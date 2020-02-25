OKC
Schroder helps Thunder top Bulls 124-122

  • AP
  • Feb 25, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) When it comes to close games on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder like their chances.

It helps to have a pair of guards like Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder.

Schroder scored 21 points and made a huge defensive play in the fourth quarter, helping the Thunder top the Chicago Bulls 124-122 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive win.

Oklahoma City (36-22) blew a 24-point lead but recovered in time to earn its ninth straight victory on the road, breaking a Thunder record. Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Paul finished with 19 points and nine assists.

''I think they understand that it's just not going to be smooth sailing on the road. There's going to be challenges,'' Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan said, ''and I think that when it gets hard, our guys really, really kind of pull together.''

The Thunder also improved to 17-9 in games decided by six points or less.

''We looked up at the clock around five minutes and we (were) like `All right, let's get to it,'' Paul said. ''Some of the better teams that I've been on, you sort of had that mentality.''

Gallinari's driving dunk put Oklahoma City ahead to stay with 1:39 left. Schroder then drew a charge on Zach LaVine and Paul converted a layup to give the Thunder a 117-114 lead with 1:03 remaining.

Schroder also had nine points in the final period on 3-for-5 shooting.

''Every game we're playing, we think we can win the game,'' he said. ''So if it's a close game, you know, everybody's engaged, try to get stops and that's what we did tonight.''

Chicago had one more chance in the final seconds, but LaVine missed a 3-point attempt as time expired.

The Bulls wasted a pair of stellar performances from LaVine and rookie reserve Coby White. LaVine scored 27 of his 41 points in the second half, and White had a career-high 35 in his third consecutive game over 30 points.

Chicago (20-39) lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

''Teams are jumping on us, and we're not responding,'' LaVine said. ''Then we figure it out, but sometimes, it's too little, too late.''

Oklahoma City committed 26 turnovers and trailed by as many as 26 in a 109-106 win over Chicago on Dec. 16. The Paul-led rally helped kick-start the Thunder season.

This time, Oklahoma City got off to a fast start.

Led by Gallinari, the Thunder opened the game with a 20-4 run. They went 11 for 17 from 3-point range and led by as many as 24 on their way to a 72-55 lead at the break.

''We had a frustrated group at halftime and they responded, and I'm happy about that,'' Bulls coach Jim Boylen said.

TIP-INS

Thunder: F Darius Bazley missed his fifth straight game with a bruised right knee. Donovan said there is no timetable for his return. ... It was Oklahoma City's highest-scoring first half of the season. ... Gallinari went 5 for 10 from beyond the arc in his team-best fourth game with at least five 3s.

Bulls: Shaquille Harrison scored 11 points, and Tomas Satoransky had 10 points and seven assists. ... The Bulls shot 53.6% (52 for 97) from the field.

WORTH NOTING

LaVine and White became the second pair of Chicago teammates to score at least 30 points in consecutive games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, joining Bob Love and Chet Walker in 1969. White became the first reserve in team history to collect 30-plus points in three straight games.

''All the hard work is paying off, I guess,'' White said.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Sacramento on Thursday night. The Thunder are 31-12 against the Kings since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City.

Bulls: Visit New York on Saturday. They split the first two games in the season series against the Knicks.

---

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
OKC Thunder 36
CHI Bulls 28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46 +2 Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 2-0
11:26 +2 Zach LaVine made jump shot, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 2-2
11:10   Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford  
11:10 +1 Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 3-2
11:10   Steven Adams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
10:58   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by Steven Adams  
10:45   Steven Adams missed reverse layup  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:40   Steven Adams missed dunk  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:25 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot 6-2
10:09   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
9:51   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
9:38   Thaddeus Young missed hook shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
9:30 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 9-2
9:14   Thaddeus Young missed floating jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
9:04   Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford  
9:04 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 10-2
9:04 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-2
8:44   Zach LaVine missed driving layup, blocked by Steven Adams  
8:42   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
8:36   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
8:27 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 14-2
8:08 +2 Tomas Satoransky made jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 14-4
7:56   Personal foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
7:41 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 17-4
7:23   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
7:13 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 20-4
6:52 +2 Tomas Satoransky made jump shot 20-6
6:30   Out of bounds turnover on Danilo Gallinari  
6:05   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
5:54 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 23-6
5:33   Zach LaVine missed layup  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
5:32 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk 23-8
5:32   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
5:32   Zach LaVine missed free throw  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
5:24 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made layup 25-8
5:16   Violation  
5:03 +2 Cristiano Felicio made layup, assist by Zach LaVine 25-10
4:45   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
4:40 +3 Adam Mokoka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 25-13
4:18 +2 Danilo Gallinari made floating jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 27-13
4:04   Lost ball turnover on Coby White, stolen by Danilo Gallinari  
4:04   Personal foul on Coby White  
3:52   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
3:42 +2 Shaquille Harrison made floating jump shot 27-15
3:24 +2 Nerlens Noel made layup, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 29-15
3:12 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 29-17
2:54   Luguentz Dort missed driving layup  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
2:48 +2 Coby White made layup 29-19
2:49   Full timeout called  
2:32   Abdel Nader missed driving layup, blocked by Cristiano Felicio  
2:30   Offensive rebound by Abdel Nader  
2:30   Shooting foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
2:30   Nerlens Noel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:30   OKC team rebound  
2:30   Nerlens Noel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
2:17   Coby White missed floating jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
2:02   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
1:54 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot 29-22
1:31   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Cristiano Felicio  
1:30   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
1:11 +2 Coby White made jump shot 29-24
0:54 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrance Ferguson 32-24
0:48 +2 Ryan Arcidiacono made layup, assist by Cristiano Felicio 32-26
0:47   Personal foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
0:47 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 33-26
0:47 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-26
0:30 +2 Coby White made jump shot 34-28
0:26 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup, assist by Chris Paul 36-28
0:01   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   CHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
OKC Thunder 36
CHI Bulls 27

Time Team Play Score
11:35   Shaquille Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
11:19 +2 Dennis Schroder made finger-roll layup, assist by Terrance Ferguson 38-28
11:08 +2 Shaquille Harrison made driving layup 38-30
11:08   Shooting foul on Terrance Ferguson  
11:08 +1 Shaquille Harrison made free throw 38-31
10:57   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Adam Mokoka  
10:44   Personal foul on Abdel Nader  
10:43   Violation  
10:31   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by Abdel Nader  
10:24   Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford  
10:24 +1 Terrance Ferguson made 1st of 2 free throws 39-31
10:24 +1 Terrance Ferguson made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-31
10:08   Shaquille Harrison missed driving layup, blocked by Abdel Nader  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
10:03 +3 Terrance Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 43-31
9:50 +2 Cristiano Felicio made layup, assist by Coby White 42-33
9:40   Dennis Schroder missed layup  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Adam Mokoka  
9:34   Coby White missed jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader  
9:19 +2 Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 44-33
8:53   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
8:48 +3 Abdel Nader made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 48-33
8:46   Full timeout called  
8:31   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by Dennis Schroder  
8:16 +3 Terrance Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nerlens Noel 51-33
7:54   Personal foul on Abdel Nader  
7:43 +2 Shaquille Harrison made layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 51-35
7:30 +3 Terrance Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abdel Nader 54-35
7:13   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader  
7:03 +2 Nerlens Noel made driving dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 56-35
6:34   Thaddeus Young missed hook shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:20   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed layup  
6:18   OKC team rebound  
6:16 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 58-35
6:02 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 58-38
5:43   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
5:38   Out of bounds turnover on Tomas Satoransky  
5:29   Offensive foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
5:29   Turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
5:17   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
5:06 +2 Nerlens Noel made driving dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 60-38
4:52   Out of bounds turnover on Zach LaVine  
4:43 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup 62-38
4:35   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
4:27   Shaquille Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
4:22 +2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk 62-40
4:00   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup, blocked by Shaquille Harrison  
4:00   OKC team rebound  
3:46   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
3:46   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Coby White  
3:40 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thaddeus Young 62-43
3:27   Bad pass turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by Shaquille Harrison  
3:23 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 62-45
3:23   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
3:23   Zach LaVine missed free throw  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
3:02   Jumpball  
3:01   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
3:01   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
3:01 +2 Steven Adams made dunk 64-45
2:38   Bad pass turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Steven Adams  
2:27   Shooting foul on Thaddeus Young  
2:27 +1 Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 65-45
2:27 +1 Steven Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-45
2:16   Shooting foul on Dennis Schroder  
2:16 +1 Coby White made 1st of 2 free throws 66-46
2:16 +1 Coby White made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-47
2:05   Lost ball turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
2:00 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Thaddeus Young 66-49
1:45   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
1:33 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 66-51
1:15 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot 68-51
1:05   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
0:54 +2 Coby White made layup 68-53
0:47 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 70-53
0:34 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 70-55
0:34   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
0:34   Zach LaVine missed free throw  
0:31   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:27 +2 Chris Paul made driving layup 72-55
0:04   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03   OKC team rebound  
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:00   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  

3rd Quarter
OKC Thunder 19
CHI Bulls 38

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
11:27   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
11:14   Tomas Satoransky missed reverse layup  
11:14   CHI team rebound  
11:10 +2 Zach LaVine made reverse layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 72-57
10:54   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
10:45   Bad pass turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by Ryan Arcidiacono  
10:41 +2 Tomas Satoransky made driving dunk, assist by Thaddeus Young 72-59
10:42   Full timeout called  
10:20   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:09   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:09   Personal foul on Cristiano Felicio  
10:01   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
9:49   Bad pass turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Chris Paul  
9:41   Shooting foul on Tomas Satoransky  
9:41   Steven Adams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:41   OKC team rebound  
9:41 +1 Steven Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-59
9:22   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
9:17 +2 Tomas Satoransky made dunk 73-61
9:10   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
8:59   Thaddeus Young missed driving layup  
8:56   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
8:56 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk 73-63
8:33 +2 Steven Adams made driving dunk 75-63
8:18   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:08   Shooting foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
8:08   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:08   OKC team rebound  
8:08 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-63
8:00 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky 76-65
7:52 +2 Chris Paul made fade-away jump shot 78-65
7:42   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
7:38   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
7:26   Zach LaVine missed jump shot  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
7:12   Personal foul on Chris Paul  
7:08 +2 Zach LaVine made turnaround jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 78-67
6:45 +2 Chris Paul made driving layup, assist by Luguentz Dort 80-67
6:24   Cristiano Felicio missed jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:12   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Offensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
5:59 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot 82-67
5:54   Full timeout called  
5:45 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot 82-70
5:34   Shooting foul on Zach LaVine  
5:34 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 83-70
5:34 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 84-70
5:21   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
5:21 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 1st of 2 free throws 84-71
5:21 +1 Tomas Satoransky made 2nd of 2 free throws 84-72
4:58   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
4:45   Coby White missed driving layup, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:45   CHI team rebound  
4:40 +2 Zach LaVine made fade-away jump shot 84-74
4:17   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
3:56 +2 Zach LaVine made jump shot 84-76
3:42