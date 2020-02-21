IND
NY

No Text

Oladipo leaves with back spasms, Pacers top Knicks 106-98

  • AP
  • Feb 21, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Victor Oladipo didn't have a preseason to get used to the NBA's bumps and bruises again, so Indiana coach Nate McMillan wasn't surprised when his star guard had to end his night early.

Back spasms prevented Oladipo from playing the fourth quarter of what was the first game after his minutes restriction had been lifted.

The Pacers held on without him to beat the New York Knicks 106-98 on Friday night in their return from the All-Star break.

''Victor is going through what these guys went through in October, falling or hitting the floor. He's going to have some soreness, he's going to have to work his way through that,'' McMillan said, ''and this is to be expected when you've been off for a summer, in Victor's case an entire year.''

T.J. Warren had 27 points and eight rebounds, Domantas Sabonis added 24 points and 13 rebounds, and the Pacers won their second straight after a six-game losing streak.

Oladipo finished with eight points in his eighth game after returning last month following a year absence with a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. McMillan thought Oladipo stiffened up after hitting the floor a couple times, but Oladipo said his back locked up after his body contorted when he was fouled taking a shot.

He ended up playing 25 minutes and had a good finish to the first half, scoring Indiana's final five points.

''Just trying to get lost in the game as best as I can, trying to get involved as best as I can,'' he said.

Bobby Portis scored 19 points and RJ Barrett had 17 for the Knicks, who have lost three in a row. Leading scorer Julius Randle shot 2 for 9 and finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

McMillan repeatedly said the Pacers would have to be patient with Oladipo's reintroduction to the team, noting that most times when a player is out as long as he was, he comes back at the start of the season with a full training camp.

But Oladipo is working his way back past the midway point of the season, a tough adjustment for a team sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and with work to do if it hopes to earn home-court advantage in the first round.

Indiana looked awful early, scoring just 15 points in the first quarter before breaking out for 36 in the second. Oladipo had just one basket before getting the Pacers' final two and sending them into the half with a 51-44 lead.

The Pacers then outscored the Knicks 23-8 to start the third, opening a 74-52 advantage when Oladipo made a free throw with 3:45 remaining in the period on the play in which he was apparently hurt. Warren outscored New York by himself during that stretch, with nine points.

New York cut it to 91-85 after a 7-0 burst, but Warren had a basket and then a three-point play to stop the comeback and give the Pacers a 96-85 lead with 5:12 to go.

The Knicks were able to get within four in the final minute, but the Pacers made enough free throws to hold on.

''I think it was just figuring out their game plan defensively,'' Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina said. ''They had the will to close the paint and we finally figured it out, but it was too late.''

TIP-INS

Pacers: Oladipo still won't play in both games when the Pacers play on consecutive nights. They have three back-to-backs left. ... Indiana has won four straight at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks: Point guard Elfrid Payton sat out with right ankle soreness. Ntilikina started and scored 14 points. ... The Knicks begin three-game trip after this game.

VICTOR'S VIEW

McMillan said Oladipo would be considered day to day, and Oladipo said he wasn't sure yet if would be able to play Sunday in Toronto. He also downplayed McMillan's point about not having a training camp to get his body used to taking hits again.

''I'm not making no excuses for myself and I don't want nobody else to make any excuses for me,'' Oladipo said.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Visit Toronto on Sunday.

Knicks: Visit Houston on Monday. The Knicks have lost the last eight meetings.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
IND Pacers 15
NY Knicks 20

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46 +2 Taj Gibson made jump shot, assist by R.J. Barrett 0-2
11:18   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
11:06   Personal foul on Victor Oladipo  
11:01   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
10:50 +2 Victor Oladipo made floating jump shot 2-2
10:31   Frank Ntilikina missed jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
10:23   Out of bounds turnover on Victor Oladipo  
10:11   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
10:11 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 2-3
10:11   Julius Randle missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:06   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
9:58   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
9:55   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
9:53 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk, assist by T.J. Warren 4-3
9:43   Frank Ntilikina missed jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:32   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
9:17   Bad pass turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Malcolm Brogdon  
9:12 +2 T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 6-3
9:03 +2 R.J. Barrett made fade-away jump shot 6-5
8:50   Domantas Sabonis missed layup  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
8:32 +2 Frank Ntilikina made finger-roll layup, assist by Julius Randle 6-7
8:23   Malcolm Brogdon missed finger-roll layup  
8:21   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
8:16   R.J. Barrett missed layup  
8:15   NY team rebound  
8:15   Violation  
8:08   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:54   Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Reggie Bullock  
7:48   R.J. Barrett missed layup  
7:45   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
7:41   Myles Turner missed alley-oop shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
7:32 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk, assist by Julius Randle 6-9
7:14   Shooting foul on R.J. Barrett  
7:14 +1 T.J. Warren made 1st of 2 free throws 7-9
7:14 +1 T.J. Warren made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-9
6:56   Taj Gibson missed turnaround jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:42   Personal foul on Taj Gibson  
6:42   Full timeout called  
6:29   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
6:13   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Frank Ntilikina  
5:57   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
5:34 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made reverse layup 10-9
5:15   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
5:07   Domantas Sabonis missed layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
5:06   NY team rebound  
4:59 +2 R.J. Barrett made driving dunk, assist by Julius Randle 10-11
4:38   T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:27   Out of bounds turnover on Maurice Harkless  
4:16   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:06 +2 R.J. Barrett made layup 10-13
3:56   Victor Oladipo missed reverse layup  
3:53   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
3:46   Mitchell Robinson missed layup, blocked by Justin Holiday  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
3:37 +2 Myles Turner made dunk, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 12-13
3:26 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot 12-15
3:10   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
2:48   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
2:38   Full timeout called  
2:38   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
2:38   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
2:38 +1 Myles Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 13-15
2:38   Myles Turner missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:35   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
2:26   Violation  
2:14   Lost ball turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Dennis Smith Jr.  
2:10 +2 Mitchell Robinson made layup, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 13-17
1:54   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
1:44   Traveling violation turnover on Bobby Portis  
1:33 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by Jeremy Lamb 15-17
1:14   Out of bounds turnover on Kevin II Knox  
1:00   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
0:57   Offensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
0:55   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:52   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
0:46   Out of bounds turnover on Kevin II Knox  
0:35   Personal foul on Mitchell Robinson  
0:24   Jeremy Lamb missed floating jump shot  
0:21   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
0:03 +3 Dennis Smith Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 15-20
0:00   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   IND team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
IND Pacers 36
NY Knicks 24

Time Team Play Score
11:49 +2 Doug McDermott made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 17-20
11:32 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Kevin II Knox 17-22
11:18   Shooting foul on Dennis Smith Jr.  
11:18 +1 Doug McDermott made 1st of 3 free throws 18-22
11:18 +1 Doug McDermott made 2nd of 3 free throws 19-22
11:18 +1 Doug McDermott made 3rd of 3 free throws 20-22
11:03   Shooting foul on Doug McDermott  
11:03 +1 Reggie Bullock made 1st of 2 free throws 20-23
11:03 +1 Reggie Bullock made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-24
10:51 +2 Jeremy Lamb made floating jump shot 22-24
10:29 +2 Bobby Portis made jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 22-26
10:11 +2 Domantas Sabonis made driving layup 24-26
10:00 +3 Maurice Harkless made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 24-29
9:35   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
9:33   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:32 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 26-29
9:12   Bobby Portis missed driving layup  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:07   Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox  
9:07 +1 Jeremy Lamb made 1st of 2 free throws 27-29
9:07   Jeremy Lamb missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
8:50   Bad pass turnover on Bobby Portis, stolen by Jeremy Lamb  
8:48   Out of bounds turnover on Jeremy Lamb  
8:37 +3 Reggie Bullock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 27-32
8:27 +2 Doug McDermott made layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 29-32
8:22   Full timeout called  
8:06 +2 Kevin II Knox made jump shot 29-34
7:51 +2 T.J. McConnell made floating jump shot 31-35
7:51 +2 T.J. McConnell made floating jump shot 31-34
7:39   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
7:31 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by T.J. McConnell 33-34
7:05   Dennis Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
6:57   Shooting foul on Kevin II Knox  
6:57   Jeremy Lamb missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:57   IND team rebound  
6:57 +1 Jeremy Lamb made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-34
6:35 +2 Taj Gibson made jump shot 34-36
6:17   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
6:07   Frank Ntilikina missed jump shot  
6:06   NY team rebound  
5:54   Damyean Dotson missed jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
5:45 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot 36-36
5:32   R.J. Barrett missed jump shot  
5:32   IND team rebound  
5:09   Malcolm Brogdon missed floating jump shot  
5:09   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
5:05 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 38-36
4:46   Traveling violation turnover on Julius Randle  
4:35   Bad pass turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Frank Ntilikina  
4:32 +2 R.J. Barrett made layup 38-38
4:32   Shooting foul on Victor Oladipo  
4:32   R.J. Barrett missed free throw  
4:28   IND team rebound  
4:17 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot 41-38
3:53   R.J. Barrett missed layup, blocked by T.J. Warren  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
3:46   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Damyean Dotson  
3:40   Violation  
3:30   Julius Randle missed hook shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
3:20   Shooting foul on Julius Randle  
3:20 +1 T.J. Warren made 1st of 2 free throws 42-38
3:20 +1 T.J. Warren made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-38
3:03   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
2:58   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
2:58   Full timeout called  
2:58   Taj Gibson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:58   NY team rebound  
2:58 +1 Taj Gibson made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-39
2:48   Bad pass turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Julius Randle  
2:45   Offensive foul on R.J. Barrett  
2:45   Turnover on R.J. Barrett  
2:35   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
2:11   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   NY team rebound  
2:09   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
2:09 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 43-40
2:09 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-41
1:47   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
1:31   Malcolm Brogdon missed reverse layup  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:20   Julius Randle missed layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
1:17   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
1:14 +3 Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 46-41
0:50   Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
0:50   Taj Gibson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:50   NY team rebound  
0:50 +1 Taj Gibson made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-42
0:41 +3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot 49-42
0:32 +2 Frank Ntilikina made jump shot 49-44
0:14 +2 Victor Oladipo made driving layup 51-44
0:01   R.J. Barrett missed floating jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
IND Pacers 29
NY Knicks 21

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Victor Oladipo missed driving layup, blocked by Taj Gibson  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
11:38   Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Frank Ntilikina  
11:34   R.J. Barrett missed alley-oop shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
11:30   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
11:19 +2 Domantas Sabonis made reverse layup 53-44
10:52   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
10:36 +2 Myles Turner made jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 55-44
10:20   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
10:13   Victor Oladipo missed finger-roll layup  
10:10   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
10:10 +2 T.J. Warren made dunk 57-44
10:10   Full timeout called  
9:57 +2 R.J. Barrett made driving layup 57-46
9:41   Domantas Sabonis missed floating jump shot  
9:41   NY team rebound  
9:41   Personal foul on Domantas Sabonis  
9:20   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:06 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made floating jump shot 59-46
8:55   Bad pass turnover on R.J. Barrett, stolen by Domantas Sabonis  
8:51   T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot  
8:48   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
8:47 +2 T.J. Warren made dunk 61-46
8:37   Personal foul on Myles Turner  
8:25   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Bullock, stolen by T.J. Warren  
8:23 +2 T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup 63-46
8:20   Full timeout called  
8:01   Dennis Smith Jr. missed floating jump shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
8:00 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 63-48
7:47 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk, assist by Victor Oladipo 65-48
7:30   Reggie Bullock missed jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
7:22   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Reggie Bullock  
7:04   Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
6:43   Personal foul on Reggie Bullock  
6:36 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot 67-48
6:20 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 67-50
5:57   Malcolm Brogdon missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
5:49   Personal foul on Victor Oladipo  
5:42   Dennis Smith Jr. missed floating jump shot