight win, beating the Chicago Bulls 129-102.

Toronto also won 11 straight in January 2016 and again from Feb. 26-March 16, 2018.

Pascal Siakam added 17 points, Serge Ibaka had 16, Chris Boucher 15 and Kyle Lowry 14 for the reigning NBA champions. The Raptors outscored the Bulls 69-39 in the second half to win their 12th consecutive meeting with Chicago.

Davis made a career-high 12 of his 15 field goal attempts, including six of seven from 3-point range.

“The ball was going in, so I kept shooting,” Davis said.

Davis is the sixth rookie in Raptors history to score at least 30 in a game, and the first to do it as a reserve.

“He’s reaping some of the benefits of all his hard work," coach Nick Nurse said.

Davis said the All-Star snub was “definitely in the back of my mind,” but insisted he’s content with the Raptors, who are second in the East.

“I��m not saying I wouldn’t want to play in the game, because it’s a special event, but I would rather play in the playoffs,” Davis said.

An undrafted rookie from the University of Mississippi, Davis had scored 23 points twice this season, most recently against Washington on Jan. 17. He surpassed that mark with a 13-point fourth quarter, and received a hug from Lowry when he checked out with 3:12 remaining.

“It just shows you what type of team this is,” Davis said. “We all love each other, we care for each other, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else, honestly.”

Thaddeus Young fouled out with 21 points and Zach LaVine had 18 as Toronto swept Chicago for the third straight season.

Chandler Hutchison scored 17 points, and Ryan Arcidiacono and Coby White each had 12 for the Bulls, who are 8-18 on the road.

The Raptors were without guard Norman Powell, who broke the ring finger on his left hand in Friday’s win at Detroit. Center March Gasol missed his third straight game because of a sore left hamstring. Both players are out indefinitely.

“With Norm being out, (Davis) is going to have an opportunity,” Lowry said. “He’s got to take advantage of it.”

Bulls guard Kris Dunn missed his first game of the season, with Hutchison starting in his place. Coach Jim Boylen said Dunn has been diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

Dunn was injured on the first possession of Friday’s loss at Brooklyn. He flew back to Chicago Saturday to be evaluated by team doctors.

Bulls forward Daniel Gafford didn’t return after suffering an apparent injury on an awkward fall in the first quarter, but Boylen said afterward that Gafford was OK. Gafford had missed the previous nine games because of a dislocated right thumb.

Chicago led 63-60 at halftime, but Toronto reclaimed the lead with a 17-4 run over the first five minutes of the third.

“We dropped our heads a little bit in that third when the ball wasn’t going in and they made their run,” Boylen said.

Siakam scored nine points in the third and Ibaka had eight as the Raptors took a 95-85 lead to the fourth.

“We threw it away,” a disappointed LaVine said. “Same story we do most of the games we lead at halftime.”

TIP-INS

Bulls: F Lauri Markkanen (stress reaction, right pelvis) missed his sixth straight game.

Raptors: Toronto has won four straight at home. … F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (right ankle) missed his fourth straight game. Nurse said Hollis-Jefferson could return Wednesday against the Pacers. … G-F Malcolm Miller (neck) did not play. … The Raptors outscored the Bulls 66-30 in bench points.

KNOCKING ON THE PLAYOFF DOOR

Chicago is ninth in the East, three and a half games behind Orlando for the final playoff berth. The Bulls have lost three straight after winning four of the previous six.

“When opportunity knocks, you’ve got to open the door,” LaVine said. “We just stood there. We might have jiggled the handle a little bit, but that’s about it.”

MAGIC NUMBER

Toronto is 13-0 this season when shooting 50 percent or better.

SUPER SUNDAY

The Raptors won on Super Bowl Sunday for the fourth straight season.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host New Orleans on Thursday night.

Raptors: Host Indiana on Wednesday night.

---

1st Quarter
CHI Bulls 29
TOR Raptors 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
11:26 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
11:11   Out of bounds turnover on Zach LaVine  
11:02 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 0-6
10:51 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 2-6
10:39   OG Anunoby missed reverse layup  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
10:19   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
10:13   Out of bounds turnover on Serge Ibaka  
10:03   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
9:50 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 2-8
9:37 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 5-8
9:27 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 5-11
9:15 +3 Tomas Satoransky made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 8-11
9:03 +2 Pascal Siakam made jump shot 8-13
8:48   Bad pass turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
8:41   Serge Ibaka missed layup  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
8:37   Out of bounds turnover on Zach LaVine  
8:30 +2 Fred VanVleet made driving layup 8-15
8:14   Chandler Hutchison missed floating jump shot  
8:14   TOR team rebound  
8:07 +2 Pascal Siakam made turnaround jump shot 8-17
7:53 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 11-17
7:32   Bad pass turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by Luke Kornet  
7:32   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
7:18 +2 Chandler Hutchison made layup, assist by Luke Kornet 13-17
7:09   Shooting foul on Thaddeus Young  
7:09 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 13-18
7:09 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-19
7:00   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
6:52   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
6:41   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
6:29   Bad pass turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Chandler Hutchison  
6:24   Zach LaVine missed layup  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
6:20 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk 15-19
6:06   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
5:54   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
5:48   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
5:30   Serge Ibaka missed floating jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
5:23   Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka  
5:23 +1 Chandler Hutchison made 1st of 2 free throws 16-19
5:23 +1 Chandler Hutchison made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-19
5:12   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
5:08   Patrick McCaw missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
4:52   Traveling violation turnover on Daniel Gafford  
4:40   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
4:23   Coby White missed finger-roll layup  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
4:18   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
4:15 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk, assist by Coby White 19-19
3:52   Bad pass turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Zach LaVine  
3:49 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk 21-19
3:31   Fred VanVleet missed floating jump shot  
3:31   CHI team rebound  
3:17 +2 Zach LaVine made reverse layup 23-19
3:00 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup 23-21
2:45   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:45 +1 Zach LaVine made free throw 24-21
2:37 +2 Thaddeus Young made floating jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 26-21
2:23   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
2:12   Out of bounds turnover on Terence Davis  
2:05   Zach LaVine missed fade-away jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
1:55   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Zach LaVine  
1:50   Daniel Gafford missed jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
1:44 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 26-24
1:19   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
1:12 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 26-27
0:45   Out of bounds turnover on Daniel Gafford  
0:30 +2 Chris Boucher made driving dunk, assist by Matt Thomas 26-29
0:30   Shooting foul on Denzel Valentine  
0:30 +1 Chris Boucher made free throw 26-30
0:18 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Valentine 29-30
0:03 +2 Chris Boucher made jump shot, assist by Terence Davis 29-32
0:00   Coby White missed 3-pt. floating jump shot  
0:00   CHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHI Bulls 34
TOR Raptors 28

Time Team Play Score
11:48 +3 Chris Boucher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 29-35
11:27   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
11:18 +2 Patrick McCaw made finger-roll layup 29-37
10:56   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  
10:56 +1 Chandler Hutchison made 1st of 2 free throws 30-37
10:56   Chandler Hutchison missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:54   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:33   Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Offensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
10:24   Chris Boucher missed reverse layup  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Denzel Valentine  
10:10   Traveling violation turnover on Chandler Hutchison  
9:52   Traveling violation turnover on OG Anunoby  
9:35 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 33-37
9:21   Shooting foul on Denzel Valentine  
9:21 +1 Patrick McCaw made 1st of 2 free throws 33-38
9:21 +1 Patrick McCaw made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-39
9:04 +3 Chandler Hutchison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 36-39
8:54   Patrick McCaw missed driving layup  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
8:49 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 39-39
8:27 +2 Matt Thomas made floating jump shot 39-41
8:14   Shooting foul on Matt Thomas  
8:14 +1 Chandler Hutchison made 1st of 2 free throws 40-41
8:14   Chandler Hutchison missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
7:54   Traveling violation turnover on OG Anunoby  
7:41   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
7:30 +2 Terence Davis made finger-roll layup 40-43
7:08   Thaddeus Young missed floating jump shot  
7:04   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
7:00 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 43-43
6:43   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
6:28 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 46-43
6:08 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot 46-46
5:48 +2 Thaddeus Young made hook shot 48-46
5:48   Shooting foul on Terence Davis  
5:48   Thaddeus Young missed free throw  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
5:34   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Terence Davis  
5:28   Terence Davis missed dunk  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
5:18 +2 Fred VanVleet made finger-roll layup 48-48
5:12   Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka  
5:12   Zach LaVine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:12   CHI team rebound  
5:12 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-48
4:58 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 49-51
4:30 +3 Luke Kornet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 52-51
4:22   Shooting foul on Tomas Satoransky  
4:22   Kyle Lowry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:22   TOR team rebound  
4:22 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-52
4:10   Luke Kornet missed finger-roll layup  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
3:58 +2 Terence Davis made jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 52-54
3:45   Luke Kornet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
3:35   Fred VanVleet missed hook shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
3:25 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 55-54
3:12   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
2:50   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
2:46   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
2:41   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
2:29 +2 Tomas Satoransky made floating jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 57-54
2:15   Pascal Siakam missed finger-roll layup  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
2:02   Chandler Hutchison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   TOR team rebound  
1:50   Personal foul on Luke Kornet  
1:24 +2 Luke Kornet made dunk, assist by Chandler Hutchison 59-56
1:12 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 59-59
0:50   Shooting foul on Terence Davis  
0:50 +1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 3 free throws 60-59
0:50 +1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 3 free throws 61-59
0:50 +1 Zach LaVine made 3rd of 3 free throws 62-59
0:29   Shooting foul on Luke Kornet  
0:29   Serge Ibaka missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:29   TOR team rebound  
0:29 +1 Serge Ibaka made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-60
0:05   Chandler Hutchison missed floating jump shot  
0:03   Offensive rebound by Luke Kornet  
0:01   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
0:00   Chandler Hutchison missed dunk, blocked by Serge Ibaka  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Chandler Hutchison  
0:00   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
0:00   Chandler Hutchison missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:00   CHI team rebound  
0:00 +1 Chandler Hutchison made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-60
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
CHI Bulls 22
TOR Raptors 35

Time Team Play Score
11:37 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 63-62
11:25   Traveling violation turnover on Luke Kornet  
11:18 +2 Serge Ibaka made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 63-64
10:56 +2 Luke Kornet made hook shot, assist by Zach LaVine 65-64
10:35   Lost ball turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by Zach LaVine  
10:32   Tomas Satoransky missed layup, blocked by Kyle Lowry  
10:32   CHI team rebound  
10:21   Chandler Hutchison missed floating jump shot, blocked by Serge Ibaka  
10:21   CHI team rebound  
10:16   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by OG Anunoby  
10:09   Pascal Siakam missed layup  
10:07   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:05   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59