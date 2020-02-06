MEM
DAL

Morant leads short-handed Grizzlies past Mavericks, 121-107

  • AP
  • Feb 06, 2020

DALLAS (AP) The Memphis Grizzlies are making big strides on the court and significant moves off it.

Ja Morant scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyus Jones added 19 apiece, and the short-handed Grizzlies beat the Dallas Mavericks 121-107 on Wednesday night to move over .500 for the first time this season.

Dillon Brooks had 18 points for Memphis, which took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence for Dallas despite playing without forwards Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill. They left the team before the game due to pending trades that also included Andre Iguodala, who elected not to play for the Grizzlies after being acquired from Golden State last offseason.

Justise Winslow is headed to Memphis from the Miami Heat in a deal for Iguodala, according to reports.

Brooks said he was glad that situation has been resolved. A few days ago, he said he welcomed the chance to play against Iguodala.

''Now we have a player that we're getting that actually wants to play with us and thinks we're good,'' Brooks said.

After their win, the Grizzlies announced that Brooks signed a multi-year contract extension. ESPN.com reported it was for $35 million over three years.

The third-year swingman is averaging a career-best 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.4 minutes through 51 games. He is the only Memphis player to play and start in every game this season.

Morant said he didn't care that the Iguodala drama with the Grizzlies has apparently ended.

''That's in the past. It's over with,'' he said. ''We're going to play with the players that's on the floor.''

The surging Grizzlies (26-25) won for the 13th time in 16 games. Looking for their first playoff berth since 2017, they lead Portland by three games for the final postseason spot in the Western Conference.

''They believe in each other. They believe in their teammates,'' first-year Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. ''I know that's kind of cliche to say, whatever, but it's the fact.''

Kristaps Porzingis had 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks in his third straight 30-point game. Porzingis left briefly with 4:06 remaining in the third quarter with a bloody nose after being elbowed by Josh Jackson while going for a rebound.

''It's broken, but it's OK,'' Porzingis said. ''I really didn't have a headache or anything.''

Porzingis exited after Memphis broke a 71-all tie and rattled off 10 straight points. The Grizzlies' run increased to 21-3 for a 92-74 lead with 1:22 left in the period, and they led by as many as 25 in the fourth quarter.

The Mavericks (31-20) were trying to reach 13 games over .500 for the first time this season.

''Ugly game for us,'' coach Rick Carlisle said.

The Mavericks played their fourth straight game since Doncic, the second-year guard voted an All-Star starter, sprained his right ankle in practice last Thursday. They are 2-2 in those games and 4-5 this season minus Doncic, including the Dec. 14 game vs. Miami in which he left two minutes in with a sprained ankle.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Jones' 19 points were a career high. ... Jenkins, who grew up in Dallas, met with family before and after the game and with student journalists from his high school, St. Mark's School of Texas. ... The Grizzlies have won three straight road games over Dallas for the first time.

Mavericks: Seth Curry missed his second straight game with left knee tightness, and J.J. Barea sat out after leaving Dallas' previous game Monday night in the second quarter with a sprained left ankle.

THE INSIDE STORY

The Grizzlies went into play averaging an NBA-high 56.4 points in the paint, 49.9% of their scoring. They scored 60 in the paint Wednesday, for 49.6%. It was the 21st time this season they've scored at least 60 points in the paint.

THE OUTSIDE STORY

The Mavericks' strength has been just the opposite, with a league-high 39% of their scoring coming from behind the 3-point arc. On Wednesday, they scored 47.7% of their points on 17 3-pointers, led by Porzingis' five (one short of his career high).

UP NEXT

The Grizzlies play the middle game of a three-stop road trip at Philadelphia on Friday.

The Mavericks visit Washington on Friday.

1st Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 31
DAL Mavericks 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made hook shot 0-2
11:23   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
11:15 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 0-5
10:59 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 2-5
10:44 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made finger-roll layup, assist by Jalen Brunson 2-7
10:29 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 4-7
10:20   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
10:07   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
10:06   DAL team rebound  
10:06   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
9:53 +2 Jalen Brunson made jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 4-9
9:30   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:26   Personal foul on Ja Morant  
9:14   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
9:12 +2 Maxi Kleber made dunk 4-11
8:56   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
8:39   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
8:34   Bad pass turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr., stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith  
8:29   Dorian Finney-Smith missed driving layup, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:24   Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
8:16   Lost ball turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith, stolen by Kyle Anderson  
8:06 +2 Ja Morant made layup 6-11
7:54   Jalen Brunson missed driving layup  
7:54   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
7:50 +2 Maxi Kleber made dunk 6-13
7:38 +3 Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren Jackson Jr. 9-13
7:26   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
7:16   Personal foul on Maxi Kleber  
7:08 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 12-13
6:54   Shooting foul on Ja Morant  
6:54 +1 Jalen Brunson made 1st of 2 free throws 12-14
6:54 +1 Jalen Brunson made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-15
6:37   Bad pass turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr., stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:28 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot 12-17
6:07 +2 Ja Morant made finger-roll layup 14-17
5:54 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot 14-19
5:40 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made dunk, assist by Kyle Anderson 16-19
5:31   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
5:21 +2 Jalen Brunson made jump shot 16-21
5:07 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot, assist by Brandon Clarke 18-21
4:57   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
4:49   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
4:38   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed driving layup  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
4:34   Offensive foul on Kyle Anderson  
4:34   Turnover on Kyle Anderson  
4:15 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 18-24
4:01   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed running Jump Shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
3:50   Shooting foul on Tyus Jones  
3:50   Delon Wright missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:50   DAL team rebound  
3:50 +1 Delon Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-25
3:40 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 21-25
3:24   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
3:19 +2 Brandon Clarke made dunk, assist by Josh Jackson 23-25
2:56   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   MEM team rebound  
2:39 +2 Tyus Jones made driving layup, assist by Jaren Jackson Jr. 25-25
2:32 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 25-28
2:17 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made dunk, assist by Tyus Jones 27-28
2:17   Shooting foul on Ryan Broekhoff  
2:17   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed free throw  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
1:56   Bad pass turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by Josh Jackson  
1:53 +2 De'Anthony Melton made dunk, assist by Brandon Clarke 29-28
1:43   Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton  
1:43 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 29-29
1:43 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-30
1:28   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
1:12   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Brandon Clarke  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
0:48   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
0:46   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
0:32   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
0:11 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot 31-27
0:04   Personal foul on Josh Jackson  
0:04 +1 Delon Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 31-28
0:04 +1 Delon Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-29
0:00   De'Anthony Melton missed fade-away jump shot  
0:00   MEM team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 28
DAL Mavericks 27

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Brandon Clarke missed jump shot, blocked by Willie Cauley-Stein  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
11:31   Justin Jackson missed floating jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:19   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
11:00 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 31-32
10:40   Josh Jackson missed layup, blocked by Willie Cauley-Stein  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
10:30   Justin Jackson missed floating jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:20 +3 Josh Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 34-32
10:04   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
9:57   Delon Wright missed floating jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
9:48   Personal foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
9:41 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 36-32
9:29   Justin Jackson missed floating jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:16   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:11 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot 38-32
8:52 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made jump shot 38-37
8:37 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 41-34
8:15   Maxi Kleber missed jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
8:03 +2 Kyle Anderson made jump shot 43-34
7:47   Ryan Broekhoff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46   DAL team rebound  
7:37   Personal foul on Kyle Anderson  
7:24 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made layup, assist by Jalen Brunson 43-39
7:10 +2 De'Anthony Melton made jump shot 45-39
6:44   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
6:37 +2 Dillon Brooks made dunk, assist by De'Anthony Melton 47-39
6:24   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
6:22   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
6:22   De'Anthony Melton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:22   MEM team rebound  
6:22 +1 De'Anthony Melton made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-39
5:58   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
5:48 +2 Ja Morant made reverse layup 50-39
5:27 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 50-42
5:08   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
4:57   Offensive foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
4:57   Turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
4:44   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
4:32   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
4:26   Offensive foul on Josh Jackson  
4:26   Turnover on Josh Jackson  
4:11 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 50-45
3:55   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
3:53   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
3:51 +2 Brandon Clarke made turnaround jump shot 52-45
3:38   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
3:38 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 52-46
3:38 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-47
3:22   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
3:10 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made floating jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 52-49
3:10   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
3:10 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made free throw 52-50
2:59   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
2:48   Traveling violation turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
2:37   Dillon Brooks missed hook shot  
2:36   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
2:36   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
2:36   Brandon Clarke missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:36   MEM team rebound  
2:36 +1 Brandon Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-50
2:20   Kristaps Porzingis missed floating jump shot, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
2:14   De'Anthony Melton missed reverse layup  
2:12   Offensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
2:11   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed layup, blocked by Dorian Finney-Smith  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
2:06   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   DAL team rebound  
2:05   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
1:50   Maxi Kleber missed driving layup  
1:50   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
1:46   Maxi Kleber missed dunk  
1:44   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
1:44   Dorian Finney-Smith missed dunk  
1:43   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
1:43 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made dunk 53-52
1:37   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed driving layup  
1:37   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
1:32 +2 Brandon Clarke made dunk 55-52
1:13   Bad pass turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by Dillon Brooks  
1:09   Traveling violation turnover on De'Anthony Melton  
0:55   Shooting foul on Brandon Clarke  
0:55 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 55-53
0:55 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-54
0:33 +2 Ja Morant made jump shot 57-54
0:12   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
0:12 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 57-55
0:12 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-56
0:08   Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
0:02 +2 Brandon Clarke made floating jump shot 59-56
0:00   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   DAL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 41
DAL Mavericks 22

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
11:12   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:03 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 61-56
10:44 +3 Jalen Brunson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 61-59
10:30   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
10:23   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks