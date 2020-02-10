ATL
ORL

No Text

Gordon, Vucevic lift Magic over Hawks 135-126

  • AP
  • Feb 10, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) The Orlando Magic aren’t built to shoot their way out of slumps, so know they won't have many nights like they did Monday.

Aaron Gordon scored 26 points, Nikola Vucevic had 24 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and the Magic surged past the Atlanta Hawks 135-126.

The Magic, who had lost eight of nine overall and five straight at home, stunned themselves and the Hawks with a 79-point second half that included a season-high 42 points in the fourth quarter. The Magic are 7-0 this season when scoring more than 120 points.

“When the ball goes through the net like that, it’s more enjoyable for everyone,” Vucevic said. “But we can’t expect to make shots like that every night. We don’t have that kind of firepower. The reality is, we’re not going to win many games giving up 126 points.”

But they had it rolling against Atlanta. The Magic hit 52.6% from the field, including a season-high 18 3-pointers, in their highest-scoring game this season.

Orlando hit 13 of 25 3-point attempts in the second half and used a pair of 11-0 runs in the fourth quarter to run down Atlanta.

Evan Fournier had 22 points and Terrence Ross had five 3-pointers and 21 points off the bench. Markelle Fultz contributed 13 points and eight assists.

“The way we’ve been struggling, our guys knew this was an important game,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said. “And that’s the way we’ve got to play. It’s got to be five-man basketball.”

Atlanta was playing the second half of a back-to-back that started with a double-overtime win over New York. The Hawks held their own for three periods, taking a 96-93 into the final period, but ran out of gas.

Trae Young had 29 points and nine assists for Atlanta. John Collins scored 22 points and Dewayne Dedmon had 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

“Back-to-backs have really been an Achilles heel for us,” Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said. “There was nothing we could do. We didn���t have enough pressure on their passes, their shooters got hot and that’s tough.”

Back-to-back dunks by James Ennis III finished off the first 11-0 Magic run early in the final period to put the Magic up 106-101 with just over 9 minutes left.

Young helped the Hawks close the gap to 116-115, but the Magic suddenly got hot from the perimeter and shot Atlanta out of the game. Fournier started the second 11-0 run with a 20-footer and Gordon finished it with a 3-pointer that gave Orlando 127-115 lead with 3 1/2 minutes to go.

Atlanta never got closer than six the rest of the game.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Collins had his run of scoring 20 or more points and grabbing 10 or more rebounds stopped at five straight games. ... Young took all 11 Atlanta free throws in the first half, making 10. ... Vince Carter, a resident of Orlando, received his second farewell tribute from the Magic during the first quarter.

Magic: Ennis made his debut after being obtained from Philadelphia at the trade deadline. He had six points and five rebounds. … Orlando is last in the NBA in shooting percentage at 43.1% and 28th in 3-point shooting at 33.4%. … The Magic received unanimous approval from the City Council to buy land a half-mile from the Amway Arena to build a practice facility.

HOW FAR IS TOO FAR?

Young was just 3 of 11 on 3-pointers with five of the misses coming from 30 feet and beyond, but Pierce said he’s not about to draw the line on how far Young can back up. “He’s proven he can make those shots,” Pierce said. “Sometimes he takes them a little too early for my liking, but we’re looking for that balance of when to take it and when to execute. He’s capable of getting that shot any time and he’s capable of making it.”

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Cleveland Wednesday.

Magic: Home against Detroit Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
ATL Hawks 28
ORL Magic 22

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Huerter, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
11:37 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by Markelle Fultz 0-2
11:23   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
11:12 +2 Markelle Fultz made layup 0-4
10:53 +2 Kevin Huerter made reverse layup 2-4
10:30   Nikola Vucevic missed reverse layup  
10:28   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
10:25 +2 Damian Jones made dunk, assist by Trae Young 4-4
10:02 +2 Evan Fournier made finger-roll layup 4-6
9:41 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot, assist by Damian Jones 6-6
9:28 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 6-8
9:17   Damian Jones missed layup, blocked by Aaron Gordon  
9:17   ORL team rebound  
8:50   Evan Fournier missed driving layup  
8:50   Evan Fournier missed driving layup  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
8:40   Bad pass turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Evan Fournier  
8:34   Aaron Gordon missed layup  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
8:25   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
8:15   Lost ball turnover on Wes Iwundu, stolen by Damian Jones  
8:00   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:50   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
7:40   Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot  
7:38   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
7:37 +2 John Collins made dunk 8-8
7:24 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 8-10
7:01   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot, blocked by Evan Fournier  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
6:55   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
6:47   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
6:35 +2 Wes Iwundu made fade-away jump shot 8-12
6:22   Out of bounds turnover on Kevin Huerter  
6:11   Aaron Gordon missed layup  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
6:10   Shooting foul on Vince Carter  
6:10 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 8-13
6:10 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-14
5:56   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:56 +1 Trae Young made free throw 9-14
5:45   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:38 +2 Markelle Fultz made floating jump shot 9-16
5:31   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
5:31 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 3 free throws 10-16
5:31 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 11-16
5:31 +1 Trae Young made 3rd of 3 free throws 12-16
5:10   Aaron Gordon missed layup  
5:07   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
4:57 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 12-18
4:52   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
4:38   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
4:26 +2 layup, assist by Jeff Teague 14-18
4:04   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
4:02   ATL team rebound  
3:51   Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
3:47 +2 Evan Fournier made layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 14-20
3:33   Vince Carter missed driving layup  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Gary Clark  
3:23   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
3:14 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 17-20
2:56   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
2:47 +2 Jeff Teague made driving layup 19-20
2:22   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
2:02 +3 Brandon Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 22-20
1:49   Bad pass turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Jeff Teague  
1:45 +2 Brandon Goodwin made finger-roll layup, assist by Jeff Teague 24-20
1:28   Michael Carter-Williams missed driving layup, blocked by Jeff Teague  
1:28   ORL team rebound  
1:14   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   ORL team rebound  
1:16   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:53   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:50   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:48   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
0:48 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 24-21
0:48 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-22
0:34 +2 Jeff Teague made floating jump shot 26-22
0:16   Out of bounds turnover on Terrence Ross  
0:02 +2 Jeff Teague made finger-roll layup 28-22
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ATL Hawks 33
ORL Magic 34

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
11:41   ORL team rebound  
11:25 +2 Mo Bamba made alley-oop shot, assist by James Ennis III 28-24
11:23   Bad pass turnover on Cam Reddish, stolen by Terrence Ross  
11:16 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 28-27
11:00   Cam Reddish missed driving layup, blocked by Terrence Ross  
11:00   ATL team rebound  
11:00   Cam Reddish missed driving layup, blocked by Terrence Ross  
10:52 +2 Jeff Teague made finger-roll layup 30-27
10:34   Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
10:27   James Ennis III missed layup  
10:27   Offensive rebound by James Ennis III  
10:27   Shooting foul on Brandon Goodwin  
10:27   James Ennis III missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:27   ORL team rebound  
10:27 +1 James Ennis III made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-28
10:15   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
10:05 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mo Bamba 30-31
9:47   Bad pass turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by Mo Bamba  
9:42   Bad pass turnover on Terrence Ross, stolen by Damian Jones  
9:35 +2 Brandon Goodwin made floating jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 32-31
9:20   Personal foul on Brandon Goodwin  
9:11 +3 Gary Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 32-34
8:55 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 35-34
8:39 +2 Mo Bamba made layup, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 35-36
8:22   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
8:10   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   ATL team rebound  
8:10   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Personal foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
7:43 +3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 35-39
7:25   Lost ball turnover on John Collins, stolen by Mo Bamba  
7:25   Personal foul on Damian Jones  
7:04   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   ATL team rebound  
6:55   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
6:55 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 36-39
6:55   Trae Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:33 +2 Terrence Ross made finger-roll layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 36-41
6:28   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
6:28 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 3 free throws 37-41
6:28 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 38-41
6:28 +1 Trae Young made 3rd of 3 free throws 39-41
6:08   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
6:04   ATL team rebound  
5:54 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 42-41
5:39 +2 Markelle Fultz made dunk, assist by Nikola Vucevic 42-43
5:17   De'Andre Hunter missed driving layup  
5:16   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
5:14 +2 John Collins made dunk 44-43
4:56   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
4:53   ATL team rebound  
4:49   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:37 +2 Evan Fournier made jump shot 44-45
4:21 +2 Kevin Huerter made driving layup 46-45
4:08 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by Markelle Fultz 46-47
3:55 +3 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 49-47
3:39 +2 Evan Fournier made driving layup 49-49
3:22 +2 De'Andre Hunter made layup, assist by John Collins 51-49
3:05   Evan Fournier missed jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
2:57   Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Evan Fournier  
2:43 +2 Aaron Gordon made driving dunk 51-51
2:29 +2 De'Andre Hunter made jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 53-51
2:16   Markelle Fultz missed driving layup  
2:11   ATL team rebound  
1:57   Shooting foul on Evan Fournier  
1:57 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 54-51
1:57 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-51
1:38   Michael Carter-Williams missed driving layup  
1:38   Out of bounds turnover on Terrence Ross  
1:28 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 58-51
1:17   Personal foul  
1:11 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 58-54
0:47 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 61-54
0:33   Nikola Vucevic missed floating jump shot  
0:32   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
0:32 +2 Nikola Vucevic made dunk 61-56
0:17   layup  
0:17   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
0:02   Offensive foul on Aaron Gordon  
0:02   Turnover on Aaron Gordon  
0:01   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ATL team rebound  
0:01   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ATL team rebound  

3rd Quarter
ATL Hawks 35
ORL Magic 37

Time Team Play Score
11:49 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 61-59
11:32   Shooting foul on Wes Iwundu  
11:32 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 62-59
11:32 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-59
11:20 +2 Aaron Gordon made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 63-61
11:06   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Huerter, stolen by Markelle Fultz  
10:52   Evan Fournier missed jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
10:47   Out of bounds turnover on Trae Young  
10:34 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 63-63
10:20   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   ORL team rebound  
10:19   Personal foul on Damian Jones  
10:07   Personal foul on John Collins  
10:04   Personal foul on John Collins  
9:55   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Gordon  
9:43 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Trae Young 65-63
9:29 +3 Wes Iwundu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 65-66
9:09   De'Andre Hunter missed driving layup  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
8:59   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
8:53   Aaron Gordon missed dunk  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
8:53   Personal foul on Wes Iwundu  
8:46 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 68-66
8:28   Shooting foul on Damian Jones  
8:28 +1 Wes Iwundu made 1st of 2 free throws 68-67
8:28   Wes Iwundu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:25   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
8:14 +2 Damian Jones made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 70-67
7:52   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:52 +1 Evan Fournier made free throw 70-68
7:41   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
7:31   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
7:24 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wes Iwundu 70-71
7:00   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
6:50 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 70-74
6:36   Cam Reddish missed finger-roll layup  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu  
6:26 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wes Iwundu 70-77
6:11 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Collins 73-77
5:48   Aaron Gordon missed driving layup  
5:43   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
5:43 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 73-79
5:38 +2 John Collins made floating jump shot, assist by Trae Young 75-79
5:20 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by Nikola Vucevic 75-81
5:04 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 77-81
4:38 +3 Markelle Fultz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wes Iwundu 77-84
4:24 +2 Kevin Huerter made layup, assist by Trae Young 79-84
4:06 +2 Evan Fournier made layup, assist by Nikola Vucevic 79-86
3:53   Trae Young missed jump shot  
3:52   ATL team rebound  
3:52   Personal foul on Aaron Gordon  
3:37 +2 Cam Reddish made floating jump shot 81-86
3:27   Lost ball turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Cam Reddish  
3:24 +2 Cam Reddish made layup