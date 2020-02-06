ATL
Hawks beat Wolves 127-120 as teams brace for roster shifts

  • AP
  • Feb 06, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) After a dizzying 24 hours, the Atlanta Hawks gave Clint Capela and the rest of their new teammates a glimpse of their young core’s potential.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, meanwhile, struggled to find energy in their 13th straight loss, with their best defensive player, Robert Covington, already in his new city.

Trae Young had 38 points and 11 assists and John Collins added 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead Atlanta past Minnesota 127-120 Wednesday night, as both teams braced for major roster shifts.

Collins had his fifth straight double-double for the Hawks, who prepared to add Capela and Nene from Houston as part of Wednesday’s four-team, 12-player trade that will also send Covington and Jordan Bell from Minnesota to the Rockets.

Then during the game, the Hawks reportedly made another trade. The team wouldn’t confirm details of the reported move.

“I was shocked,” Young said. “Obviously, I��m still in my second year. This is my first time ever experiencing a trade happening during a game, for me. It’s new. "

The teams capped the long day by making the four-team trade official after the game.

“The last 24 hours, I haven’t slept much,” said Karl-Anthony Towns, who grew close to Covington after he landed in Minnesota last season following the trade that sent disgruntled Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia. Covington arrived in Houston earlier in the day.

In a game featuring teams with 28 combined wins - not to mention Minnesota’s lengthy skid - this one had some intrigue, although not for the on-court action.

During halftime, the Hawks officially announced they waived Chandler Parsons to help to clear the way for Capela and Nene.

“Definitely a crazier night, at least day, when you look at our entire roster and what’s happened in the last 24 hours,” Collins said.

WOEFUL WOLVES

Besides their losing skid, the Wolves were also reeling from the loss of locker-room personalities. Aside from Covington and Bell, the Wolves also parted ways with Shabazz Napier, Keita Bates-Diop and Noah Vonleh in the trade.

“Those guys are big parts of the locker room and for us to lose all of them, obviously it changes a lot,” Towns said. “It changes the vibe up here because we’re missing four amazing guys first off, and four guys that we all count on for energy.”

Minnesota, meanwhile, is expected to receive Evan Turner from Atlanta, along with Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Juancho Hernangomez from Denver.

OH YEAH, THERE WAS A GAME, TOO

Young and Collins had 20 and 15 points, respectively, by halftime. Collins had a double-double midway through the third quarter, and Young had some impressive alley-oops to Collins.

Andrew Wiggins scored 25 and Josh Okogie 23 to lead the Wolves, who made it a game with a late 19-7 run in a too-little, too-late bid. Towns finished with 21 points.

The Wolves never led and struggled to recover from an early 14-4 run at the end of the first quarter that had them playing catch up the rest of the way. Atlanta led by as many as 21 points. They certainly missed Covington, one of their better defenders since arriving last season.

Towns completed a three-point play with 1:25 remaining to cut Atlanta's lead to seven and Okogie's dunk with 48.4 to play made it 122-117. Vince Carter hit a 3-pointer, Okogie missed a 3, and the Hawks shot free throws the rest of the way.

“At this point, we’ll take the win” Hawks coach Llyod Pierce said. “It’s a good team win, good road win. A lot of adversity going on right now.”

TIP-INS

Hawks: Pierce said Capela probably will not join the team on its current road trip. … Young had his 12th game with at least 30 points and 10 assists, tying for the league lead. ... PG Jeff Teague and and G Treveon Graham returned to Minnesota for the first time since being traded on Jan. 16 in exchange for Allen Crabbe. Teague scored nine points and had an impressive block on Jordan McLaughlin during a fast-break. … Bruno Fernando left the game with a strained left calf.

Timberwolves: The Wolves allowed 23 points off 17 turnovers. … Crabbe had two points against his old team.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit Boston on Friday.

Timberwolves: Host the L.A. Clippers on Saturday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
ATL Hawks 36
MIN Timberwolves 24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42 +2 Damian Jones made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 2-0
11:26   Shooting foul on John Collins  
11:26 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
11:26   Josh Okogie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
11:09 +2 John Collins made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 4-1
10:57   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
10:42 +2 John Collins made hook shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 6-1
10:42   Violation  
10:27   Karl-Anthony Towns missed floating jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
10:17   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Josh Okogie  
10:12 +2 Kelan Martin made layup, assist by Jarrett Culver 6-3
9:55 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 9-3
9:48   Shooting foul on Damian Jones  
9:48 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 1st of 2 free throws 9-4
9:48   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:46   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
9:27   Lost ball turnover on John Collins, stolen by Josh Okogie  
9:21 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Culver 9-7
9:05 +2 Damian Jones made layup 11-7
8:52 +2 Andrew Wiggins made turnaround jump shot 11-9
8:45   Personal foul on Josh Okogie  
8:39 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot, assist by Damian Jones 13-9
8:28   Out of bounds turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns  
8:16 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot 16-9
7:56 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made finger-roll layup 16-11
7:43   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
7:33   Traveling violation turnover on Kelan Martin  
7:19   Lost ball turnover on De'Andre Hunter, stolen by Andrew Wiggins  
7:07   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
6:54   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   MIN team rebound  
6:42   Bad pass turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns, stolen by Damian Jones  
6:32 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 18-11
6:18   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Damian Jones  
6:13   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
6:08 +2 Kelan Martin made driving layup 18-13
5:50   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
5:35 +2 Josh Okogie made jump shot 18-15
5:35   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
5:35 +1 Josh Okogie made free throw 18-16
5:24   Shooting foul on Josh Okogie  
5:24 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 19-16
5:24 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-16
5:18 +2 Josh Okogie made layup, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 20-18
5:02   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Karl-Anthony Towns  
4:54   Jaylen Nowell missed reverse layup  
4:53   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
4:45 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 22-18
4:35 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup 22-20
4:19   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Allen Crabbe  
4:14   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Okogie  
3:58 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 24-20
3:39   Jaylen Nowell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
3:32 +2 Bruno Fernando made finger-roll layup, assist by Trae Young 26-20
3:17   Andrew Wiggins missed driving layup  
3:15   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
3:15   Karl-Anthony Towns missed dunk  
3:15   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
3:15   Shooting foul on Trae Young  
3:15 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 1st of 2 free throws 26-21
3:15 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-22
2:58   Personal foul on Allen Crabbe  
2:45   Shooting foul on Jaylen Nowell  
2:45 +1 Jeff Teague made 1st of 3 free throws 27-22
2:45 +1 Jeff Teague made 2nd of 3 free throws 28-22
2:45 +1 Jeff Teague made 3rd of 3 free throws 29-22
2:30   Andrew Wiggins missed driving layup  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
2:24   Bad pass turnover on Treveon Graham, stolen by Karl-Anthony Towns  
2:21   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
2:11   Bad pass turnover on Vince Carter, stolen by Jordan McLaughlin  
2:08   Jordan McLaughlin missed driving layup, blocked by Jeff Teague  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
1:57 +2 Bruno Fernando made hook shot, assist by Jeff Teague 31-22
1:45   Offensive foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
1:45   Turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns  
1:29 +2 Brandon Goodwin made floating jump shot 33-22
1:15   Shooting foul on Jeff Teague  
1:15 +1 Jaylen Nowell made 1st of 2 free throws 33-23
1:15 +1 Jaylen Nowell made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-24
1:00   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:56   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Nowell  
0:47   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Vince Carter  
0:43 +3 Brandon Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Treveon Graham 36-24
0:34   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
0:19   Brandon Goodwin missed finger-roll layup  
0:17   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
0:00   Jordan McLaughlin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ATL Hawks 28
MIN Timberwolves 32

Time Team Play Score
11:42 +2 Naz Reid made hook shot 36-26
11:23   John Collins missed jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
11:14   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Jeff Teague  
11:04   Out of bounds turnover on John Collins  
10:57 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup 36-28
10:42 +2 Kevin Huerter made turnaround jump shot 38-28
10:24   Traveling violation turnover on Gorgui Dieng  
10:08 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot, assist by John Collins 40-28
9:54   Andrew Wiggins missed floating jump shot  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
9:50   Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter  
9:36   Naz Reid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Team rebound  
9:35   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:24 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 43-28
9:06 +3 Kelan Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gorgui Dieng 43-31
8:54   Shooting foul on Kelan Martin  
8:54 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 44-31
8:54 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-31
8:38   Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter  
8:30 +2 Andrew Wiggins made driving dunk 45-33
8:19   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
8:11   Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   ATL team rebound  
7:58   Kevin Huerter missed jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
7:42   Violation  
7:32 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made turnaround jump shot 45-35
7:32   Shooting foul on Damian Jones  
7:32 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made free throw 45-36
7:17 +2 Damian Jones made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 47-36
6:57 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made jump shot 47-38
6:43   Shooting foul on Kelan Martin  
6:43 +1 Jeff Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 48-38
6:43 +1 Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-38
6:26 +2 Josh Okogie made running Jump Shot 49-40
6:17 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 51-40
6:06   Kelan Martin missed jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
5:46   Trae Young missed reverse layup  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
5:39   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
5:27   Damian Jones missed jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
5:08   Karl-Anthony Towns missed reverse layup  
5:06   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
5:04   Kevin Huerter missed driving layup  
5:01   Offensive rebound by Damian Jones  
5:01 +2 Damian Jones made dunk 53-40
4:43 +2 Jarrett Culver made turnaround jump shot 53-42
4:35   Offensive foul on Jeff Teague  
4:35   Turnover on Jeff Teague  
4:24   Jarrett Culver missed jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
4:21   Out of bounds turnover on Bruno Fernando  
4:12 +2 Andrew Wiggins made layup 53-44
4:03   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
4:03 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 3 free throws 54-44
4:03 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 55-44
4:03   Trae Young missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
3:51   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Bruno Fernando  
3:46   John Collins missed driving layup  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
3:34 +2 Naz Reid made layup 55-46
3:17   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
3:12   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   ATL team rebound  
3:00   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
2:44   Naz Reid missed driving layup  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
2:35   John Collins missed dunk, blocked by Naz Reid  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
2:26   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Offensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
2:20 +3 Naz Reid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 55-49
2:01 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 58-49
1:57   Traveling violation turnover on Jarrett Culver  
1:51 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 60-49
1:34 +3 Naz Reid made 3-pt. jump shot 60-52
1:20   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
1:17   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
1:15   John Collins missed layup, blocked by Naz Reid  
1:13   Offensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
1:07   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
1:07 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 61-52
1:07 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-52
0:52 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made floating jump shot 62-54
0:34   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
0:13 +2 Josh Okogie made driving layup 62-56
0:03   Shooting foul on Josh Okogie  
0:03 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 63-56
0:03 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-56
0:00   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
ATL Hawks 32
MIN Timberwolves 21

Time Team Play Score
11:48 +2 Andrew Wiggins made jump shot 64-58
11:34   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
11:34 +1 Damian Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 65-58
11:34 +1 Damian Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-58
11:20   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   ATL team rebound  
11:08   Trae Young missed floating jump shot, blocked by Jarrett Culver  
11:07   ATL team rebound  
10:56