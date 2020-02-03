GS
Alec Burks' 30 points leads Warriors over Wizards 125-117

  AP
  Feb 03, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Draymond Green thinks the Golden State Warriors are making progress during their challenging season.

Green had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, helping Golden State beat Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards 125-117 on Monday night.

It was the second straight win for the NBA-worst Warriors (12-39), with both coming on the road. They lost 15 of their previous 17.

Golden State is playing without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson due to long-term injuries. But Green said the victory at Washington was a positive sign.

The Warriors led by as many as 19 points midway in the third quarter, but the Wizards cut it to 115-110 with 3:39 remaining.

''That's definitely a step in the right direction,'' Green said. ''A month or ago, we would have lost that game when they cut it to five.''

Golden State shot 50% (15 for 30) from 3-point range and had six players score in double figures. Alec Burks had 30 points, Glenn Robinson III added 22 and Damion Lee finished with 19.

''We are not turning it over and playing with really good pace,'' coach Steve Kerr said. ''I think Draymond sets a good tone for us when he pushes the ball. Made or miss, when we get into our offense quickly, that's a big help.''

Beal led Washington with 43 points in his seventh straight game with at least 30 points, the third-longest such streak in team history. Davis Bertans had 19 points.

Golden State grabbed control with a 15-0 run spanning halftime that made it 79-63 with 9:56 to play in the third quarter.

''We did not come out to play with the right mindset,'' Washington coach Scott Brooks said. ''I don't know what we were thinking, but we weren't thinking the right things.''

Beal went 15 for 30 from the field while passing the injured John Wall for third on Washington's career scoring list. Beal also went 10 for 10 at the line in his fifth straight game with at least 10 converted foul shots, tying him with Gilbert Arenas for the longest run in team history.

He wasn't interested in his personal achievements.

''They just outplayed us in every aspect of the game,'' Beal said.

TIP-INS

Warriors: G D'Angelo Russell was out with a bruised right quadriceps. Russell has been a rumored trade target in advance of Thursday's deadline. ''It affects everyone,'' Kerr said. ''It's no fun having your name mentioned in trade talks. I can speak from experience. It's sort of a jarring thing when you read about yourself and the possibility that you might be moved.'' ... Golden State beat Washington for the sixth straight time. ... F Eric Paschall had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Wizards: C Moe Wagner returned after missing 24 games with a sprained left ankle. He scored eight points in 11 minutes. ... With Wagner back, C Anzejs Pasecniks will spend time with the G League DC Go-Go, Brooks said. ''Right now, he's out of the mix,'' Brooks said.

HACHIMURA'S BACK

Rui Hachimura scored 11 points in almost 26 minutes after missing 23 games with a groin injury. He was expected to be limited to 20 minutes in his first game since Dec. 14.

''I told them I was fine when I started playing,'' Hachimura said. ''I can play more.''

WARRIORS HELP

Golden State had 31 assists, six above their average for the season. Center Marquese Chriss likes how the team's been playing lately.

''It's contagious when everybody starts passing around the ball and swinging it around,'' Chriss said. ''Everybody is getting a touch. Everybody is playing for each other. We are playing through each other and just giving each other opportunities.''

UP NEXT:

Warriors: Visit Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday

Wizards: Host Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

1st Quarter
GS Warriors 40
WAS Wizards 36

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44 +2 Rui Hachimura made turnaround jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 0-2
11:19 +2 Marquese Chriss made layup, assist by Damion Lee 2-2
11:19   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
11:19 +1 Marquese Chriss made free throw 3-2
10:58 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 3-4
10:49 +3 Jacob Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Glenn Robinson III 6-4
10:31   Gary Payton II missed driving layup  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
10:24   Shooting foul on Isaiah Thomas  
10:24 +1 Jacob Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 7-4
10:24 +1 Jacob Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-4
10:11 +2 Ian Mahinmi made driving dunk, assist by Bradley Beal 8-6
9:51   Glenn Robinson III missed jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
9:39 +2 Rui Hachimura made jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 8-8
9:27   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
9:27 +1 Glenn Robinson III made 1st of 2 free throws 9-8
9:27 +1 Glenn Robinson III made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-8
9:18 +2 Isaiah Thomas made jump shot 10-10
9:07   Damion Lee missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
9:00   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:49   Jacob Evans missed jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
8:35 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 10-12
8:23   Bad pass turnover on Glenn Robinson III, stolen by Ian Mahinmi  
8:18   Gary Payton II missed driving layup  
8:17   GS team rebound  
8:04 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Glenn Robinson III 13-12
7:51   Isaiah Thomas missed jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Jacob Evans  
7:44   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
7:33   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
7:24   Damion Lee missed jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
7:17   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
7:11 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot, assist by Gary Payton II 13-14
6:50 +3 Draymond Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Glenn Robinson III 16-14
6:37   Rui Hachimura missed driving dunk, blocked by Marquese Chriss  
6:35   GS team rebound  
6:35   Personal foul on Ian Mahinmi  
6:22 +2 Marquese Chriss made layup, assist by Damion Lee 18-14
6:22   Shooting foul on Thomas Bryant  
6:22 +1 Marquese Chriss made free throw 19-14
6:09 +3 Isaiah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 19-17
5:52 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 22-17
5:30   Personal foul on Jacob Evans  
5:19 +2 Isaiah Thomas made jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 22-19
5:03 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 25-19
4:45 +2 Bradley Beal made floating jump shot 25-21
4:30   Alec Burks missed layup  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
4:19   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
4:12   Damion Lee missed layup  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
4:06   Offensive foul on Rui Hachimura  
4:06   Turnover on Rui Hachimura  
3:48   Alec Burks missed jump shot  
3:47   WAS team rebound  
3:47   Personal foul on Omari Spellman  
3:32 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made layup, assist by Thomas Bryant 25-23
3:19   Omari Spellman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
3:06 +2 Davis Bertans made floating jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 25-25
2:55 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 28-25
2:39   Shooting foul on Jordan Poole  
2:39 +1 Thomas Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws 28-26
2:39 +1 Thomas Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-27
2:30   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Poole  
2:16   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
2:00   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga  
2:00   Eric Paschall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:00   GS team rebound  
2:00   Eric Paschall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:56   Offensive rebound by Omari Spellman  
1:53 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevon Looney 31-27
1:36 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made layup, assist by Thomas Bryant 31-29
1:21   Shooting foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
1:21 +1 Alec Burks made 1st of 3 free throws 32-29
1:21 +1 Alec Burks made 2nd of 3 free throws 33-29
1:21 +1 Alec Burks made 3rd of 3 free throws 34-29
1:13 +2 Thomas Bryant made dunk, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 34-31
0:52 +2 Omari Spellman made driving layup, assist by Jordan Poole 36-31
0:43   Bad pass turnover on Davis Bertans, stolen by Alec Burks  
0:41   Personal foul on Davis Bertans  
0:41 +1 Alec Burks made 1st of 2 free throws 37-31
0:41   Alec Burks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
0:35 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 37-34
0:17   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga  
0:17 +1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 2 free throws 38-34
0:17   Eric Paschall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:16   WAS team rebound  
0:16   Personal foul on Kevon Looney  
0:16 +1 Davis Bertans made 1st of 2 free throws 38-35
0:16 +1 Davis Bertans made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-36
0:00 +2 Eric Paschall made layup 40-36
0:00   Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
GS Warriors 32
WAS Wizards 27

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Jordan Poole made jump shot 42-36
11:22   Isaac Bonga missed driving layup  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
11:11   Omari Spellman missed jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
11:02   Troy Brown Jr. missed driving layup  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
10:56   Shooting foul on Thomas Bryant  
10:56 +1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 2 free throws 43-36
10:56   Eric Paschall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
10:45   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
10:38   Out of bounds turnover on Eric Paschall  
10:28   Davis Bertans missed jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
10:24   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga  
10:24 +1 Omari Spellman made 1st of 2 free throws 44-36
10:24 +1 Omari Spellman made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-36
10:14   Ish Smith missed reverse layup  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
9:58   Kevon Looney missed jump shot  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
9:51   Eric Paschall missed layup  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
9:48   Eric Paschall missed layup, blocked by Davis Bertans  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
9:45   Eric Paschall missed layup, blocked by Troy Brown Jr.  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
9:44 +2 Eric Paschall made dunk 47-36
9:26 +2 Bradley Beal made floating jump shot 47-38
9:11   Eric Paschall missed layup  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
9:05   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
8:48   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thomas  
8:43   Isaiah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
8:31   Traveling violation turnover on Damion Lee  
8:10   Bradley Beal missed driving layup  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
7:58   Jacob Evans missed jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
7:52   Shooting foul on Jacob Evans  
7:52 +1 Isaiah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 47-39
7:52 +1 Isaiah Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-40
7:40   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
7:36 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk 49-40
7:13   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
7:13 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 49-41
7:13 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-42
6:58   Jacob Evans missed driving layup  
6:57   WAS team rebound  
6:51 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Thomas 49-45
6:39   Jacob Evans missed jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
6:19   Bradley Beal missed hook shot, blocked by Jacob Evans  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
6:07   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
5:59   Isaiah Thomas missed jump shot, blocked by Draymond Green  
5:59   WAS team rebound  
5:57 +2 Moe Wagner made layup, assist by Davis Bertans 49-47
5:43 +2 Glenn Robinson III made layup, assist by Damion Lee 51-47
5:27 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thomas Bryant 51-50
5:14 +3 Draymond Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 54-50
4:57 +2 Moe Wagner made reverse layup, assist by Isaiah Thomas 54-52
4:39   Damion Lee missed turnaround jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
4:28   Shooting foul on Draymond Green  
4:28 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 54-53
4:28 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-54
4:12   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Jacob Evans  
4:03 +3 Glenn Robinson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 57-54
3:51   Shooting foul on Alec Burks  
3:51   Thomas Bryant missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:51   WAS team rebound  
3:51 +1 Thomas Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-55
3:30   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
3:20   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
3:20 +1 Thomas Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws 57-56
3:20 +1 Thomas Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-57
3:05   Out of bounds turnover on Alec Burks  
2:56   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Thomas, stolen by Draymond Green  
2:50 +2 Glenn Robinson III made layup, assist by Alec Burks 59-57
2:35   Shooting foul on Marquese Chriss  
2:35 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 59-58
2:35 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-59
2:23 +2 Draymond Green made jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 61-59
2:01   Bradley Beal missed driving layup  
1:59   Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
1:59 +2 Thomas Bryant made dunk 61-61
1:49   Personal foul on Gary Payton II  
1:36 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Glenn Robinson III 64-61
1:21 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Thomas 64-63
1:11 +2 Alec Burks made driving layup, assist by Draymond Green 66-63
1:11   Shooting foul on Gary Payton II  
1:11 +1 Alec Burks made free throw 67-63
0:56   Isaiah Thomas missed driving layup  
0:54   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
0:50   Lost ball turnover on Glenn Robinson III, stolen by Troy Brown Jr.  
0:40   Bradley Beal missed finger-roll layup  
0:37   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
0:37   Personal foul on Gary Payton II  
0:37 +1 Glenn Robinson III made 1st of 2 free throws 68-63
0:37 +1 Glenn Robinson III made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-63
0:30   Isaiah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
0:11 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 72-63
0:03   Offensive foul on Bradley Beal  
0:03   Turnover on Bradley Beal  
0:00   End of period  