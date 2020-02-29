WAS
UTA

No Text

Jazz snap 4-game skid with 129-119 win over Wizards

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell forgot all about his streak of missed shots because he was focused on winning.

After missing eight straight shots, Mitchell scored 10 points of his 30 points in an 82-second span of the fourth quarter, and the Utah Jazz snapped a four-game losing streak with a 129-119 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

“I did?” Mitchell said when told of his spate of errant shots.

“Honestly, I continued to be aggressive and not worried about what happened. I was just trying to find a way to win,” Mitchell said.

Bradley Beal maintained his torrid scoring for Washington, finishing with 42 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Beal has scored an average of 45 points over the last four games, but the Wizards have dropped four of five. Thomas Bryant scored 16 and Rui Hachimura had 15 for Washington.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points, Jordan Clarkson had 20 off the bench and Mike Conley 16 as the Jazz salvaged the last of their six-game homestand.

The Jazz have had trouble closing quarters strong during their skid, but Clarkson’s two baskets sparked an 11-0 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters. The biggest cheer came when Royce O’Neale blocked Beal on a driving layup.

“(O’Neale’s) defensive play was one of the biggest things that stands out right away. Just knowing we have each other’s back and him getting that amazing block,” Mitchell said.

O’Neale was playing center in a small ball lineup and said he was only “channeling my inner Rudy”, referring to Gobert who had four rejections.

“That’s always a plus when you know you’re getting the ball back. Then we scored to start the fourth and that was an extra plus. That kind of momentum swing is huge for us and gave our team some life and made us all believe we are finally doing the right thing,” Conley said.

Clarkson later pushed the lead to 104-89 on a floater in the lane.

“It was the little things. Mike diving on the floor and getting a loose ball. That was a big play for us. Getting 50-50 balls. Those are things that will be big for us as we move along through the season,” Clarkson said.

But the Wizards put together one last run.

Beal, who has been averaging almost 17 fourth-quarter points since the All-Star break, made a 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 run and draw Washington within 104-101 with 5:18 remaining.

The Jazz brought double teams at times, but Beal kept making plays.

“I trust everybody in here. Everybody is getting better by the day and everybody puts the work in. I get double-teamed a lot and I’m not a selfish player. If I see a guy open, I’m going to throw it to him,” Beal said.

Mitchell, who had scored 30 in four consecutive games, missed eight shots in a row as he tried to force the action and keep pace with Beal. But Mitchell sparkled down the stretch, scoring 10 points in a span of 1:22, including a scintillating crossover, step-back 3-pointer over Beal.

Conley made a driving layup with 2:16 left to put the Jazz up 121-108. It's Utah's first win in over two weeks.

“We needed this one so bad and it showed,” Mitchell said of the Utah’s concerted effort in the fourth.

Washington led 60-58 at halftime behind Beal's 23 first-half points.

“Brad is one of the best players in the league. He’s right there, top 10 players in the league. He does it every night,” Washington coach Scott Brooks said.

“Brad’s a playmaker, he’s not just a scorer. If he wanted to score 35 every night, I’m sure he can. He wants to make the right plays, like he did that last game with the right pass and tonight he did that same,” Brooks said.

Utah trailed by eight in the first quarter, slowed by seven turnovers and plenty of missed defensive assignments.

BRADLEY FOR 3?

Utah center Tony Bradley hasn’t made or attempted a 3-pointer since high school, but he rattled in a long-range shot to beat the shot clock.

“I took my time. It felt like I had all day. I just shot it with confidence,” said Bradley, who had nine points and seven rebounds.

His teammates urged him to shoot and then the reaction was like a game-winner.

“It felt great. It was a feeling I just can’t describe. First NBA make, first attempt. Can’t get better than that,” he said.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Beal has scored at least 25 points in 17 straight games. … There were 10 lead changes and eight ties before the Wizards faded in the third quarter. … Washington held Utah to just five fast-break points, all in the second half.

Jazz: Mitchell got a Flagrant Foul 1 for undercutting Shabazz Napier on a 3-point attempt in the first quarter. … Former NFL star Emmitt Smith watched courtside. … Utah coach Quin Snyder challenged a foul on a 3-point shot in the third quarter, but the call was upheld.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit Golden State on Sunday night.

Jazz: Visit Cleveland on Monday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
WAS Wizards 28
UTA Jazz 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:48 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made layup, assist by Mike Conley 0-2
11:35 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 3-2
11:15   Out of bounds turnover on Royce O'Neale  
11:02   Ian Mahinmi missed driving layup  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
10:59 +2 Rui Hachimura made dunk 5-2
10:38   Donovan Mitchell missed running Jump Shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
10:26   Shabazz Napier missed jump shot  
10:25   WAS team rebound  
10:21   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
10:09   Lost ball turnover on Rudy Gobert, stolen by Ian Mahinmi  
10:07   Personal foul on Mike Conley  
9:56   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:51   Isaac Bonga missed dunk  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
9:48 +2 Rui Hachimura made dunk 7-2
9:33   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Bradley Beal  
9:29   Flagrant foul on Donovan Mitchell  
9:29 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 3 free throws 8-2
9:29 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 3 free throws 9-2
9:29 +1 Shabazz Napier made 3rd of 3 free throws 10-2
9:10   Ian Mahinmi missed jump shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
9:08   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:06   Ian Mahinmi missed jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
9:01   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Rui Hachimura  
8:53   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
8:38   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
8:38 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 10-3
8:38 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-4
8:21 +2 Bradley Beal made fade-away jump shot 12-4
8:04 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 12-7
7:47 +2 Shabazz Napier made jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 14-7
7:35 +2 Donovan Mitchell made dunk, assist by Mike Conley 14-9
7:16   Shabazz Napier missed jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:04 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 14-11
6:50   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:39   Violation  
6:39   Full timeout called  
6:30 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving dunk 14-13
6:08   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
6:08   Bradley Beal missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:08   WAS team rebound  
6:08 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-13
5:57 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 15-16
5:36   Shabazz Napier missed jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
5:28   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
5:11   Ian Mahinmi missed hook shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:04   Bojan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
5:00   Offensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
5:00 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made dunk 15-18
4:47 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 17-18
4:24   Shooting foul on Shabazz Napier  
4:24   Royce O'Neale missed 1st of 3 free throws  
4:24   UTA team rebound  
4:24 +1 Royce O'Neale made 2nd of 3 free throws 17-19
4:24 +1 Royce O'Neale made 3rd of 3 free throws 17-20
4:13   Jerome Robinson missed driving layup  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
4:05   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
3:55 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 19-20
3:40   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving dunk  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
3:33 +3 Jerome Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 22-20
3:18   Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Rui Hachimura  
3:15 +2 Rui Hachimura made dunk 24-20
2:54   Bojan Bogdanovic missed layup, blocked by Davis Bertans  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
2:49   Ish Smith missed layup  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
2:42   Personal foul on Ish Smith  
2:42   Full timeout called  
2:29   Jordan Clarkson missed jump shot, blocked by Jerome Robinson  
2:28   UTA team rebound  
2:28   Jumpball  
2:26 +3 Tony Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Clarkson 24-23
2:09   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
1:51   Jordan Clarkson missed jump shot  
1:47   Offensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
1:47   Jordan Clarkson missed dunk  
1:47   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
1:40 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Bradley 24-26
1:33 +2 Thomas Bryant made driving dunk, assist by Bradley Beal 26-26
1:16   Bad pass turnover on Mike Conley, stolen by Ish Smith  
1:12   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
1:03   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Clarkson, stolen by Davis Bertans  
0:58   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:55   Offensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
0:53   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
0:36 +2 Jordan Clarkson made hook shot 26-28
0:26 +2 Thomas Bryant made jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 28-28
0:04 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 28-31
0:00   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   WAS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
WAS Wizards 32
UTA Jazz 27

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Troy Brown Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
11:31 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot 28-34
11:21 +2 Thomas Bryant made jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 30-34
11:03   Shooting foul on Ish Smith  
11:03 +1 Mike Conley made 1st of 2 free throws 30-35
11:03 +1 Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-36
10:52   Thomas Bryant missed hook shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
10:43   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
10:34   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
10:21   Tony Bradley missed layup  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
10:14   Thomas Bryant missed layup  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
10:09   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
10:05   Offensive foul on Jordan Clarkson  
10:05   Turnover on Jordan Clarkson  
9:54   Bad pass turnover on Jerome Robinson, stolen by Jordan Clarkson  
9:50   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Clarkson, stolen by Troy Brown Jr.  
9:39 +2 Thomas Bryant made dunk, assist by Jerome Robinson 32-36
9:15   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
9:10 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk 32-38
8:51   Thomas Bryant missed jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
8:25 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 32-41
8:23   Full timeout called  
8:10 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Moe Wagner 35-41
7:51   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
7:32 +2 Moe Wagner made driving layup 37-41
7:18 +2 Jordan Clarkson made reverse layup, assist by Royce O'Neale 37-43
7:10   Rui Hachimura missed reverse layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
7:03 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Clarkson 37-46
6:47   Lost ball turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Jordan Clarkson  
6:38   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Clarkson, stolen by Rui Hachimura  
6:36   Personal foul on Jordan Clarkson  
6:23   Traveling violation turnover on Moe Wagner  
6:16   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
6:04 +2 Rui Hachimura made jump shot 39-46
5:40   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
5:32 +3 Rui Hachimura made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 42-46
5:18 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 42-49
5:18 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 42-49
4:58 +3 Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 45-49
4:36   Jordan Clarkson missed driving layup  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
4:32 +2 Jordan Clarkson made dunk 45-51
4:26   Personal foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:15   Troy Brown Jr. missed jump shot  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
4:04   Shabazz Napier missed fade-away jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
3:58   Personal foul on Shabazz Napier  
3:53   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
3:43 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 47-51
3:25 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Mike Conley 47-53
3:17 +2 Bradley Beal made reverse layup, assist by Thomas Bryant 49-53
3:03   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
2:59   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
2:45   Bradley Beal missed floating jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
2:35   Offensive foul on Rudy Gobert  
2:20 +3 Thomas Bryant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 52-53
2:20 +3 Thomas Bryant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 52-53
2:03   Mike Conley missed floating jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
1:55   Bad pass turnover on Thomas Bryant, stolen by Mike Conley  
1:49 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 52-56
1:35 +2 Shabazz Napier made driving layup 54-56
1:20 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 54-58
1:04   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
0:52   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
0:52   Personal foul on Thomas Bryant  
0:43   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
0:42   WAS team rebound  
0:42   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
0:32 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 57-58
0:13   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:09   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
0:03 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 60-58
0:00   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   UTA team rebound  

3rd Quarter
WAS Wizards 21
UTA Jazz 32

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Rudy Gobert  
11:35 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Mike Conley 60-60
11:19   Bradley Beal missed layup  
11:16   Offensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
11:16 +2 Bradley Beal made dunk 62-60
10:52   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
10:52   Offensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
10:52   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
10:52   Donovan Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:52   UTA team rebound  
10:52 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-61
10:43   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:24 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 62-64
10:04   Ian Mahinmi missed layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
10:04   Lost ball turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Rudy Gobert  
9:53   Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot  
9:51   Offensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
9:49   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:40 +2 Bradley Beal made finger-roll layup, assist by Isaac Bonga 64-64
9:34   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga  
9:34 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 64-65
9:34 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-66
9:21   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
9:11   Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
8:53   Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell  
8:53   Shabazz Napier missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:53   WAS team rebound  
8:53 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-66
8:29   Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
8:18   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
8:18 +1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 66-66
8:18 +1 Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-66
8:01   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
8:01   Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:01   UTA team rebound  
8:01 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-67
7:44   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
7:40   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
7:40 +2 Ian Mahinmi made hook shot 69-67
7:30   Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
7:19