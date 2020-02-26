SAC
Kings send Warriors to 7th straight home loss, 112-94

  • Feb 26, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) The Sacramento Kings came out of the All-Star break knowing they had little margin for error if they wanted to make a playoff push.

Three straight wins to begin the stretch run has them creeping back into contention.

Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox each scored 21 points and the Kings beat the Golden State Warriors 112-94 on Tuesday night for their ninth win in the past 13 games.

''It's a big goal,'' coach Luke Walton said about making the playoffs. ''But the way you achieve a big goal is by focusing on the present and what we're working on, and showing up and playing a certain style every night. If we do that, we'll give ourselves a better chance to achieve the big goal at the end of the day.''

The Kings still have plenty of work to do to reach that level, as they still trail Memphis by four games in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

But after losing 15 of 18 games during a stretch in December and January, even having a shot at it is an achievement.

''I think we're playing well on both sides of the ball,'' Fox said. ''Things have been going good for us. We've been able to get stops when we needed them. ... We're playing our best basketball of the season.''

Buddy Hield made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter on the way to a 19-point night and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 17 to give the Kings their third straight win.

Marquese Chriss scored 21 points and Andrew Wiggins added 16 for Golden State.

The Warriors have lost seven straight overall and seven in a row at home for the first time since dropping the final seven home games in the 2000-01 season

The Kings raced out to an early lead behind 14 points in the first quarter from Barnes and never trailed on the way to their third win in as many meetings this season with the Warriors.

This is the longest winning streak in the Northern California series for Sacramento since winning 15 in a row from 2000-03.

The Kings extended the lead to 16 points in the second quarter before the Warriors chipped into it. They got the deficit down to four multiple times in the third but never could get over the hump.

''The beginning of the game put us in the hole,'' Chriss said. ''It's hard to fight up stream for 48 minutes. We need to have a better start.''

TIP-INS

Kings: Fox left the game in the first quarter with tightness in his right groin but returned to the game in the second quarter. ... The Kings shot just 19 of 34 from the foul line. ... Walton said F Richaun Holmes (shoulder) looked good in the weight room but had no update on when he'd be able to return to practice.

Warriors: After missing their first 17 3-point attempts last month in a loss at Sacramento, the Warriors made just 1 of 17 from long range in the first half. Golden State finished the game 4 for 28 from 3. ... F Draymond Green remained sidelined with a pelvic injury but should be able to return Thursday.

CURRY'S RETURN

Stephen Curry is aiming to return to the Warriors lineup on Sunday for the first time since breaking his left hand in October. Coach Steve Kerr that the hope is that Curry will be able to play against Washington on Sunday. Curry has been practicing in recent weeks and will be re-evaluated on Saturday before a final decision is made.

''He's had that date in his mind,'' Kerr said. ''He'll continue to work this week and we'll make that determination on Saturday.''

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

Warriors: Host Lakers on Thursday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
SAC Kings 33
GS Warriors 22

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40 +2 Harry III Giles made hook shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 2-0
11:20   Bad pass turnover on Damion Lee, stolen by Harry III Giles  
11:08   Harrison Barnes missed fade-away jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
10:43   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:37 +2 Harrison Barnes made dunk, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 4-0
10:25   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:13   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
10:13 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 4-1
10:13   Marquese Chriss missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
9:59   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
9:53 +2 Harry III Giles made hook shot 6-1
9:40 +2 Andrew Wiggins made driving layup 6-3
9:40   Shooting foul on Harrison Barnes  
9:40 +1 Andrew Wiggins made free throw 6-4
9:26   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   GS team rebound  
9:09   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
8:59   Shooting foul on Marquese Chriss  
8:59 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 7-4
8:59   De'Aaron Fox missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:43 +2 Damion Lee made floating jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 7-6
8:26 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made finger-roll layup, assist by Harry III Giles 9-6
8:09 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 9-8
7:42 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 12-8
7:42   Personal foul on Jordan Poole  
7:42 +1 Nemanja Bjelica made free throw 13-8
7:19   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   GS team rebound  
7:18   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
7:10   Harry III Giles missed alley-oop shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
7:06 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Damion Lee 13-10
7:00   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
6:50 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 16-10
6:32   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed layup, blocked by Damion Lee  
6:42   Traveling violation turnover on Andrew Wiggins  
6:32   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed layup, blocked by Damion Lee  
6:31   SAC team rebound  
6:15   Double dribble turnover on Ky Bowman  
6:25 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 19-10
6:15   Double dribble turnover on Ky Bowman  
6:03 +2 Harrison Barnes made layup, assist by Harry III Giles 21-10
5:44   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
5:41 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk 21-12
5:28   Personal foul on Eric Paschall  
5:22   De'Aaron Fox missed hook shot  
5:22   SAC team rebound  
5:22   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
5:22   Harry III Giles missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:22   SAC team rebound  
5:22   Harry III Giles missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
5:01   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed driving layup  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
4:52   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
4:36   Jordan Poole missed jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
4:18   Lost ball turnover on Harrison Barnes, stolen by Eric Paschall  
4:14   Out of bounds turnover on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
4:08   Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Jordan Poole  
3:57   Offensive foul on Eric Paschall  
3:57   Turnover on Eric Paschall  
3:45 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 24-12
3:28 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 24-15
3:07   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
2:54   Full timeout called  
2:48   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
2:31   Alex Len missed jump shot, blocked by Kevon Looney  
2:31   GS team rebound  
2:29   Jumpball  
2:18 +2 Andrew Wiggins made floating jump shot, assist by Kevon Looney 24-17
2:18   Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore  
2:18 +1 Andrew Wiggins made free throw 24-18
2:03 +2 Harrison Barnes made reverse layup, assist by Buddy Hield 26-18
1:45   Kevon Looney missed jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
1:32 +2 Harrison Barnes made layup, assist by Cory Joseph 28-18
1:20   Andrew Wiggins missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Alex Len  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
1:18   Personal foul on Kevon Looney  
1:18 +1 Kent Bazemore made 1st of 2 free throws 29-18
1:18   Kent Bazemore missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
1:01   Dragan Bender missed hook shot  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
1:00 +2 Kevon Looney made dunk 29-20
0:39 +2 Cory Joseph made layup, assist by Harrison Barnes 31-20
0:25   Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore  
0:25 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 31-21
0:25 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-22
0:06 +2 Buddy Hield made driving layup 33-22
0:01   Kevon Looney missed driving layup  
0:00   GS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SAC Kings 22
GS Warriors 21

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Shooting foul on Cory Joseph  
11:39 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 33-23
11:39 +1 Marquese Chriss made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-24
11:24   Kent Bazemore missed driving layup  
11:24   GS team rebound  
11:09   Marquese Chriss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
10:57   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
10:57 +1 Buddy Hield made 1st of 2 free throws 34-24
10:57 +1 Buddy Hield made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-24
10:47   Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
10:40   Ky Bowman missed jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
10:22 +3 Cory Joseph made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 38-24
10:06   Ky Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
10:00   Buddy Hield missed alley-oop shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
9:46   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
9:40   Offensive foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
9:40   Turnover on Nemanja Bjelica  
9:20   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
9:17   Dragan Bender missed dunk, blocked by Alex Len  
9:16   GS team rebound  
9:11   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
9:05   Out of bounds turnover on Alex Len  
8:50   Ky Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
8:44   Personal foul on Ky Bowman  
8:44   Full timeout called  
8:33   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
8:20   Offensive foul on Dragan Bender  
8:20   Turnover on Dragan Bender  
8:07   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
8:07   Kent Bazemore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:07   SAC team rebound  
8:07   Kent Bazemore missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:01   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Poole  
7:43   Harry III Giles missed alley-oop shot  
7:27   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
7:12 +2 Harry III Giles made driving layup 40-24
6:55   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:55 +1 Jordan Poole made free throw 40-25
6:51 +2 Jordan Poole made dunk, assist by Marquese Chriss 40-27
6:39   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
6:29 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Dragan Bender 40-29
6:11   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
6:11   GS team rebound  
6:11   Personal foul on Harry III Giles  
5:58   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
5:45 +2 Harrison Barnes made layup 42-29
5:38   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
5:29   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
5:29 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 42-30
5:29 +1 Marquese Chriss made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-31
5:14 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox 44-31
5:01 +2 Jordan Poole made driving layup, assist by Marquese Chriss 44-33
5:01   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
5:01   Jordan Poole missed free throw  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
4:49   Shooting foul on Ky Bowman  
4:49 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 45-33
4:49 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-33
4:31   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
4:22   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
4:08 +2 Eric Paschall made turnaround jump shot 46-35
3:55   Personal foul on Ky Bowman  
3:55   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:55   SAC team rebound  
3:55 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-35
3:42 +2 Eric Paschall made floating jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 47-37
3:26   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
3:16   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
2:59 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 50-37
2:43 +2 Andrew Wiggins made running Jump Shot, assist by Jordan Poole 50-39
2:30 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving dunk 52-39
2:11   Lost ball turnover on Eric Paschall, stolen by Kent Bazemore  
2:11   Personal foul on Jordan Poole  
2:11 +1 Kent Bazemore made 1st of 2 free throws 53-39
2:11 +1 Kent Bazemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-39
1:54   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
1:29   Bad pass turnover on Kent Bazemore, stolen by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
1:25 +2 Andrew Wiggins made dunk, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 54-41
1:20   Shooting foul on Jordan Poole  
1:20   De'Aaron Fox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:20   SAC team rebound  
1:20 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-41
1:06   Kevon Looney missed hook shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
0:49   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
0:31   Kevon Looney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
0:22   De'Aaron Fox missed layup  
0:21   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
0:02 +2 Andrew Wiggins made jump shot 55-43
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SAC Kings 26
GS Warriors 30

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
11:28   Shooting foul on Jordan Poole  
11:28   Harrison Barnes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:28   SAC team rebound  
11:28 +1 Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-43
11:08   Lost ball turnover on Ky Bowman, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
11:05 +2 De'Aaron Fox made dunk, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 58-43
10:46   Ky Bowman missed floating jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
10:26 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 60-43
10:26   Shooting foul on Marquese Chriss  
10:26 +1 De'Aaron Fox made free throw 61-43
10:15 +2 Marquese Chriss made hook shot, assist by Damion Lee 61-45
10:02   Bad pass turnover on Nemanja Bjelica, stolen by Ky Bowman  
9:58 +2 Ky Bowman made layup 61-47
9:48 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 63-47
9:38 +2 Ky Bowman made jump shot 63-49
9:22   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
9:04 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 63-52
8:45   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:36   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
8:36 +1 Ky Bowman made 1st of 2 free throws 63-53
8:36 +1 Ky Bowman made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-54
8:17   Personal foul on Ky Bowman  
8:03   Harry III Giles missed hook shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
7:55