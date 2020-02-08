TOR
IND

No Text

Raptors pull away from Pacers 115-106 for 13th straight win

  • AP
  • Feb 08, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Toronto coach Nick Nurse keeps imploring the defending NBA champions to fix their flaws.

The bigger challenge, right now, might be identifying those errors.

Two days after rallying from a 19-point deficit to extend their franchise-record winning streak, the short-handed Raptors used another late charge to pull away from Indiana 115-106 on Friday night for their 13th consecutive victory.

''I thought we were into it the whole 48 minutes,'' Nurse said. ''I thought we were playing well enough to maybe get away. You know how those games come down to somebody hits a couple at one end, somebody misses a couple at the other and all of a sudden the game's over.''

Lately, the Raptors seem to have had all the answers.

They've won without Marc Gasol and Norman Powell, two key players who are injured. They won Wednesday when it looked as though they didn't have a chance. And this time, they delivered the decisive final flurry without six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry.

Lowry missed the final 14 1/2 minutes with what Nurse described as a whiplash injury.

And yet, the Raptors still managed to beat the Pacers for the second time in three days, win their first game in Indianapolis in 13 months and head home with their 10th consecutive road victory.

''We just won the previous game when they were up, just like this,'' Terence Davis II said after scoring 17. ''We didn't want to make the same mistake.''

Instead, Serge Ibaka scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Raptors keep their perfect mark intact for at least one more day. Fred VanVleet added 20 points and seven assists for Toronto, which hasn't lost since Jan. 15.

For the Pacers, it was another excruciating loss.

Domantas Sabonis finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Pacers, and Victor Oladipo added 15 points and four assists in his first home start since returning from an injured right knee.

Indiana has lost a season-high four in a row, three of those coming on their home court.

''Once again, they just killed us in transition with 27 fast-break points,'' coach Nate McMillan said. ''We've just got to do a better job taking care of the ball, a better job executing our offense and really playing both sides of the basketball.''

Toronto finally broke it open late in the third quarter when they turned a 12-3 run into an 87-78 lead. But when Lowry left with 2:42 to go, the Pacers closed out the quarter with five straight points, cutting the deficit to four.

The Pacers got as close as 101-99 with 6:47 left before Davis scored seven points in a 12-4 spurt that gave Toronto an insurmountable 113-103 lead with 1:48 to go.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Pascal Siakam scored 15 points despite hurting his eye. ... OG Anunoby scored 16 points and had five steals before fouling out. The Raptors are 20-4 when Anunoby scores in double figures. ... VanVleet also finished with two steals, his 21st game this season with more than one. ... The Raptors made seven 3-pointers in the first quarter and wound up 17 of 38 from beyond the arc.

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon had 16 points and eight assists, while T.J. McConnell and Justin Holiday each scored 12. McConnell also had seven assists. ... Jeremy Lamb finished with 11 points. ... Sabonis had 10 points and 10 rebounds at halftime, his 39th double-double this season. ... T.J. Warren missed the game because he had not cleared the concussion protocol.

LOWRY UPDATE

Lowry finished with 16 points and 11 assists in 28 minutes but did not return after colliding with Ibaka.

Replays appeared to show Lowry's head making contact near Ibaka's hip as he fell to the floor after drawing a foul. Lowry remained down on the court for several minutes as teammates gathered round. Eventually, he got up and walked to the bench before heading to the locker room.

He did not talk to reporters following the game, though he complained of soreness in his neck and right shoulder and moved stiffly around the locker room.

Nurse said he didn't expect Lowry to play Saturday night.

ROUNDING INTO SHAPE Oladipo seems to be reverting to form after finishing with 15 points, four assists and two steals in 27 1/2 minutes. His 5-of-11 shooting was a welcome improvement over the 24.5% mark he had coming into the game but what upset him the most was committing four of Indiana's 20 turnovers.

''In the first half, we did a great job sharing the ball and playing defense,'' he said. ''In the second half, we turned the ball over a little too much and they responded off our turnovers.''

UP NEXT

Raptors: host Brooklyn on Saturday, seeking a sixth straight win in the series.

Pacers: return to action Saturday when Zion Williamson and New Orleans make their only appearance in Indianapolis this season.

---

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 36
IND Pacers 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41   3-second violation turnover on Myles Turner  
11:30   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
11:15   Fred VanVleet missed jump shot  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
11:11   Serge Ibaka missed dunk  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
10:48   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
10:40   Offensive foul on Pascal Siakam  
10:40   Turnover on Pascal Siakam  
10:16 +3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
9:54 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 3-3
9:38 +2 Victor Oladipo made driving layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 3-5
9:31   OG Anunoby missed driving layup, blocked by Malcolm Brogdon  
9:31   TOR team rebound  
9:29 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 6-5
9:10   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
9:03 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 9-5
8:50 +2 Domantas Sabonis made finger-roll layup 9-7
8:40   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
8:29 +2 Victor Oladipo made reverse layup 9-9
8:18 +2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 11-9
8:04   Out of bounds turnover on Victor Oladipo  
7:58 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot 14-9
7:48   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
7:48 +1 Myles Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 14-10
7:48 +1 Myles Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-11
7:40   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
7:27 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 14-13
7:14   Lost ball turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Victor Oladipo  
7:08   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by OG Anunoby  
6:57   Traveling violation turnover on Pascal Siakam  
6:31   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
6:26 +2 Kyle Lowry made running Jump Shot, assist by Serge Ibaka 16-13
6:09   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
6:01   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   TOR team rebound  
5:59   Personal foul on Domantas Sabonis  
5:54   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
5:43   Serge Ibaka missed finger-roll layup  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
5:38   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
5:32   Domantas Sabonis missed dunk  
5:31   IND team rebound  
5:18   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
5:14 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made dunk 16-15
5:02   Personal foul on Jeremy Lamb  
4:53   Out of bounds turnover on Fred VanVleet  
4:40 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by Victor Oladipo 16-17
4:23 +2 Pascal Siakam made jump shot 18-17
4:04 +3 Jeremy Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 18-20
3:56   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
3:42   Myles Turner missed turnaround jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
3:30   Serge Ibaka missed hook shot  
3:28   Offensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
3:25   Shooting foul on Jeremy Lamb  
3:25 +1 Serge Ibaka made 1st of 2 free throws 19-20
3:25   Serge Ibaka missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
3:13   Myles Turner missed jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
3:03   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
3:03 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 20-20
3:03 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-20
2:53 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 21-23
2:36 +2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup 23-23
2:18   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  
2:18 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made 1st of 2 free throws 23-24
2:18 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-25
1:56 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 26-25
1:44 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made finger-roll layup 26-27
1:36 +2 Kyle Lowry made finger-roll layup 28-27
1:24   Malcolm Brogdon missed reverse layup  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
1:17 +3 Chris Boucher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 31-27
0:59   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Holiday, stolen by Chris Boucher  
0:54 +2 Pascal Siakam made floating jump shot, assist by Chris Boucher 33-27
0:35   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:35   Offensive rebound by Goga Bitadze  
0:30 +2 Goga Bitadze made hook shot 33-29
0:25 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 36-29
0:00   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Goga Bitadze  
0:00   Goga Bitadze missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   IND team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 28
IND Pacers 32

Time Team Play Score
11:35   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
11:28 +2 Justin Holiday made driving layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 36-33
11:16   Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Patrick McCaw  
11:02   Traveling violation turnover on OG Anunoby  
10:52   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
10:36 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 39-33
10:16 +2 T.J. McConnell made reverse layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 39-35
9:54   Chris Boucher missed layup  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:40   Aaron Holiday missed finger-roll layup  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:39   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  
9:39 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 39-36
9:39   Domantas Sabonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
9:23   Fred VanVleet missed jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:14   Domantas Sabonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
9:06   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
9:06 +1 OG Anunoby made 1st of 2 free throws 40-36
9:06 +1 OG Anunoby made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-36
8:54   T.J. McConnell missed jump shot  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:52 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 41-38
8:52   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
8:52 +1 Domantas Sabonis made free throw 41-39
8:42 +2 Fred VanVleet made finger-roll layup 43-39
8:34 +2 T.J. McConnell made finger-roll layup 43-41
8:21 +2 Fred VanVleet made finger-roll layup 45-41
8:21   Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday  
8:21 +1 Fred VanVleet made free throw 46-41
8:08   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
7:56   Domantas Sabonis missed finger-roll layup  
7:53   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:52   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
7:51   Personal foul on T.J. McConnell  
7:39   Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup  
7:38   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
7:33 +2 Justin Holiday made alley-oop shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 46-43
7:20 +2 Serge Ibaka made jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 48-43
7:02   Bad pass turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Terence Davis  
6:58   Lost ball turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by T.J. McConnell  
6:53   T.J. McConnell missed jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
6:47   Shooting foul on Doug McDermott  
6:47 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws 49-43
6:47 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-43
6:28   Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
6:21 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Terence Davis 52-43
6:10 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 52-46
5:57   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
5:47   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
5:39   Pascal Siakam missed running Jump Shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
5:26 +2 Justin Holiday made running Jump Shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 52-48
5:11   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
5:05   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
4:56   Bad pass turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
4:42 +2 Serge Ibaka made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 54-48
4:24   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
4:11 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made layup, assist by Serge Ibaka 56-48
3:57 +2 T.J. McConnell made jump shot, assist by Victor Oladipo 56-50
3:44   Serge Ibaka missed jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
3:34 +3 Jeremy Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 56-53
3:28   Bad pass turnover on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, stolen by T.J. McConnell  
3:25 +2 Victor Oladipo made finger-roll layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 56-55
3:10 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 59-55
2:48   T.J. McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   TOR team rebound  
2:29   Kyle Lowry missed jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
2:12 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made finger-roll layup, assist by Jeremy Lamb 59-57
2:05 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 62-57
1:54   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
1:54 +1 Jeremy Lamb made 1st of 2 free throws 62-58
1:54   Jeremy Lamb missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
1:40   Patrick McCaw missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
1:29   Jeremy Lamb missed driving layup, blocked by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
1:28   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
1:28 +2 Myles Turner made layup 62-60
1:28   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
1:28 +1 Myles Turner made free throw 62-61
1:12 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 64-61
0:56   Personal foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
0:56 +1 Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws 64-62
0:56 +1 Victor Oladipo made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-63
0:46   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
0:34   Myles Turner missed driving dunk  
0:31   Offensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
0:23   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:17   Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
0:05   Victor Oladipo missed fade-away jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
0:00   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   TOR team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
TOR Raptors 23
IND Pacers 20

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Pascal Siakam missed turnaround jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
11:24   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
11:15   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   IND team rebound  
10:58 +2 Jeremy Lamb made finger-roll layup, assist by Myles Turner 64-65
10:44 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 67-65
10:20   Offensive foul on Myles Turner  
10:20   Turnover on Myles Turner  
10:12  