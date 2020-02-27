|
12:00
Jumpball
11:44
Trevor Ariza missed driving layup
11:41
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
11:26
+2
Malcolm Brogdon made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis
0-2
11:13
Hassan Whiteside missed turnaround jump shot
11:10
Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
11:02
Myles Turner missed driving layup
11:00
Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony
10:49
Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot
10:46
Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
10:39
Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup
10:36
Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside
10:15
+2
Carmelo Anthony made jump shot
2-2
9:57
+3
T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
2-5
9:33
CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:30
Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo
9:20
Offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis
9:20
Turnover on Domantas Sabonis
9:03
+3
Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum
5-5
8:35
24-second shot clock violation turnover
8:22
Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot
8:19
Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
8:04
Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:00
Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum
7:41
Hassan Whiteside missed turnaround jump shot
7:38
Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
7:32
Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside
7:32
+1
Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws
5-6
7:32
+1
Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws
5-7
7:24
+2
CJ McCollum made hook shot
7-7
7:10
+2
Myles Turner made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
7-9
7:00
Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by T.J. Warren
6:57
+2
T.J. Warren made dunk
7-11
6:42
CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:39
Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
6:33
+2
Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by Victor Oladipo
7-13
6:32
Full timeout called
6:16
+2
Carmelo Anthony made jump shot
9-13
6:02
Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:59
Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside
5:52
+2
Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by CJ McCollum
11-13
5:40
Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:36
Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.
5:28
Offensive foul on Carmelo Anthony
5:28
Turnover on Carmelo Anthony
5:13
+2
Domantas Sabonis made layup
11-15
4:52
Shooting foul on Domantas Sabonis
4:52
+1
Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws
12-15
4:52
+1
Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws
13-15
4:43
T.J. Warren missed finger-roll layup
4:41
Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside
4:38
CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:35
Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo
4:17
+2
Myles Turner made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
13-17
4:04
Shooting foul on Myles Turner
4:04
Gary Trent Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:04
POR team rebound
4:04
+1
Gary Trent Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
14-17
3:55
Lost ball turnover on T.J. Warren, stolen by Anfernee Simons
3:49
+2
Anfernee Simons made jump shot
16-17
3:34
+2
T.J. McConnell made jump shot
16-19
3:22
Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:18
Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
3:08
+2
Malcolm Brogdon made fade-away jump shot
16-21
2:55
CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot
2:52
Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside
2:52
+2
Hassan Whiteside made dunk
18-21
2:47
Full timeout called
2:37
+2
T.J. Warren made floating jump shot
18-23
2:24
Traveling violation turnover on Wenyen Gabriel
2:12
+2
Goga Bitadze made jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell
18-25
1:55
Shooting foul on T.J. Warren
1:55
+1
CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws
19-25
1:55
+1
CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-25
1:44
Goga Bitadze missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:39
Defensive rebound by Nassir Little
1:34
CJ McCollum missed driving layup
1:32
Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott
1:25
+3
Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell
20-28
1:08
+2
CJ McCollum made driving layup
22-28
0:55
T.J. Warren missed jump shot
0:52
Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan
0:34
CJ McCollum missed jump shot, blocked by Goga Bitadze
0:30
Offensive rebound by CJ McCollum
0:30
CJ McCollum missed layup
0:27
Offensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan
0:23
Shooting foul on Justin Holiday
0:23
+1
Wenyen Gabriel made 1st of 2 free throws
23-28
0:23
+1
Wenyen Gabriel made 2nd of 2 free throws
24-28
0:08
Personal foul on Wenyen Gabriel
0:05
+2
T.J. McConnell made finger-roll layup, assist by Doug McDermott
24-30
0:00
End of period
