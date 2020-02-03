PHI
MIA

No Text

Butler scores 38, Heat roll past 76ers 137-106

  • AP
  • Feb 03, 2020

MIAMI (AP) Jimmy Butler shook off the notion that a game against his former team should carry extra significance.

The win was all that mattered.

Butler scored a season-high 38 points before getting the fourth quarter off, and the Miami Heat scored a franchise-record 81 points in the second half to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 137-106 on Monday night.

''I'm never worried about offense,'' Butler said. ''Hell, I'm never worried about defense. I'm only worried about winning.''

Goran Dragic scored 24 points for Miami, Duncan Robinson scored 19 and All-Star Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Heat. Derrick Jones Jr. added 15 points for Miami, which set season-highs for points and victory margin.

Miami also won the season series, 3-1.

''We just want to get better as the season goes on and we knew that this game was important just from the standpoint of being able to go up 3-1 against one of the teams we're jostling against in this competitive Eastern Conference,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ''It matters.''

For Philadelphia, it was more of the same. The team with an NBA-best 22-2 home record lost for the 10th time in its last 12 road games. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 29 points and 12 rebounds, and Mike Scott scored 17 points - most of it off 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range - in 18 minutes.

Ben Simmons had 16 points for Philadelphia.

''Second half we were pretty much nonexistent all around,'' Philadelphia's Tobias Harris said. ''We just never made our mark on the defensive end in the second half.''

The 76ers are winning home games by an average of 10 points. But on the road, they've been beaten nine times by double-digits already this season - and this 31-point defeat came only two days after what had been a season-worst 21-point loss at Brooklyn on Saturday.

''We're not playing defense the way we can play defense,'' 76ers coach Brett Brown said. ''It starts and almost stops there for me.''

Butler was 14 for 20 from the field and 8 for 8 from the foul line. The Heat committed only three turnovers; its previous franchise-low for a game was four, set against Orlando on Jan. 24, 2009.

''We want Jimmy to be aggressive,'' Dragic said. ''He's our leader.''

TIP-INS

76ers: Simmons tried his first 3-pointer since Dec. 10, a beat-the-clock 26-footer at the end of the first quarter that missed. He's now 2 for 23 in his career from beyond the arc. ... Embiid had 11 of Philadelphia's first 17 points. He then had three of the 76ers' next 37 points. ... Former Heat guard Josh Richardson (left hamstring strain) did some on-court work Monday but missed his fifth straight game.

Heat: It's unknown if Justise Winslow, who has missed 27 of Miami's last 28 games with a bone bruise in his lower back, will be on the plane Tuesday when Miami leaves for a five-game trip that will last until the start of the All-Star break. ... Butler had never had 38 points through three quarters. He had 37 points after 36 minutes in a game for Chicago in April 2017.

INJURIES

Meyers Leonard, one of only two Heat players - Adebayo is the other - to have started all 49 games this season, needed help to the locker room early in the third quarter after spraining his left ankle. And Tyler Herro left after 10 minutes with right foot soreness, which he tried to play through after being taped up in an unusual way before the game. Spoelstra said Herro has been dealing with the issue, described as a sprain, for about 10 days.

BIG LEAD

Miami's biggest lead was 35. The only game where the Heat had a bigger lead this season was against Houston on Nov. 3, when they led by 41.

UP NEXT

76ers: Visit Milwaukee on Thursday.

Heat: Visit the L.A. Clippers on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
PHI 76ers 26
MIA Heat 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Jimmy Butler 0-2
11:13 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot 2-2
10:54 +2 Kendrick Nunn made reverse layup 2-4
10:34   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:28   Ben Simmons missed floating jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
10:15   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
10:07 +2 Shake Milton made reverse layup, assist by Ben Simmons 4-4
9:51   Bad pass turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by Joel Embiid  
9:47 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup 6-4
9:33 +2 Jimmy Butler made floating jump shot 6-6
9:10 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot 8-6
8:59 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving layup, assist by Duncan Robinson 8-8
8:59   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
8:59 +1 Bam Adebayo made free throw 8-9
8:43 +2 Joel Embiid made dunk, assist by Al Horford 10-9
8:26   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
8:12 +2 Shake Milton made driving layup 12-9
7:57 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot 12-11
7:45   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:34   Jimmy Butler missed floating jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
7:28   Personal foul on Meyers Leonard  
7:10   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
6:55 +3 Meyers Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 12-14
6:33 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot 14-14
6:08   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
6:01 +3 Joel Embiid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 17-14
5:41 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup 17-16
5:18 +2 Tobias Harris made driving layup, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 19-16
5:02   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
4:54   Jimmy Butler missed floating jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
4:47   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
4:37   Shooting foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
4:37 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 19-17
4:37 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-18
4:15   Al Horford missed hook shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
4:03   Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
3:50   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
3:29   Jimmy Butler missed fade-away jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
3:25   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
3:25 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 20-18
3:25 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-18
3:11 +2 Tyler Herro made jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 21-20
2:58   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:49   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
2:23 +3 Matisse Thybulle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 24-20
1:56   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
1:35   Joel Embiid missed hook shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
1:25   Tyler Herro missed jump shot, blocked by Matisse Thybulle  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
1:18   Lost ball turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
1:14 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Tyler Herro 24-22
1:01   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
0:42 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 24-25
0:30 +2 Shake Milton made floating jump shot 26-25
0:10 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 26-27
0:09   Out of bounds turnover on Mike Scott  
0:02 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot 26-30
0:00   Ben Simmons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   PHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHI 76ers 26
MIA Heat 26

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Furkan Korkmaz missed floating jump shot  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
11:35   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
11:35   Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:35   PHI team rebound  
11:35 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-30
11:20   Personal foul on Raul Neto  
11:09   Goran Dragic missed floating jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Raul Neto  
10:46   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
10:33   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
10:16   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
10:16 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 28-30
10:16 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-30
9:56   Tyler Herro missed jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
9:35   Raul Neto missed driving layup  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Raul Neto  
9:32   Raul Neto missed dunk  
9:30   Offensive rebound by Raul Neto  
9:21   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
9:15   Tyler Herro missed floating jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
9:05 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matisse Thybulle 32-30
8:52   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:52 +1 Goran Dragic made free throw 32-31
8:42   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
8:35   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
8:29   Personal foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
8:23   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
8:08   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
8:02   Bad pass turnover on Joel Embiid, stolen by Goran Dragic  
7:56 +2 Goran Dragic made floating jump shot 32-33
7:44 +2 Ben Simmons made driving layup, assist by Tobias Harris 34-33
7:44   Shooting foul on Goran Dragic  
7:44 +1 Ben Simmons made free throw 35-33
7:26   Personal foul on Joel Embiid  
7:17 +2 Jimmy Butler made hook shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 35-35
6:58   Out of bounds turnover on Ben Simmons  
6:44   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
6:31   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
6:15 +2 Jimmy Butler made jump shot 35-37
6:06   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
6:03 +2 Jimmy Butler made dunk 35-39
5:50   Shooting foul on Meyers Leonard  
5:50 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 36-39
5:50 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-39
5:31   Jimmy Butler missed hook shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
5:23 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 40-39
5:05   Shooting foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
5:05 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 40-40
5:05 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-41
4:53   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
4:48 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 42-41
4:27   Shooting foul on Ben Simmons  
4:27 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 42-42
4:27 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-43
4:15   Bad pass turnover on Shake Milton, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
4:04 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 42-45
3:49   Joel Embiid missed layup  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
3:40   Bad pass turnover on Shake Milton, stolen by Kendrick Nunn  
3:34   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
3:31   Offensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
3:31   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
3:31   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:29   Bam Adebayo missed dunk  
3:29   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:29   Bam Adebayo missed dunk  
3:29   PHI team rebound  
3:09   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
3:06 +2 Jimmy Butler made dunk, assist by Kendrick Nunn 42-47
2:52 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 45-47
2:29 +3 Derrick Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duncan Robinson 45-50
2:15 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 48-50
1:43 +2 Jimmy Butler made floating jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 48-52
1:43   Shooting foul on Mike Scott  
1:43 +1 Jimmy Butler made free throw 48-53
1:29   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
1:29 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 49-53
1:29 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-53
1:14   Jimmy Butler missed floating jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
0:55   Shake Milton missed jump shot  
0:55   Personal foul on Kendrick Nunn  
0:55 +1 Mike Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 51-53
0:55 +1 Mike Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-53
0:43   Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle  
0:43 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 52-54
0:43   Goran Dragic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:40   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
0:24   Joel Embiid missed floating jump shot  
0:22   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
0:11 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving dunk 52-56
0:04   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
0:00   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
PHI 76ers 25
MIA Heat 41

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Lost ball turnover on Joel Embiid, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
11:36   Shooting foul on Joel Embiid  
11:36   Meyers Leonard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:36   MIA team rebound  
11:36   Meyers Leonard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
11:26   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
11:11 +2 Jimmy Butler made jump shot 52-58
10:54 +2 Tobias Harris made floating jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 54-58
10:21   Tobias Harris missed fade-away jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
10:04   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
9:57 +2 Jimmy Butler made floating jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 54-63
9:57   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
9:57