PHO
MIL

No Text

Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks over Booker-led Suns 129-108

  • AP
  • Feb 02, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 19 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame Devin Booker's 32 points to beat the Phoenix Suns 129-108 Sunday.

Antetokounmpo reached the 30-point mark for the 26th time and has had at least 10 rebounds in 23 of those games. He fell one assist shy of his fifth triple-double this season for the second straight game.

Fellow All-Star Khris Middleton had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Brook Lopez had 17 points. The Bucks shot 49.5% and made 15 of 38 from 3-point range.

DeAndre Ayton had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Suns, who shot 39% and made just 6 of 23 from deep. Phoenix has lost five of seven games.

TIP-INS

Suns: G Ricky Rubio (right ankle), G Ty Jerome (left calf) and PF Dario Saric (ankle) sat out, leaving coach Monty Williams with just 11 players. ... SF Elie Okobo made his third start of the season in place of Rubio, and PF Tariq Owens, PG Jalen Lecque and PG Jared Harper were recalled from Northern Arizona of the G-League. Frank Kaminsky and Aron Baynes also sat out. Baynes was active but remained on the sideline with a hip injury.

Bucks: PG Dante DiVincenzo returned after missing Milwaukee's game Friday against Denver with a sprained left ankle, but the Bucks are still without George Hill, who also missed Friday's game with a strained right hamstring. ... With two free throws early in the opening quarter, Antetokounmpo tied Michael Redd for second on the franchise's career list with 2,425. ... Milwaukee scored at least 100 points for a 73rd consecutive game. ... The Bucks are 27-1 following a loss since the start of last season.

UP NEXT

Suns: A three-game road trip continues Monday night in Brooklyn. The Nets will be without injured star Kyrie Irving.

Bucks: After getting a day off Monday, the Bucks play Tuesday night against rookie Zion Williamson and the Pelicans in New Orleans.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
PHO Suns 26
MIL Bucks 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44 +2 Brook Lopez made dunk, assist by Wesley Matthews 0-2
11:24   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:17   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
11:17 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
11:17 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
11:07 +2 Elie Okobo made floating jump shot 2-4
10:57   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   PHO team rebound  
10:43   Traveling violation turnover on Elie Okobo  
10:32 +2 Brook Lopez made alley-oop shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 2-6
10:10 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made floating jump shot 4-6
10:00   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
9:50   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
9:45   Mikal Bridges missed jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
9:28 +2 Khris Middleton made fade-away jump shot 4-8
9:14   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
9:10   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:10   Deandre Ayton missed dunk  
9:08   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:13   Deandre Ayton missed layup, blocked by Eric Bledsoe  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:00 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 4-11
8:47 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 6-11
8:37 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup 6-13
8:17   Deandre Ayton missed layup  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:04   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
7:54   Deandre Ayton missed layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:50 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made dunk 8-13
7:36   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
7:32   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:32   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed dunk  
7:32   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:31   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed dunk  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
7:20 +2 Devin Booker made floating jump shot 10-13
7:05   Out of bounds turnover on Wesley Matthews  
6:52   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed floating jump shot, blocked by Brook Lopez  
6:52   PHO team rebound  
6:45   Elie Okobo missed floating jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
6:33   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
6:33 +1 Brook Lopez made 1st of 2 free throws 10-14
6:33 +1 Brook Lopez made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-15
6:13   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
6:08   Ersan Ilyasova missed layup  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
6:00   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed floating jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
5:59   Personal foul on Brook Lopez  
5:52   Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
5:44   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
5:37 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot 10-18
5:30   Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
5:26 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 13-18
5:02   Lost ball turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by Deandre Ayton  
4:57   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
4:48 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Devin Booker 15-18
4:28   Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup  
4:26   Offensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
4:26 +2 Brook Lopez made dunk 15-20
4:15   Personal foul on Kyle Korver  
4:12   Personal foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
4:12   Devin Booker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
3:55   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   MIL team rebound  
3:55   Personal foul on Jevon Carter  
3:47   Ersan Ilyasova missed layup  
3:44   Offensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
3:44   Ersan Ilyasova missed dunk  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
3:41 +2 Cheick Diallo made layup, assist by Jevon Carter 18-20
3:27 +3 Ersan Ilyasova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Connaughton 18-23
3:09 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 21-23
2:53   Bad pass turnover on Ersan Ilyasova, stolen by Jevon Carter  
2:45   Tyler Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
2:33   Ersan Ilyasova missed jump shot  
2:30   Offensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
2:25 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made driving layup, assist by Kyle Korver 21-25
2:13   Personal foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
2:13 +1 Mikal Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 22-25
2:13   Mikal Bridges missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
1:58 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 22-27
1:35 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Deandre Ayton 24-27
1:23   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
1:12   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
1:03 +2 Pat Connaughton made layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 24-29
0:46   Deandre Ayton missed turnaround jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
0:38   Personal foul on Tyler Johnson  
0:33   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Tyler Johnson  
0:13   Deandre Ayton missed layup  
0:11   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
0:10 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 26-29
0:02   Personal foul on Deandre Ayton  
0:02 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 26-30
0:02   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHO Suns 26
MIL Bucks 37

Time Team Play Score
11:45 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot 28-30
11:35 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup, assist by Khris Middleton 28-32
11:13 +2 Cheick Diallo made layup, assist by Jevon Carter 30-32
11:05 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot 30-35
10:50 +2 Cheick Diallo made jump shot, assist by Tyler Johnson 32-35
10:39   Brook Lopez missed hook shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
10:30   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
10:25   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:21 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 32-37
10:09   Tyler Johnson missed floating jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
10:05 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup 32-39
10:05   Shooting foul on Jevon Carter  
10:05   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed free throw  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
9:54   3-second violation turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:42   Cheick Diallo missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
9:42   PHO team rebound  
9:38   Personal foul on Khris Middleton  
9:25   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed floating jump shot, blocked by Brook Lopez  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
9:09 +2 Brook Lopez made turnaround jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 32-41
8:51 +2 Cheick Diallo made layup, assist by Elie Okobo 34-41
8:40   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Korver  
8:21   Tariq Owens missed jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
8:07   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:01   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:56   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Khris Middleton  
7:55   Offensive rebound by Tariq Owens  
7:52   Tariq Owens missed layup  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
7:44   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Korver  
7:28   Cheick Diallo missed dunk  
7:26   Offensive rebound by Tariq Owens  
7:25 +2 Tariq Owens made dunk 36-41
7:18   Shooting foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:18 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 3 free throws 36-42
7:18 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 3 free throws 36-43
7:18 +1 Khris Middleton made 3rd of 3 free throws 36-44
7:04 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 38-44
6:54 +2 Eric Bledsoe made finger-roll layup 38-46
6:54   Shooting foul on Elie Okobo  
6:54   Eric Bledsoe missed free throw  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:33   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
6:29 +2 Ersan Ilyasova made layup, assist by Khris Middleton 38-48
6:29   Violation  
6:15 +2 Deandre Ayton made hook shot, assist by Elie Okobo 40-48
6:04   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
5:59   Ersan Ilyasova missed dunk  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:49 +2 Mikal Bridges made finger-roll layup, assist by Devin Booker 42-48
5:31   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
5:25   Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
5:20   Mikal Bridges missed floating jump shot  
5:18   MIL team rebound  
5:02 +2 Eric Bledsoe made finger-roll layup 42-50
4:41   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed driving layup  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
4:32 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 42-53
4:16 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 44-53
4:05   Wesley Matthews missed driving layup  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:45 +2 Deandre Ayton made hook shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 46-53
3:29 +2 Brook Lopez made dunk, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 46-55
3:16   Personal foul on Wesley Matthews  
3:03   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
2:45   Robin Lopez missed turnaround jump shot  
2:42   Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
2:40 +3 Pat Connaughton made 3-pt. jump shot 46-58
2:32   Personal foul on Wesley Matthews  
2:29   Personal foul on Wesley Matthews  
2:29 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 47-58
2:29 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-58
2:17   Personal foul on Deandre Ayton  
2:17   Donte DiVincenzo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:17   MIL team rebound  
2:17 +1 Donte DiVincenzo made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-59
1:59   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
1:53   Shooting foul on Cheick Diallo  
1:53 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 48-60
1:53   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
1:43   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed floating jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
1:36   Lost ball turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
1:18 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 50-60
1:03 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made driving layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 50-62
0:51   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
0:48   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
0:46 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Khris Middleton 50-64
0:46   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
0:46   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed free throw  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
0:40   Shooting foul on Pat Connaughton  
0:40 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 51-64
0:40 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-64
0:34   Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:34   Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:32   Offensive foul on Elie Okobo  
0:32   Turnover on Elie Okobo  
0:28 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robin Lopez 52-67
0:03   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Robin Lopez  
0:00   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
0:00   MIL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  