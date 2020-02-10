MIN
Anunoby has 25, Raptors beat Wolves for 15th straight win

  • AP
  • Feb 10, 2020

TORONTO (AP) OG Anunoby scored a career-high 25 points and matched his career high with 12 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 27 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-record winning streak to 15 by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-126 on Monday night.

Pascal Siakam scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had a season-high 21 and Fred VanVleet added 16 as the Raptors won their 16th straight home meeting with Minnesota.

Lowry returned after missing Saturday's win over Brooklyn because of whiplash, but center Serge Ibaka sat because of flu-like symptoms. Hollis-Jefferson started for Ibaka.

D'Angelo Russell scored 22 points in his Minnesota debut and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebound,s but the Timberwolves couldn't build on Saturday's surprise victory over the Clippers that snapped a 13-game losing streak.

Russell sat out Saturday because of a right quad contusion.

Jarrett Culver, Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez scored 15 apiece for the Timberwolves, who have lost five straight against Toronto.

Minnesota had a season-worst 23 turnovers, leading to 34 points for Toronto. The Raptors committed 20 turnovers, four shy of their season-worst total. The Timberwolves scored 26 points off Toronto miscues.

Minnesota trailed 106-94 through three quarters but former Raptor James Johnson made two 3-pointers as the Timberwolves opened the fourth with a 12-2 run, cutting it to 108-106 with 9:07 left.

That was as close as Minnesota would get. Chris Boucher and Siakam scored to push Toronto's lead back to six points, and VanVleet and Patrick McCaw hit 3-pointers on either side of Towns' free throw to make it 120-109 with 5:28 remaining.

Toronto connected on eight straight field goals to begin the game before Hollis-Jefferson missed a hook shot with 8:03 left in the opening quarter. Lowry scored 14 points in the first and Siakam shot 4 for 4 and scored 10 points as the Raptors led 40-36.

Minnesota took its first lead of the game on a layup by Hernangomez with 6:24 left in the second quarter. The Timberwolves led 75-74 at halftime.

Anunoby scored 16 points in the third on 6-of-7 shooting, but the basket of the quarter came in the final seconds when VanVleet threw a no-look, overhead pass to Hollis-Jefferson for a fast-break dunk. Toronto outscored Minnesota 32-19 in the third to take a 106-94 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Towns had a team-high seven assists ... Minnesota shot 5 for 15 in the third quarter. . The Timberwolves outscored the Raptors 42-14 in bench points.

Raptors: This was the first 20-point, 10-rebound game of Anunoby's career. . Toronto had seven turnovers in the first quarter, as many as it made in all of Saturday's win over Brooklyn.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Charlotte on Wednesday.

Raptors: Visit Brooklyn on Wednesday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 36
TOR Raptors 40

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
11:37   Lost ball turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by Malik Beasley  
11:23   Juancho Hernangomez missed layup  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
11:15 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made floating jump shot 0-2
11:04 +2 D'Angelo Russell made finger-roll layup 2-2
10:59 +2 OG Anunoby made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 2-4
10:43   Karl-Anthony Towns missed hook shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
10:38 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup 2-6
10:38   Shooting foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
10:38   Pascal Siakam missed free throw  
10:34   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:33 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby 2-9
10:21   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   TOR team rebound  
10:19   Personal foul on Josh Okogie  
10:08 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 2-11
9:54   Shooting foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:54 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 1st of 2 free throws 3-11
9:54 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-11
9:36 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made finger-roll layup, assist by Fred VanVleet 4-13
9:26 +3 Juancho Hernangomez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 7-13
9:20 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 7-16
9:07 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 9-16
8:50 +2 Kyle Lowry made jump shot 9-18
8:28   3-second violation turnover on Josh Okogie  
8:25   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Lowry  
8:17 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 11-18
8:04   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed hook shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
7:58   Lost ball turnover on Juancho Hernangomez, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
7:49   Fred VanVleet missed driving layup  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
7:39 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 14-18
7:22   Personal foul on Malik Beasley  
7:14 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby 14-21
7:05   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
6:58 +2 Juancho Hernangomez made layup, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 16-21
6:46   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed layup  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
6:39 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 19-21
6:26 +2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup 19-23
6:18 +2 Josh Okogie made layup 21-23
6:11   Shooting foul on Malik Beasley  
6:11   Kyle Lowry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:11   TOR team rebound  
6:11 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-24
5:58   Allen Crabbe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
5:53 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 21-27
5:41   Offensive foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
5:41   Turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns  
5:29   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
5:22 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 21-30
5:02 +3 Allen Crabbe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 24-30
4:42   OG Anunoby missed jump shot, blocked by Jarrett Culver  
4:39   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
4:34 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 27-30
4:12   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Jarrett Culver  
4:01   Allen Crabbe missed jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
3:53   Lost ball turnover on Terence Davis, stolen by Jordan McLaughlin  
3:50   Jarrett Culver missed layup, blocked by Kyle Lowry  
3:50   MIN team rebound  
3:46 +2 Jarrett Culver made dunk, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 29-30
3:37 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 29-33
3:25 +2 Allen Crabbe made layup, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 31-33
3:10   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Karl-Anthony Towns  
3:06   Jarrett Culver missed finger-roll layup  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
2:59   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
2:49   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
2:39   James Johnson missed jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
2:30 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 31-36
2:06   Allen Crabbe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
2:02 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made dunk 33-36
1:40   Backcourt turnover on Pascal Siakam  
1:27 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 36-36
1:10   Chris Boucher missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Naz Reid  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Allen Crabbe  
1:06   Out of bounds turnover on Naz Reid  
0:45 +2 Kyle Lowry made floating jump shot 36-38
0:42   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
0:39   Bad pass turnover on Jarrett Culver, stolen by OG Anunoby  
0:34 +2 Chris Boucher made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 36-40
0:25   Naz Reid missed hook shot  
0:23   Defensive rebound by Patrick McCaw  
0:01   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:00   Allen Crabbe missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot  
0:00   MIN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 39
TOR Raptors 34

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Fred VanVleet missed floating jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
11:28   Naz Reid missed fade-away jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
11:14 +2 Chris Boucher made dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet 36-42
11:00   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McLaughlin, stolen by OG Anunoby  
10:57   Out of bounds turnover on OG Anunoby  
10:49 +2 Naz Reid made layup, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 38-42
10:49   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
10:49 +1 Naz Reid made free throw 39-42
10:40 +2 Fred VanVleet made finger-roll layup 39-44
10:25   Bad pass turnover on Malik Beasley, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
10:23   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
10:23 +1 Patrick McCaw made 1st of 2 free throws 39-45
10:23 +1 Patrick McCaw made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-46
10:17 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup 41-46
10:17   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  
10:17 +1 Jordan McLaughlin made free throw 42-46
10:07   Shooting foul on Jordan McLaughlin  
10:07 +1 Fred VanVleet made 1st of 2 free throws 42-47
10:07 +1 Fred VanVleet made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-48
9:50   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
9:45 +3 Naz Reid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 45-48
9:34 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot 45-51
9:20   Jordan McLaughlin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
9:16 +2 Jarrett Culver made finger-roll layup 47-51
9:07   Out of bounds turnover on Fred VanVleet  
8:56   Malik Beasley missed driving layup  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
8:46   Terence Davis missed driving layup, blocked by Jordan McLaughlin  
8:46   MIN team rebound  
8:30   Jarrett Culver missed reverse layup  
8:29   Offensive rebound by Naz Reid  
8:29   Shooting foul on Patrick McCaw  
8:29 +1 Naz Reid made 1st of 2 free throws 48-51
8:29 +1 Naz Reid made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-51
8:17   Terence Davis missed floating jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
8:08   Personal foul on Patrick McCaw  
8:08 +1 Jarrett Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 50-51
8:08 +1 Jarrett Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-51
7:56 +2 Fred VanVleet made jump shot 51-53
7:40 +2 Juancho Hernangomez made finger-roll layup 53-53
7:27   Lost ball turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by Jordan McLaughlin  
7:20   Malik Beasley missed finger-roll layup  
7:17   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
7:16   Juancho Hernangomez missed finger-roll layup  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Patrick McCaw  
7:08   Shooting foul on Jarrett Culver  
7:08   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:08   TOR team rebound  
7:08   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
6:49   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   MIN team rebound  
6:38   D'Angelo Russell missed fade-away jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
6:30   Out of bounds turnover on Pascal Siakam  
6:24 +2 Juancho Hernangomez made finger-roll layup, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 55-53
6:04   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
5:56   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
5:56 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 56-53
5:56 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-53
5:45   Matt Thomas missed jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
5:31 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 60-53
5:22   Shooting foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
5:22 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws 60-54
5:22 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-55
5:11   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
5:05   Offensive foul on Kyle Lowry  
5:05   Turnover on Kyle Lowry  
4:54 +2 Josh Okogie made layup, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 62-55
4:33 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made layup, assist by Pascal Siakam 62-57
4:25 +2 Malik Beasley made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 64-57
4:15 +2 Kyle Lowry made floating jump shot 64-59
3:49   Bad pass turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
3:46 +2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup 64-61
3:32   Bad pass turnover on Malik Beasley, stolen by OG Anunoby  
3:25   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
3:12   Personal foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
3:12 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 65-61
3:12 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-61
3:04   Backcourt turnover on Pascal Siakam  
2:51 +2 Josh Okogie made layup, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 68-61
2:51   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
2:51 +1 Josh Okogie made free throw 69-61
2:37 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made finger-roll layup, assist by Fred VanVleet 69-63
2:25   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
2:15   Out of bounds turnover on Fred VanVleet  
2:06   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
1:59   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by D'Angelo Russell  
1:57   Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet  
1:57   Malik Beasley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:57   MIN team rebound  
1:57 +1 Malik Beasley made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-63
1:47 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot 70-66
1:37   Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam  
1:37 +1 James Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 71-66
1:37 +1 James Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-66
1:22 +2 Fred VanVleet made jump shot 72-68
1:08   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
1:01 +2 OG Anunoby made alley-oop shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 72-70
0:48   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:46   Offensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
0:44 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot 75-70
0:43   Personal foul on James Johnson  
0:43 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 75-71
0:43 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-72
0:33   Lost ball turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
0:31   Shooting foul on D'Angelo Russell  
0:31 +1 Fred VanVleet made 1st of 2 free throws 75-73
0:31 +1 Fred VanVleet made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-74
0:13   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
0:09   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
0:05   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   TOR team rebound  
0:01   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   TOR team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 19
TOR Raptors 32

Time Team Play Score
11:52   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
11:37   Juancho Hernangomez missed reverse layup  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
11:12 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made layup, assist by Fred VanVleet 75-76
10:52   Offensive foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
10:52   Turnover on Karl-Anthony Towns