Sabonis scores 20 points, Pacers beat Trail Blazers, 106-100

  • Feb 27, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 106-100 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

Malcolm Brogdon had 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds while T.J. Warren and Victor Oladipo scored 15 points each for the Pacers, who have four of their last five.

CJ McCollum had 28 points and eight assists, Gary Trent Jr. had 20 points and five rebounds, and Hassan Whiteside had 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who have lost five of six.

The Pacers were able to hold off the Blazers' late push.

After Brogdon made a jumper to give Indiana a 103-93 lead with 1:54 remaining, Portland went on a 7-0 run. McCollum's floater made it 103-100 with 30 seconds to go.

Myles Turner drilled a 3-pointer with 9 seconds remaining to seal it.

The Trail Blazers went on a 10-1 run late in the first half to push ahead.

McCollum made a 3-pointer to give Portland a 42-40 lead with 3:13 to go in the second quarter. After a free throw by Oladipo, McCollum made another 3 and then a fadeaway to put the Trail Blazers in front 47-41.

Portland led 49-43 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Carmelo Anthony had 12 points and seven rebounds. ... McCollum was 3 of 12 from 3-point range. ... G Damian Lillard missed a fourth straight game with a right groin strain.

Pacers: Turner had 14 points and 10 rebounds. ... Oladipo finished with seven rebounds. ... Indiana went 18 of 23 (78.3%) from the free-throw line. ... G Edmond Sumner was out with a sore left hip.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Atlanta on Saturday for the second of a three-game trip.

Pacers: At Cleveland on Saturday for the opener of a five-game trip.

1st Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 24
IND Pacers 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44   Trevor Ariza missed driving layup  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
11:26 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 0-2
11:13   Hassan Whiteside missed turnaround jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
11:02   Myles Turner missed driving layup  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
10:49   Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:39   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:15 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 2-2
9:57 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 2-5
9:33   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
9:20   Offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis  
9:20   Turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
9:03 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 5-5
8:35   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:22   Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
8:04   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
7:41   Hassan Whiteside missed turnaround jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:32   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
7:32 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 5-6
7:32 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-7
7:24 +2 CJ McCollum made hook shot 7-7
7:10 +2 Myles Turner made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 7-9
7:00   Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by T.J. Warren  
6:57 +2 T.J. Warren made dunk 7-11
6:42   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:33 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by Victor Oladipo 7-13
6:32   Full timeout called  
6:16 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 9-13
6:02   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:52 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by CJ McCollum 11-13
5:40   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
5:28   Offensive foul on Carmelo Anthony  
5:28   Turnover on Carmelo Anthony  
5:13 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup 11-15
4:52   Shooting foul on Domantas Sabonis  
4:52 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 12-15
4:52 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-15
4:43   T.J. Warren missed finger-roll layup  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
4:38   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
4:17 +2 Myles Turner made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 13-17
4:04   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
4:04   Gary Trent Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:04   POR team rebound  
4:04 +1 Gary Trent Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-17
3:55   Lost ball turnover on T.J. Warren, stolen by Anfernee Simons  
3:49 +2 Anfernee Simons made jump shot 16-17
3:34 +2 T.J. McConnell made jump shot 16-19
3:22   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
3:08 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made fade-away jump shot 16-21
2:55   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
2:52   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:52 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 18-21
2:47   Full timeout called  
2:37 +2 T.J. Warren made floating jump shot 18-23
2:24   Traveling violation turnover on Wenyen Gabriel  
2:12 +2 Goga Bitadze made jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 18-25
1:55   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
1:55 +1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 19-25
1:55 +1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-25
1:44   Goga Bitadze missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Nassir Little  
1:34   CJ McCollum missed driving layup  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
1:25 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 20-28
1:08 +2 CJ McCollum made driving layup 22-28
0:55   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
0:52   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
0:34   CJ McCollum missed jump shot, blocked by Goga Bitadze  
0:30   Offensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
0:30   CJ McCollum missed layup  
0:27   Offensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
0:23   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
0:23 +1 Wenyen Gabriel made 1st of 2 free throws 23-28
0:23 +1 Wenyen Gabriel made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-28
0:08   Personal foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
0:05 +2 T.J. McConnell made finger-roll layup, assist by Doug McDermott 24-30
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 25
IND Pacers 13

Time Team Play Score
11:50   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
11:40 +2 Anfernee Simons made jump shot 26-30
11:23   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
11:13   Anfernee Simons missed jump shot  
11:10   POR team rebound  
11:03   Gary Trent Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
11:01   Offensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
10:59 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Swanigan 29-30
10:36   Offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis  
10:36   Turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
10:36   Full timeout called  
10:21   Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot  
10:21   IND team rebound  
10:21   Personal foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
10:08   Personal foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
9:58   T.J. McConnell missed turnaround jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
9:44 +2 Caleb Swanigan made layup 31-30
9:34   Doug McDermott missed jump shot  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
9:30 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Doug McDermott 31-33
9:08   Lost ball turnover on Wenyen Gabriel, stolen by JaKarr Sampson  
8:55   Justin Holiday missed driving layup  
8:54   IND team rebound  
8:47   Out of bounds turnover on Justin Holiday  
8:46   Bad pass turnover on Wenyen Gabriel  
8:31   Personal foul on Caleb Swanigan  
8:30   Bad pass turnover on Doug McDermott, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
8:27   Shooting foul on Goga Bitadze  
8:27   Trevor Ariza missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:27   POR team rebound  
8:27   Turnover on Caleb Swanigan  
8:07   T.J. Warren missed floating jump shot  
8:04   POR team rebound  
7:54   Anfernee Simons missed driving layup  
7:51   Offensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
7:51 +2 Caleb Swanigan made dunk 33-33
7:41   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
7:21 +2 Caleb Swanigan made layup 35-33
7:05 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 35-35
6:47   Caleb Swanigan missed jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Goga Bitadze  
6:34   Goga Bitadze missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
6:15   Personal foul on Justin Holiday  
6:05 +2 Anfernee Simons made jump shot 37-35
5:46   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
5:41   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
5:41   Myles Turner missed dunk  
5:40   Offensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
5:39 +2 Aaron Holiday made jump shot 37-37
5:20   Bad pass turnover on Anfernee Simons, stolen by Victor Oladipo  
5:15   Personal foul on Anfernee Simons  
5:03   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup, blocked by Carmelo Anthony  
5:03   IND team rebound  
4:56   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
4:44   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
4:34 +2 Victor Oladipo made floating jump shot 37-39
4:22   Hassan Whiteside missed driving layup, blocked by T.J. Warren  
4:18   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
4:09   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:09 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made free throw 37-40
4:03   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
3:48 +2 Carmelo Anthony made turnaround jump shot 39-40
3:29   Aaron Holiday missed finger-roll layup  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:13 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot 42-40
2:53   Myles Turner missed turnaround jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
2:37   Full timeout called  
2:33   Trevor Ariza missed jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
2:20   Lost ball turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Hassan Whiteside  
2:12   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:08   Hassan Whiteside missed dunk  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
2:03   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
1:53   Shooting foul on Trevor Ariza  
1:53   IND team rebound  
1:53 +1 Victor Oladipo made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-41
1:34 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot 45-41
1:15   Personal foul on CJ McCollum  
1:15   Myles Turner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:15   IND team rebound  
1:15   Myles Turner missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
0:51 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 47-41
0:32 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made reverse layup 47-43
0:12 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by CJ McCollum 49-43
0:03   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 26
IND Pacers 37

Time Team Play Score
11:35 +3 Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 49-46
11:17 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Trevor Ariza 51-46
11:07   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
10:53 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 54-46
10:34   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
10:24   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot, blocked by Myles Turner  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
10:20   Violation  
10:12   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
10:05   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
10:05 +1 Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws 54-47
10:05 +1 Victor Oladipo made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-48
9:48   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
9:46 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot 56-48
9:30   Personal foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
9:27 +2 Victor Oladipo made floating jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 56-50
9:27   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
9:27 +1 Victor Oladipo made free throw 56-51
9:17 +2 Trevor Ariza made driving layup, assist by CJ McCollum 58-51
9:10   Victor Oladipo missed driving layup  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
9:03 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made driving layup 60-51
8:42   Malcolm Brogdon missed floating jump shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:39   Domantas Sabonis missed dunk  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:37 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup 60-53
8:37   Violation  
8:28   Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Domantas Sabonis  
8:24 +2 Victor Oladipo made driving layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 60-55
8:01   Bad pass turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by T.J. Warren  
7:58   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
7:58 +1 T.J. Warren made 1st of 2 free throws 60-56
7:58 +1 T.J. Warren made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-57
7:46   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:38 +3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 60-60
7:36   Full timeout called  
7:27   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
7:21   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:16   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:03 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Trevor Ariza 62-60
7:01   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:01 +1 CJ McCollum made free throw 63-60
6:53   Lost ball turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.  
6:50 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made dunk 65-60
6:40   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
6:40 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 65-61
6:40 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-62
6:29   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
6:08   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:55   Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Malcolm Brogdon  
5:49 +2 Victor Oladipo made finger-roll layup 65-64
5:18 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Ariza 68-64
5:01   Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Brogdon  
4:53 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 70-64
4:48