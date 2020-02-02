|
Jumpball
11:44
+2
Brook Lopez made dunk, assist by Wesley Matthews
0-2
11:24
Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:20
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
11:17
Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton
11:17
+1
Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws
0-3
11:17
+1
Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws
0-4
11:07
+2
Elie Okobo made floating jump shot
2-4
10:57
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:57
PHO team rebound
10:43
Traveling violation turnover on Elie Okobo
10:32
+2
Brook Lopez made alley-oop shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
2-6
10:10
+2
Kelly Oubre Jr. made floating jump shot
4-6
10:00
Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:57
Defensive rebound by Devin Booker
9:50
Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot
9:49
Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.
9:45
Mikal Bridges missed jump shot
9:41
Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe
9:28
+2
Khris Middleton made fade-away jump shot
4-8
9:14
Devin Booker missed jump shot
9:10
Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
9:10
Deandre Ayton missed dunk
9:08
Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
9:13
Deandre Ayton missed layup, blocked by Eric Bledsoe
9:11
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
9:00
+3
Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
4-11
8:47
+2
Devin Booker made jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo
6-11
8:37
+2
Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup
6-13
8:17
Deandre Ayton missed layup
8:14
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
8:04
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:01
Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges
7:54
Deandre Ayton missed layup, blocked by Brook Lopez
7:50
Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.
7:50
+2
Kelly Oubre Jr. made dunk
8-13
7:36
Khris Middleton missed jump shot
7:32
Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
7:32
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed dunk
7:32
Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
7:31
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed dunk
7:30
Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
7:20
+2
Devin Booker made floating jump shot
10-13
7:05
Out of bounds turnover on Wesley Matthews
6:52
Kelly Oubre Jr. missed floating jump shot, blocked by Brook Lopez
6:52
PHO team rebound
6:45
Elie Okobo missed floating jump shot
6:42
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
6:33
Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges
6:33
+1
Brook Lopez made 1st of 2 free throws
10-14
6:33
+1
Brook Lopez made 2nd of 2 free throws
10-15
6:13
Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:10
Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
6:08
Ersan Ilyasova missed layup
6:05
Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.
6:00
Kelly Oubre Jr. missed floating jump shot
5:59
Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.
5:59
Personal foul on Brook Lopez
5:52
Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova
5:44
Deandre Ayton missed jump shot
5:42
Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton
5:37
+3
Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot
10-18
5:30
Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova
5:26
+3
Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr.
13-18
5:02
Lost ball turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by Deandre Ayton
4:57
Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:55
Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.
4:48
+2
Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Devin Booker
15-18
4:28
Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup
4:26
Offensive rebound by Brook Lopez
4:26
+2
Brook Lopez made dunk
15-20
4:15
Personal foul on Kyle Korver
4:12
Personal foul on Donte DiVincenzo
4:12
Devin Booker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:09
Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
3:55
Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:55
MIL team rebound
3:55
Personal foul on Jevon Carter
3:47
Ersan Ilyasova missed layup
3:44
Offensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
3:44
Ersan Ilyasova missed dunk
3:44
Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges
3:41
+2
Cheick Diallo made layup, assist by Jevon Carter
18-20
3:27
+3
Ersan Ilyasova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Connaughton
18-23
3:09
+3
Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker
21-23
2:53
Bad pass turnover on Ersan Ilyasova, stolen by Jevon Carter
2:45
Tyler Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:43
Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez
2:33
Ersan Ilyasova missed jump shot
2:30
Offensive rebound by Robin Lopez
2:25
+2
Donte DiVincenzo made driving layup, assist by Kyle Korver
21-25
2:13
Personal foul on Donte DiVincenzo
2:13
+1
Mikal Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws
22-25
2:13
Mikal Bridges missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:10
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
1:58
+2
Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Donte DiVincenzo
22-27
1:35
+2
Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Deandre Ayton
24-27
1:23
Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:20
Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
1:12
Deandre Ayton missed jump shot
1:09
Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez
1:03
+2
Pat Connaughton made layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
24-29
0:46
Deandre Ayton missed turnaround jump shot
0:43
Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo
0:38
Personal foul on Tyler Johnson
0:33
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:30
Defensive rebound by Tyler Johnson
0:13
Deandre Ayton missed layup
0:11
Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
0:10
+2
Deandre Ayton made dunk
26-29
0:02
Personal foul on Deandre Ayton
0:02
+1
Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws
26-30
0:02
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
0:00
Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.
0:00
End of period
