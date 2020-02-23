IND
Raptors roll to their biggest win ever, beat Pacers 127-81

  • Feb 23, 2020

TORONTO (AP) Kyle Lowry and the surging Toronto Raptors tuned up for their showdown with Milwaukee by pounding the Indiana Pacers.

Lowry had 16 points and 11 assists, extending his career-best streak of double-doubles to six, and Toronto hammered Indiana 127-81 on Sunday, the most lopsided victory in Raptors history.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points and Serge Ibaka had 15 points and a season-high 15 rebounds as Toronto led from wire-to-wire and posted its 13th straight home win over the Pacers. The Raptors won for the 17th time in 18 games and extended their home winning streak to nine.

That streak will be tested when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks come north of the border Tuesday night, the first of three meetings between the teams down the stretch. The NBA leaders have won seven of eight heading into Monday's game at Washington.

''They're a well-coached team, they're a well-oiled machine,'' Lowry said. ''All we can do is worry about ourselves.''

Lowry's double-double was his 13th of the season. He's averaging 19.3 points and 10.8 assists over his current six-game run.

''I've never coached or seen anybody that plays as hard in basketball as that guy,'' Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

Toronto's largest lead was 49 points, its biggest of the season. The Raptors led by 40 in a home win over Utah on Dec. 1. The 46-point margin of victory surpassed a 36-point win over Charlotte on Nov. 18.

Matt Thomas scored all of his career-best 17 points in the fourth quarter, Terence Davis had 13 and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 12. Chris Boucher had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Indiana's 81 points were the fewest by a Toronto opponent this season. Orlando scored 83 points in a home loss to the Raptors on Nov. 29.

''One of those nights, you know?'' Indiana's Doug McDermott said. ''They played extremely well and we probably played our worst game of the year.''

Domantas Sabonis had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Aaron Holiday scored 14 points and Justin Holiday had 12 but the Pacers never recovered from an abysmal first quarter and lost for the first time in three games. Indiana has dropped seven of nine.

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo sat out because of back spasms, with Aaron Holiday starting in his place. Oladipo left Friday's road win over the Knicks after three quarters because of a sore back, and didn't practice Saturday.

Friday was Oladipo's first game without a minutes restriction after he missed the first 47 games of the season while recovering from a ruptured tendon in his right knee.

The Pacers lost another guard with 9:54 remaining in the second quarter when Jeremy Lamb injured his left knee, landing awkwardly after being fouled by Davis on a fast-break drive. Lamb was able to shoot his free throws, but the Pacers immediately fouled to stop play and replace Lamb. He did not return.

Still sore and hobbling after the game, Lamb said X-rays had come back negative, and that he will undergo an MRI Monday.

''Hopefully it's not too serious and I can get right back on the court,'' Lamb said.

The Pacers missed nine straight shots to begin the game and trailed 15-3 when Malcolm Brogdon scored their first basket on a layup with 6:57 remaining in the first. Indiana missed another five shots before Justin Holiday ended his team's 0-for-7 drought from 3-point range with 3:53 to play in the opening quarter.

Indiana shot 4 for 23 in the first, finishing the quarter with as many turnovers as made baskets. Siakam and Ibaka each scored 11 points for Toronto, which led 34-12 after one.

''We dug ourselves a hole and couldn't get out of it,'' Sabonis said. ''We were getting open looks, we just weren't converting even easy ones under the basket. Then, as the game went on, we couldn't even get open.''

Lowry scored 11 points in the second and the Raptors led 63-32 at the half. Indiana set a season low for first-half points, four fewer than they had against Milwaukee on Nov. 16.

Toronto led 85-55 heading to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Indiana starters combined to shoot 1 for 13 in the first. . Justin Holiday became Indiana's first double-digit scorer when he hit a 3 with 9:45 left in the fourth.

Raptors: Toronto remained without C Marc Gasol (left hamstring) and G Norman Powell (broken finger, left hand). Gasol sat for the 10th straight game, and Powell missed his eighth. . F Patrick McCaw sat for the second straight game because of flu-like symptoms. . Toronto outscored Indiana 60-30 in bench points.

STARTING SLOW

The Pacers have scored 27 total first-quarter points in two games following the All-Star break. Indiana trailed 20-15 after one quarter against the Knicks on Friday, but rallied to win 106-98. New York was the opponent when Indiana recorded its lowest-scoring opening quarter of the season, 11 points on Feb. 1. The Knicks won that game 92-85.

KEEPING IT CLEAN

Lamb said he had no problem with Davis trying to block his dunk attempt.

''I ain't upset about it,'' Lamb said. ''He tried to make a play on it and that happens all the time. He bumped me in the air and I hung on the rim. I don't think it was dirty or nothing like that.''

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Charlotte on Tuesday night.

Raptors: Host Eastern Conference-leaders Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

1st Quarter
IND Pacers 12
TOR Raptors 34

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 0-2
11:23   Aaron Holiday missed hook shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
11:11   Serge Ibaka missed floating jump shot  
11:10   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
11:08 +2 Serge Ibaka made jump shot 0-4
10:50   Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka  
10:50   Domantas Sabonis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:50   IND team rebound  
10:50 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-4
10:44 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby 1-7
10:20   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:13 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 1-10
9:59   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:53   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
9:46 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 1-13
9:45   Full timeout called  
9:21   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
9:11   OG Anunoby missed driving layup  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
8:54   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
8:44   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
8:29   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
8:19   Pascal Siakam missed driving layup  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:13   T.J. Warren missed layup  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
8:04   Lost ball turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Malcolm Brogdon  
7:55   T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot  
7:52   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
7:51   Lost ball turnover on T.J. Warren, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
7:38 +2 Serge Ibaka made layup, assist by Pascal Siakam 1-15
7:16   Myles Turner missed turnaround jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
7:10   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:57 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made finger-roll layup 3-15
6:38   Violation  
6:28   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
6:09   Out of bounds turnover on Aaron Holiday  
5:51 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk, assist by Pascal Siakam 3-17
5:32   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   IND team rebound  
5:32   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
5:17   Jeremy Lamb missed fade-away jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
5:07   Serge Ibaka missed driving layup  
5:07   TOR team rebound  
5:07   Personal foul on Jeremy Lamb  
5:00 +2 Terence Davis made driving dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet 3-19
4:57   Full timeout called  
4:47   Jeremy Lamb missed finger-roll layup  
4:46   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
4:37   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
4:27 +2 Pascal Siakam made hook shot, assist by Terence Davis 3-21
4:12   Jeremy Lamb missed layup  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
3:56   Bad pass turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Myles Turner  
3:53 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 6-21
3:35   Terence Davis missed floating jump shot, blocked by Jeremy Lamb  
3:30   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
3:30 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made dunk 6-23
3:16   T.J. Warren missed layup  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
3:08   Violation  
3:08   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
2:58 +2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup 6-25
2:45   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
2:23 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 6-28
2:07   T.J. McConnell missed driving layup, blocked by Chris Boucher  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
1:49   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed layup  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
1:40   Jeremy Lamb missed finger-roll layup  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
1:32   Shooting foul on Doug McDermott  
1:32 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 6-29
1:32 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-30
1:22   Out of bounds turnover on T.J. McConnell  
1:15 +2 Pascal Siakam made turnaround jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 6-32
1:01 +2 Jeremy Lamb made driving layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 8-32
1:01   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  
1:01 +1 Jeremy Lamb made free throw 9-32
0:57   Shooting foul on Doug McDermott  
0:57 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws 9-33
0:57 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-34
0:38   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
0:30   Kyle Lowry missed jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
0:18 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 12-34
0:00   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Justin Holiday  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
IND Pacers 20
TOR Raptors 29

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot, assist by Doug McDermott 14-34
11:26   Out of bounds turnover on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
11:11   Out of bounds turnover on Justin Holiday  
11:02   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Jeremy Lamb  
10:56 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremy Lamb 17-34
10:30 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Boucher 17-37
10:07   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:58   Bad pass turnover on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, stolen by Domantas Sabonis  
9:54   Shooting foul on Terence Davis  
9:54   Full timeout called  
9:54 +1 Jeremy Lamb made 1st of 2 free throws 18-37
9:54 +1 Jeremy Lamb made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-37
9:52   Personal foul on T.J. McConnell  
9:31 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Thomas 19-40
9:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:13 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made free throw 20-40
9:05 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 22-40
8:55 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 22-42
8:43   T.J. McConnell missed reverse layup  
8:43   IND team rebound  
8:43   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
8:31 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 25-42
8:17 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 25-44
8:09   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
8:06   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
8:04   Terence Davis missed dunk  
8:04   IND team rebound  
7:56   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
7:46 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made dunk, assist by OG Anunoby 25-46
7:30   Offensive foul on Doug McDermott  
7:30   Turnover on Doug McDermott  
7:19   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed finger-roll layup  
7:17   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
7:16   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:54   Myles Turner missed hook shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Matt Thomas  
6:43 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 25-48
6:29   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
6:25   T.J. Warren missed layup, blocked by Kyle Lowry  
6:16   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11 +2 Kyle Lowry made layup 25-50
6:11   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
6:11 +1 Kyle Lowry made free throw 25-51
5:56 +2 Aaron Holiday made layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 27-51
5:48   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   TOR team rebound  
5:48   Personal foul on Domantas Sabonis  
5:38   Serge Ibaka missed jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
5:20   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
5:02   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
4:56   Bad pass turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Aaron Holiday  
4:51   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
4:43   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
4:38 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Serge Ibaka 27-54
4:24   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
4:17   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Holiday, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
4:07   Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
4:07   TOR team rebound  
3:56   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
3:52   Serge Ibaka missed jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
3:30   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
3:23   Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
3:23   Pascal Siakam missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:23   TOR team rebound  
3:23 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-55
3:04   Aaron Holiday missed hook shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
2:56   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
2:41   Myles Turner missed driving layup  
2:40   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
2:37 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 30-55
2:29   Full timeout called  
2:22   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
2:09   Lost ball turnover on Justin Holiday, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
2:08   Bad pass turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Myles Turner  
2:03   T.J. Warren missed alley-oop shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
1:49 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 30-58
1:37   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
1:37   Justin Holiday missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:37   IND team rebound  
1:37   Justin Holiday missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
1:22 +2 Pascal Siakam made jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 30-60
1:10   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
1:05   Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
1:03   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Myles Turner  
0:59   Offensive foul on Justin Holiday  
0:59   Turnover on Justin Holiday  
0:49   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:46   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
0:35   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
0:33   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
0:33 +2 Myles Turner made dunk 32-60
0:31   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
0:08   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
0:06   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
0:03 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 32-63
0:01   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   IND team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
IND Pacers 23
TOR Raptors 22

Time Team Play Score
11:41 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 34-63
11:24   Fred VanVleet missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
11:14 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made floating jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 36-63
10:50   OG Anunoby missed layup  
10:50   TOR team rebound  
10:50   Traveling violation turnover on OG Anunoby  
10:40   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
10:39   IND team rebound  
10:39   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
10:32   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
10:26   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
10:23   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
10:21 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made floating jump shot 38-63
10:09 +2 Serge Ibaka made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 38-65
9:57 +3 Aaron Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 41-65
9:46 +2 Pascal Siakam made jump shot 41-67
9:36   Offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis  
9:36   Turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
9:24   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
9:02   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
8:54 +2 Kyle Lowry made finger-roll layup 41-69
8:43   Malcolm Brogdon missed reverse layup  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
8:29   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
8:29   OG Anunoby missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:29   TOR team rebound  
8:29 +1 OG Anunoby made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-70
8:18   Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by OG Anunoby  
8:15 +2 OG Anunoby made layup 41-72
8:14