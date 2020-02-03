DAL
IND

No Text

Mavericks beat Pacers 112-103 behind big game from Porzingis

  • AP
  • Feb 03, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) With All-Star starter Luka Doncic sidelined by a sprained right ankle for the third consecutive game, Kristaps Porzingis provided the offensive firepower for Dallas.

The 7-foot-3 Porzingis scored a season-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Mavericks to a 112-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

''That's something in the future I want to figure out, how I can be effective also when Luka is playing,'' Porzingis said. ''It's something we've been working on. I'm in a good rhythm now and I want to keep it going. I think we're playing pretty good basketball, we're moving the ball, playing aggressive.''

Porzingis shot 6 of 13 on 3-pointers and made all 12 of his free throws. The six 3-pointers tied a career high.

It wasn't a perfect night for Porzingis, though. He wasn't pleased with his defense on Domantas Sabonis, who scored 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

''I take a lot of pride in my defense and I feel like Sabonis made some good moves on me,'' Porzingis said. ''He got deep in the paint. I was a half-step late on a lot of those shots. I'm disappointed in that sense, but I'm glad we got the win.''

Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 25 points for Dallas.

Sabonis fell just short of a triple-double, finishing with 12 rebounds and nine assists. Malcolm Brogdon added 14 points for the Pacers.

Victor Oladipo hit a 3-pointer for Indiana with five seconds left in the third quarter to close the deficit to 82-77.

The Pacers cut the margin to 96-93 on a three-point play by Sabonis with 5:09 left, but the Mavericks were able to maintain control. Porzingis sank two free throws with 32 seconds remaining to make it 110-103.

''When we were able to get back into the game, we would have a breakdown on the perimeter and they would get to the basket or get to the free throw line,'' Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. ''They made big shots to stop our runs.''

After missing the first 47 games of the season while rehabbing a ruptured quadriceps tendon in his right knee, Oladipo has struggled with his shooting since returning last week. He was 4 of 17 from the field against the Mavericks, including 1 for 10 from 3-point range, after going 4 of 22 overall and 2 for 11 on 3s in the previous two games. Oladiapo had been sidelined since getting injured on Jan. 23, 2019.

''I feel like I'm taking great shots,'' Oladipo said. ''I just can't think about it. Just got to keep shooting. I've missed, obviously, a lot of basketball and maybe the rhythm might be off a little bit coming in and out as far as the minutes restriction.''

The Pacers shot 52% in taking a 55-53 lead at halftime. Dallas shot 42.9% but nearly made up the difference by going 9 for 20 on 3s while Indiana was 4 of 18.

For the game, the Mavericks shot 41.9% from the floor and 40% on 3s. The Pacers shot 46% and 21% on 3s.

The Mavericks held a 51-40 rebounding edge, including 30-20 in the second half.

Dallas hit 22 of 23 free throws. The Pacers were 8 of 11.

DIFFERENT STYLE

With Doncic out, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said the team's style changes. Doncic, averaging 28.8 points per game, previously missed four games with a right ankle sprain earlier this season.

''We just go to a more free-flowing style. We call less plays,'' Carlisle said. ''We've done this enough now where guys are really getting a feel for how to play with each other when Luka's out. We need him back, but these guys are doing a great job.''

TIP-INS

Mavericks: J.J. Barea sprained his left ankle in the second quarter and did not return. He had three points in nine minutes.

Pacers: T.J. Warren, averaging 18.1 points per game, was sidelined due to concussion protocol. Warren hit his head on the floor in Saturday's home loss to the New York Knicks. ... The teams play again March 8 in Dallas.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Pacers: Play at Toronto on Wednesday and then return home to face the Raptors on Friday. Indiana won the first meeting with the defending NBA champions 120-115 in overtime at home on Dec. 23.

---

1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 25
IND Pacers 22

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42   Bad pass turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by Domantas Sabonis  
11:30 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot 0-2
11:16   Jalen Brunson missed jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
11:03   Domantas Sabonis missed layup  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
10:55   Jalen Brunson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
10:41 +2 Domantas Sabonis made reverse layup 0-4
10:26   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
10:18 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made dunk, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 2-4
9:52   Aaron Holiday missed floating jump shot  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
9:37 +3 Jeremy Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot 2-7
9:25 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made jump shot 4-7
9:04 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by Aaron Holiday 4-9
8:48 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 7-9
8:33 +2 Myles Turner made turnaround jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday 7-11
8:19 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 10-11
8:04 +3 Aaron Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 10-14
7:50   Personal foul on Aaron Holiday  
7:37 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made floating jump shot 12-14
7:19   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
7:06 +2 Maxi Kleber made finger-roll layup, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 14-14
6:45 +2 Myles Turner made turnaround jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 14-16
6:32   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:21   Jeremy Lamb missed floating jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
6:07   Personal foul on Aaron Holiday  
6:04 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 17-16
5:49   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:35 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 20-16
5:10 +2 Jeremy Lamb made layup, assist by Myles Turner 20-18
4:51   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
4:34   Myles Turner missed jump shot  
4:33   DAL team rebound  
4:33   Personal foul on Domantas Sabonis  
4:22   Personal foul on Myles Turner  
4:14   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by Myles Turner  
4:10 +2 Victor Oladipo made finger-roll layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 20-20
3:54   Offensive foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
3:54   Turnover on Kristaps Porzingis  
3:34   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
3:23   Kristaps Porzingis missed driving layup  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
3:03   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
2:53 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made finger-roll layup 22-20
2:37   Malcolm Brogdon missed finger-roll layup  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
2:28   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   IND team rebound  
2:12   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
2:03   J.J. Barea missed floating jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
1:54 +2 Myles Turner made jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 22-22
1:36   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   IND team rebound  
1:23   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
1:03 +3 J.J. Barea made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 25-22
0:48   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:45   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
0:35   Ryan Broekhoff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:33   IND team rebound  
0:33   Personal foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
0:17   Victor Oladipo missed jump shot  
0:15   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
0:02   Delon Wright missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 28
IND Pacers 33

Time Team Play Score
11:41 +2 T.J. McConnell made jump shot 25-24
11:27   Ryan Broekhoff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
11:17   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Ryan Broekhoff  
11:05 +2 Delon Wright made finger-roll layup 27-24
10:51 +2 T.J. McConnell made finger-roll layup, assist by Doug McDermott 27-26
10:38   J.J. Barea missed jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:28 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 27-28
10:15   Out of bounds turnover on J.J. Barea  
10:09   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
9:58 +3 Ryan Broekhoff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willie Cauley-Stein 30-28
9:45   Aaron Holiday missed driving layup, blocked by Willie Cauley-Stein  
9:45   DAL team rebound  
9:35   Offensive foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
9:35   Turnover on Willie Cauley-Stein  
9:29   T.J. McConnell missed jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
9:21   Delon Wright missed finger-roll layup  
9:21   DAL team rebound  
9:21   Personal foul on Doug McDermott  
9:08   J.J. Barea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:58 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 30-31
8:45   Ryan Broekhoff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
8:39 +2 Doug McDermott made finger-roll layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 30-33
8:16   Justin Jackson missed jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:00 +2 Domantas Sabonis made alley-oop shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 30-35
7:46 +2 Justin Jackson made floating jump shot 32-35
7:27 +2 Aaron Holiday made floating jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 32-37
7:10   Delon Wright missed fade-away jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
7:06   Personal foul on J.J. Barea  
6:50 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 32-39
6:29   Jalen Brunson missed floating jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:24   Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:22 +2 Jalen Brunson made floating jump shot 34-39
6:14   Domantas Sabonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
6:02 +2 Domantas Sabonis made finger-roll layup, assist by Doug McDermott 34-41
6:02   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
6:02 +1 Domantas Sabonis made free throw 34-42
5:48 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 37-42
5:26 +2 Doug McDermott made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 37-44
5:11 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 40-44
4:44 +2 Doug McDermott made floating jump shot, assist by Justin Holiday 40-46
4:30   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
4:27   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
4:26   Shooting foul on Domantas Sabonis  
4:26 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 41-46
4:26 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-46
4:02 +2 Jeremy Lamb made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 42-48
3:41   Shooting foul on Jeremy Lamb  
3:41 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 43-48
3:41 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-48
3:24 +2 Victor Oladipo made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 44-50
3:12   Jalen Brunson missed jump shot  
3:09   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
3:08 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 47-50
2:57   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
2:49   Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
2:49 +1 Jalen Brunson made 1st of 2 free throws 48-50
2:49   Jalen Brunson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
2:33   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
2:19 +3 Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot 48-53
1:56 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made floating jump shot 50-53
1:34   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
1:23   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
1:13 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made reverse layup 50-55
0:54   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Jeremy Lamb  
0:51   Offensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
0:50   Shooting foul on Jeremy Lamb  
0:50 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws 51-55
0:50 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 2nd of 3 free throws 52-55
0:50 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3rd of 3 free throws 53-55
0:26   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:23   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
0:02   Kristaps Porzingis missed driving layup  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
0:00   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   IND team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 29
IND Pacers 22

Time Team Play Score
11:48 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 53-57
11:28 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 55-57
11:16   Malcolm Brogdon missed finger-roll layup  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
11:12   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by Aaron Holiday  
11:10   Aaron Holiday missed layup  
11:10   IND team rebound  
11:01   Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
11:01   Jeremy Lamb missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:01   IND team rebound  
11:01   Jeremy Lamb missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
10:45   Kristaps Porzingis missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Myles Turner  
10:45   DAL team rebound  
10:43   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:21   Aaron Holiday missed floating jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
10:08   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by Myles Turner  
10:02   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
9:46   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
9:46 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 56-57
9:46 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-57
9:37   Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:30   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:20 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 60-57
9:10   Offensive foul on Jeremy Lamb  
9:10   Turnover on Jeremy Lamb  
8:57   Bad pass turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by Jeremy Lamb  
8:52 +2 Jeremy Lamb made finger-roll layup 60-59
8:41   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
8:27   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:18 +2 Jalen Brunson made finger-roll layup 62-59
7:57   Malcolm Brogdon missed finger-roll layup  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
7:45   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
7:33   Full timeout called  
7:24 +2 Jeremy Lamb made jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday 62-61
7:02   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
7:02   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:02 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made free throw 63-61