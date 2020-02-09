SA
SAC

No Text

Hield, Kings heat up to keep Spurs reeling, 122-102

  • AP
  • Feb 09, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) The Sacramento Kings are finally building some momentum, although it might be too late to get them back in playoff contention.

San Antonio also has hopes of playing in the postseason but the Spurs are headed in the opposite direction.

Buddy Hield scored 31 points and made nine 3-pointers, Harrison Barnes added 25 points and the Kings beat the Spurs 122-102 on Saturday night.

''We defended, we rebounded and we shared the ball,'' Hield said. ''We made shots. When you make shots, the ball moves a lot easier and the team gets more confidence. It was a spark that we needed. Hopefully we keep this up and build from this.''

Nemanja Bjelica had 15 points and six rebounds as the Kings won their third straight and sixth in eight games. Kent Bazemore scored 15 points and De'Aaron Fox had 13 points and five assists.

Sacramento is in 12th place in the West, five games behind Memphis for the final playoff spot.

San Antonio is only in slightly better position. The Spurs are in 10th place, one game ahead of the Kings and four back of the Grizzlies.

''We have a problem sustaining good play for 48 minutes,'' San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said ''At the end of the third quarter, the last four minutes, it was a great game and we get outscored 17-2 with the second team out there. That's unacceptable. Those guys have to man up and play better.''

Hield became the fastest player in NBA history to reach 800 career 3-pointers, doing it in 296 games. Golden State's Stephen Curry was the previous fastest, having reached 800 in 305 games.

Hield was 9 of 10 beyond the arc and was greeted with chants of ''Buddy! Buddy!'' after making his ninth to put the Kings up 120-98.

''Some of the shots are tough that he's making,'' Sacramento coach Luke Walton said. ''It's finding that balance of having that gunslinger mentality that he has that makes him great and makes him so hard to guard, but also finding that balance and the discipline to do it within the offense.''

Sacramento made 19 3-pointers for the second consecutive game.

Dejounte Murray had 17 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for San Antonio. LaMarcus Aldridge added 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Spurs have lost four straight and seven of nine.

San Antonio's frustrations boiled over in the fourth quarter when DeMar DeRozan was ejected after picking up consecutive technicals. DeRozan, who earlier was called for a pair of offensive fouls, was angry after being whistled on the defensive end and began to argue. After being hit with the first technical, DeRozan continued yelling at officials and was called for a second.

The Spurs were down by 13 at the time so it hardly mattered in the final outcome. But for a team that has dropped seven of nine, it was another blow.

''I felt like we were getting hit all night,'' DeRozan said. ''Every little ticky-tack whatever they did seemed to get called. I just rather it be consistent on both ends.''

TIP-INS

Spurs: DeRozan had 14 points and six assists before getting tossed. . Aldridge needs 28 points to pass Sean Elliott into 7th place on the Spurs' career scoring list.

Kings: General manager Vlade Divac tried to remain optimistic regarding the health of Marvin Bagley III. Bagley has missed 39 of Sacramento's 52 games because of injuries and is currently sidelined by a left foot sprain. Divac was asked if Bagley, the No. 2 overall pick last season, might have to be shut down for the remainder of the season. ''I hope not,'' he said. Bagley sounded equally hopeful after the game, although he's wearing a walking boot again.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Continue their road trip with a stop in Denver on Monday. San Antonio has won 13 straight at home against the Nuggets but dropped four straight in Denver.

Kings: Play the Bucks on the road Monday. Milwaukee has won seven straight against Sacramento.

--

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 23
SAC Kings 24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:36 +2 Bryn Forbes made floating jump shot 2-0
11:23 +2 Harry III Giles made alley-oop shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 2-2
11:07 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 4-2
10:54   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
10:35   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
10:24   Harry III Giles missed fade-away jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
10:10   LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
10:03   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  
10:03   De'Aaron Fox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:03   SAC team rebound  
10:03 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-3
9:49   Trey Lyles missed jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
9:33 +2 Harrison Barnes made turnaround jump shot 4-5
9:18   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
9:07   Trey Lyles missed jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
8:49   Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan  
8:37   Nemanja Bjelica missed driving layup  
8:34   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:16 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup 6-5
8:16   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
8:16 +1 DeMar DeRozan made free throw 7-5
8:01   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
7:54 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 10-5
7:39   Lost ball turnover on Harry III Giles, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
7:28   Bad pass turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Nemanja Bjelica  
7:19   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed layup  
7:16   Offensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
7:16   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed layup  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
7:05   DeMar DeRozan missed fade-away jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
6:48   Harrison Barnes missed fade-away jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
6:39   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
6:32   Dejounte Murray missed dunk  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
6:28   De'Aaron Fox missed layup  
6:27   Offensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
6:25 +2 De'Aaron Fox made dunk 10-7
6:05   Offensive foul on LaMarcus Aldridge  
6:05   Turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge  
5:51   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed jump shot, blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge  
5:50   SAC team rebound  
5:46   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
5:31 +3 Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 13-7
5:23   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
5:17 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 13-10
4:47 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 15-10
4:33   Harry III Giles missed floating jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:21   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
4:11 +2 Buddy Hield made fade-away jump shot 15-12
3:52   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
3:36 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup, assist by Buddy Hield 15-14
3:13   Lonnie Walker IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
2:58   Harrison Barnes missed jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
2:46   LaMarcus Aldridge missed turnaround jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
2:27 +2 Buddy Hield made fade-away jump shot 15-16
2:14 +2 Derrick White made reverse layup 17-16
1:53   Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
1:30 +2 Patty Mills made driving layup, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 19-16
1:07 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made floating jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 19-18
0:45 +2 Derrick White made driving layup 21-18
0:22 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 21-21
0:22   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
0:22   Kent Bazemore missed free throw  
0:20   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
0:05 +2 Derrick White made driving layup 23-21
0:00 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot 23-24
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 26
SAC Kings 28

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot 23-27
11:17   Jakob Poeltl missed layup, blocked by Yogi Ferrell  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
11:08 +3 Yogi Ferrell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 23-30
10:56   Personal foul on Kent Bazemore  
10:49 +2 Jakob Poeltl made layup, assist by Derrick White 25-30
10:33   Yogi Ferrell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   SA team rebound  
10:12   Derrick White missed floating jump shot  
10:11   SAC team rebound  
9:35 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made driving layup, assist by Derrick White 27-33
9:17   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
9:09   Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
8:51 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 27-36
8:37 +2 Jakob Poeltl made driving layup 29-36
8:27   Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl  
8:27   Yogi Ferrell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:27   SAC team rebound  
8:27 +1 Yogi Ferrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-37
8:15 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made hook shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 31-37
8:15   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
8:15   Lonnie Walker IV missed free throw  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
8:00   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
7:48   Offensive foul on Harrison Barnes  
7:48   Turnover on Harrison Barnes  
7:36 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup 33-37
7:25   Bad pass turnover on Cory Joseph, stolen by Lonnie Walker IV  
7:21   Bad pass turnover on Lonnie Walker IV, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
7:13 +2 Kent Bazemore made layup 33-39
7:00   Traveling violation turnover on Rudy Gay  
6:52   De'Aaron Fox missed driving layup  
6:50   SA team rebound  
6:39   DeMar DeRozan missed turnaround jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
6:23   Kent Bazemore missed driving layup  
6:21   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
6:16   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
6:09 +2 Harrison Barnes made layup 33-41
6:09   Shooting foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
6:09 +1 Harrison Barnes made free throw 33-42
5:51 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 35-42
5:36   Kent Bazemore missed driving layup  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Bryn Forbes  
5:31   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
5:31 +1 Dejounte Murray made 1st of 2 free throws 36-42
5:31 +1 Dejounte Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-42
5:20 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 37-44
5:02   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
4:46   Bad pass turnover on Nemanja Bjelica, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
4:40   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
4:36   Dejounte Murray missed dunk  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
4:31   De'Aaron Fox missed layup, blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge  
4:31   SAC team rebound  
4:30   Out of bounds turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
4:20 +2 DeMar DeRozan made floating jump shot 39-44
4:02   Lost ball turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
3:58   Dejounte Murray missed layup  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Derrick White  
3:46   Derrick White missed layup  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
3:27   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
3:15   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
3:09 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 39-46
2:59 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 42-46
2:43 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 42-48
2:32 +2 DeMar DeRozan made dunk, assist by Dejounte Murray 44-48
2:17   Nemanja Bjelica missed driving layup  
2:14   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
2:14 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk 44-50
1:56   Bad pass turnover on Derrick White, stolen by Buddy Hield  
1:48   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
1:29   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Offensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
1:22 +3 Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 47-50
1:01   Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Bryn Forbes  
0:56 +2 Dejounte Murray made layup, assist by Bryn Forbes 49-50
0:31   Nemanja Bjelica missed floating jump shot  
0:28   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
0:08   Offensive goaltending turnover on LaMarcus Aldridge  
0:06   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
0:01   Personal foul on Trey Lyles  
0:01 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 49-51
0:01 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-52
0:00   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   SA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SA Spurs 29
SAC Kings 37

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
11:40 +2 Harrison Barnes made driving layup, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 49-54
11:19 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made turnaround jump shot 51-54
11:00   Harry III Giles missed jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
10:51 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made fade-away jump shot 53-54
10:51   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
10:51 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made free throw 54-54
10:35 +2 Harrison Barnes made jump shot 54-56
10:19 +2 Trey Lyles made driving layup, assist by Dejounte Murray 56-56
10:19   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
10:19 +1 Trey Lyles made free throw 57-56
10:07 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 57-59
9:55 +2 LaMarcus Aldridge made fade-away jump shot 59-59
9:41 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 59-61
9:34 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 62-61
9:22 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 62-64
9:02   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
9:02   Violation  
9:02   Dejounte Murray missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:02   SA team rebound  
9:02 +1 Dejounte Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-64
8:48   Lost ball turnover on Nemanja Bjelica, stolen by LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:42 +2 Trey Lyles made reverse layup, assist by Dejounte Murray 65-64
8:31   Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan  
8:31 +1 Harry III Giles made 1st of 2 free throws 65-65
8:31   Harry III Giles missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:29   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
8:12 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 67-65
8:02   Personal foul on Dejounte Murray  
7:47 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot 67-68
7:35   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
7:35 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 1st of 2 free throws 68-68
7:35   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
7:21 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving dunk 68-70
6:57 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 71-70
6:36   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
6:17 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 74-70
5:58   Personal foul on Trey Lyles  
5:52   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Bryn Forbes  
5:46