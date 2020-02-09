BOS
OKC

Celtics edge Thunder 112-111 for 7th straight win

  • Feb 09, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) With most of their lead gone, the Boston Celtics needed someone to make a stop in the final seconds.

As usual, Marcus Smart took it upon himself.

Smart o stole the ball from Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 5.8 seconds le,fhelping the Celtics hold on for a 112-111 victory over the Thunder on Sundayry.

''I didn't even want to give them an attempt to even get a shot up and a chance to tie the game or come close to it,'' Smart said.

Kemba Walker scored 27 points and Jayson Tatum had 26 for the Celtics, who won their seventh straight.

''Good, tough teams,'' Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. ''A lot of smart basketball and then we almost gave it away at the end. But, you know, up to that point I think we played really hard and really well.''

Jaylen Brown finished with 17 points for the Celtics, who made 16 3-pointers. One of them, by Smart with 8:19 remaining, gave Boston the lead for good.

Danilo Gallinari and Gilgeous-Alexander each had 24 points for the Thunder, while point guards Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder finished with 22 apiece. Oklahoma City had its four-game winning streak snapped.

''I thought our guys really, really competed and played,'' Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. ''We weren't able to finish well enough in some crucial situations.''

Oklahoma City led 61-52 at halftime but Tatum heated up in the third quarter. His 3-pointer made it 70-68 with 7:38 left in the period.

''I thought they were the aggressor in the last 14 minutes of the first half,'' Stevens said. ''And then we were great out of the gate in the second and then it went back and forth.''

Boston led 109-101 after Walker made his second straight 3-pointer, but Oklahoma City battled back and had a chance to tie after Schroder blocked Gordon Hayward's layup. But Smart stripped Gilgeous-Alexander before he had a chance to take what would have been a game-tying 3-pointer.

''It took a lot of grit,'' Tatum said. ''They are a really good team. They are tough and they compete, so we just had to match their intensity.''

Paul hit a 3-pointer at the final buzzer, but Smart's defense was enough to clinch the win.

''I saw an opportunity to make a play, and I made it,'' Smart said.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Brown and Daniel Theis both were questionable before tipoff with right ankle sprains, but both started and played at least 30 minutes. . Tatum scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the third quarter. . Smart picked up a technical foul because he stayed on the court after the halftime buzzer arguing with officials.

Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander didn't record a block for the first time in 10 games. . Terrance Ferguson played 26:18 in his third game back from an eight-game absence for personal reasons. He didn't score. . Darius Bazley didn't play after halftime because a right knee sprain. He injured his knee on a layup late in the second quarter.

CAPITALIZING

The Celtics forced only 10 Thunder turnovers, but they were able to score 21 points off of those. Boston also excelled in fast-break situations, scoring 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

QUOTABLE

Tatum, on how often Smart makes game-changing plays:

''Every time we need it. He definitely saved us today, saved me from the three turnovers I had late in the stretch, so that was a big-time play by him.''

Smart finished four steals and seven points in 22 minutes.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit the Houston Rockets on Tuesday

Thunder: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday

1st Quarter
BOS Celtics 28
OKC Thunder 32

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45   Steven Adams missed jump shot, blocked by Gordon Hayward  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
11:29 +2 Jaylen Brown made jump shot 2-0
11:08   Luguentz Dort missed driving layup  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
11:04   Steven Adams missed dunk  
11:03   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
11:02   Steven Adams missed dunk  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
10:55   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
10:45 +2 Chris Paul made fade-away jump shot 2-2
10:21   Kemba Walker missed driving layup, blocked by Steven Adams  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
10:18 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk 4-2
10:02   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
10:02   Shooting foul on Kemba Walker  
10:02 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 4-3
10:02 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
9:52 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 7-4
9:35 +2 Danilo Gallinari made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 7-6
9:21   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
9:05 +2 Danilo Gallinari made floating jump shot 7-8
8:37 +2 Jaylen Brown made layup, assist by Daniel Theis 9-8
8:20 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari 9-11
8:04 +3 Daniel Theis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 12-11
7:49 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 12-13
7:28   Daniel Theis missed driving layup  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
7:18 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 12-16
6:55   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:49   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
6:40   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
6:23 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 15-16
6:07   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
6:01 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul 15-18
5:35   Shooting foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
5:35 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 16-18
5:35 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-18
5:18   Bad pass turnover on Danilo Gallinari, stolen by Marcus Smart  
5:16   Shooting foul on Dennis Schroder  
5:16   Gordon Hayward missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:16   BOS team rebound  
5:16 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-18
5:00 +2 Nerlens Noel made floating jump shot 18-20
5:00   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
5:00   Nerlens Noel missed free throw  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
4:47   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:41 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made layup 18-22
4:41   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
4:41   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed free throw  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
4:28   Out of bounds turnover on Kemba Walker  
4:17   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
4:03 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 21-22
3:40   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
3:33   Out of bounds turnover on Marcus Smart  
3:13   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Enes Kanter  
2:59 +2 Enes Kanter made reverse layup, assist by Brad Wanamaker 23-22
2:47   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
2:35 +3 Grant Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Wanamaker 26-22
2:16   Darius Bazley missed reverse layup  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
2:05   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
2:05 +1 Enes Kanter made 1st of 2 free throws 27-22
2:05 +1 Enes Kanter made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-22
1:51 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 28-25
1:33   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Smart  
1:15   Personal foul on Brad Wanamaker  
1:07   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
1:07 +1 Darius Bazley made 1st of 2 free throws 28-26
1:07   Darius Bazley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
0:55 +2 Darius Bazley made driving layup, assist by Terrance Ferguson 28-28
0:47   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:45   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
0:40 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 28-31
0:30   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
0:20   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
0:20 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 28-32
0:20   Chris Paul missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:18   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
0:02   Traveling violation turnover on Jayson Tatum  
0:00   Steven Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BOS Celtics 24
OKC Thunder 29

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
11:29   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Marcus Smart  
11:23 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Brown 31-32
11:06   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
10:54   Steven Adams missed jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
10:41 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Brown 34-32
10:23 +2 Chris Paul made fade-away jump shot 34-34
10:01   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
10:01   Jayson Tatum missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:01   BOS team rebound  
10:01 +1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-34
9:50 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 35-36
9:37   Personal foul on Terrance Ferguson  
9:22   Jayson Tatum missed finger-roll layup  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
9:08   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
8:59   Offensive foul on Jaylen Brown  
8:59   Turnover on Jaylen Brown  
8:52   Nerlens Noel missed alley-oop shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
8:40   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
8:32   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
8:27   Nerlens Noel missed dunk, blocked by Jayson Tatum  
8:26   OKC team rebound  
8:19   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
8:04   Jaylen Brown missed turnaround jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
7:55   Personal foul on Romeo Langford  
7:46   Lost ball turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
7:43 +2 Brad Wanamaker made finger-roll layup 37-36
7:37   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
7:29 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 40-36
7:17   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
7:17 +1 Nerlens Noel made 1st of 2 free throws 40-37
7:17   Nerlens Noel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
6:58   Brad Wanamaker missed jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
6:48 +2 Chris Paul made layup 40-39
6:36   Daniel Theis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:23 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot 40-41
6:23   Shooting foul on Romeo Langford  
6:23 +1 Danilo Gallinari made free throw 40-42
6:10   Kemba Walker missed jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
6:00 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 40-44
5:49   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
5:43   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
5:29   Dennis Schroder missed floating jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
5:20 +2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 42-44
5:08 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 42-47
4:48   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
4:41   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
4:31   Shooting foul on Romeo Langford  
4:31 +1 Dennis Schroder made 1st of 2 free throws 42-48
4:31 +1 Dennis Schroder made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-49
4:07   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
4:06   OKC team rebound  
3:56   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
3:46 +2 Dennis Schroder made reverse layup 42-51
3:30   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson  
3:14   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
3:01 +2 Kemba Walker made reverse layup 44-51
2:43   Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum  
2:43 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 44-52
2:43 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-53
2:37   Shooting foul on Terrance Ferguson  
2:37 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 3 free throws 45-53
2:37 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 3 free throws 46-53
2:37 +1 Kemba Walker made 3rd of 3 free throws 47-53
2:15   Chris Paul missed fade-away jump shot  
2:14   OKC team rebound  
2:11   Steven Adams missed jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
2:03   Kemba Walker missed layup  
1:59   Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
2:01 +2 Gordon Hayward made dunk 49-53
1:42 +2 Danilo Gallinari made layup 49-55
1:19   Enes Kanter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
1:00 +2 Steven Adams made hook shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 49-57
0:53 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 52-57
0:41   Personal foul on Grant Williams  
0:41 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 52-58
0:41 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-59
0:29   Kemba Walker missed jump shot  
0:29   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
0:25   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
0:25   Enes Kanter missed dunk  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:19 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup 52-61
0:05   Lost ball turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by Chris Paul  
0:00   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed layup  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
0:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  

3rd Quarter
BOS Celtics 32
OKC Thunder 23

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
12:00 +1 Danilo Gallinari made free throw 52-62
11:44 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 54-62
11:16   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
11:00 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup, assist by Daniel Theis 56-62
10:53   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
10:39   Luguentz Dort missed driving layup  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
10:33 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 59-62
10:08 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup