White scores 19, Bulls beat Mavericks 109-107

  • Mar 02, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Coby White scored 19 points, Otto Porter Jr. added 18 in his return from a broken left foot and the Chicago Bulls hung on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-107 Monday night when Luka Doncic's desperation heave bounced off the rim.

Denzel Valentine added a season-high 17 points and the Bulls won for just the second time in 12 games even though leading scorer Zach LaVine sat out with a strained left quadriceps.

They outscored Dallas 33-17 in the third quarter to turn a 10-point halftime deficit into an 81-75 lead, and withstood a big push in the final minute.

The Mavericks were trailing 107-99 when Maxi Kleber dunked with 18 seconds left. Delon Wright then got a steal and fed Dorian Finney-Smith for a 3-pointer that made it a three-point game.

Chicago's Thaddeus Young missed the first free throw before hitting the second with 13 seconds remaining.

Finney-Smith hit another 3 to make it 108-107 with three seconds left before Chicago's Wendell Carter Jr. made the second free throw after missing the first. Finney-Smith then threw a long inbound to Doncic, who barely missed from in front of the scorer's table.

Porter played 17 minutes and made three 3s in his first appearance since Nov. 6. Valentine surpassed his previous season high of 16 points. White continued his strong run after averaging 30.8 points over his previous four games.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 26 points. Doncic scored 23 after sitting out Sunday's win at Minnesota because of a sprained left thumb. Finney-Smith added 18 points. But with Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry (lower back tightness) sitting out after dominating the previous day, the Mavericks lost for the second time in three games.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas' 17 points in the third quarter were a season low. ... C Willie Cauley-Stein was available after missing six games for personal reasons. ... G Jalen Brunson (right shoulder sprain) missed his straight fifth game.

Bulls: LaVine is day to day. ... F Lauri Markkanen practiced Monday with the Windy City Bulls and is close to returning from a right hip injury that has sidelined him since Jan. 22, coach Jim Boylen said. The 7-footer from Finland is averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host New Orleans on Wednesday.

Bulls: Visit Minnesota on Wednesday.

1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 29
CHI Bulls 19

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 2-0
11:22   Wendell Carter Jr. missed hook shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
11:12 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk, assist by Maxi Kleber 4-0
10:59   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
10:51   Personal foul on Wendell Carter Jr.  
10:47 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 7-0
10:32   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   CHI team rebound  
10:31   Personal foul on Courtney Lee  
10:16   Shaquille Harrison missed hook shot  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
10:13 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk 7-2
10:00 +2 Luka Doncic made layup 9-2
9:53   Personal foul on Courtney Lee  
9:46 +2 Denzel Valentine made floating jump shot 9-4
9:24   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:18   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
8:56   Tomas Satoransky missed turnaround jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
8:46   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
8:39 +2 Tomas Satoransky made floating jump shot 9-6
8:19 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 12-6
8:02   Shaquille Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
7:41 +3 Courtney Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 15-6
7:25 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thaddeus Young 15-9
7:13   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
6:55 +2 Daniel Gafford made alley-oop shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 15-11
6:34   Full timeout called  
6:31   Offensive foul on Luka Doncic  
6:31   Turnover on Luka Doncic  
6:17 +2 Coby White made jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 15-13
6:06 +2 Boban Marjanovic made layup, assist by Luka Doncic 17-13
5:48   Out of bounds turnover on Coby White  
5:30   Courtney Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:22   Offensive foul on Boban Marjanovic  
5:22   Turnover on Boban Marjanovic  
5:16   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
5:05   Luka Doncic missed driving layup  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
5:00   Boban Marjanovic missed dunk  
4:59   Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
4:59 +2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk 19-13
4:46   Shaquille Harrison missed driving layup  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
4:36   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Coby White  
4:14   Bad pass turnover on Shaquille Harrison, stolen by Courtney Lee  
4:02   Lost ball turnover on Luka Doncic  
3:37   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
3:27   Personal foul on Coby White  
3:12 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 21-13
2:59   Coby White missed jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
2:47 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk, assist by Delon Wright 23-13
2:35   Otto Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
2:26   Boban Marjanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
2:16 +2 Ryan Arcidiacono made floating jump shot 23-15
2:16   Full timeout called  
1:58 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 26-15
1:39   Otto Porter Jr. missed jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
1:31   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
1:16   Adam Mokoka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
1:00   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:54   Defensive rebound by Otto Porter Jr.  
0:47 +2 Otto Porter Jr. made jump shot 26-17
0:37   Personal foul on Wendell Carter Jr.  
0:29 +2 Luka Doncic made jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 28-17
0:29   Shooting foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
0:29 +1 Luka Doncic made free throw 29-17
0:11 +2 Otto Porter Jr. made jump shot, assist by Wendell Carter Jr. 29-19
0:00   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   DAL team rebound  

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 29
CHI Bulls 29

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +3 Otto Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 29-22
11:23   J.J. Barea missed driving layup  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
11:19   Coby White missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
11:19   CHI team rebound  
11:16   Coby White missed jump shot  
11:14   DAL team rebound  
11:04 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made layup, assist by J.J. Barea 31-22
10:50 +2 Coby White made layup 31-24
10:32   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
10:25   Adam Mokoka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
10:14   Ryan Arcidiacono missed jump shot  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
10:08   Wendell Carter Jr. missed dunk  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
10:06 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. made hook shot, assist by Otto Porter Jr. 31-26
10:06   Shooting foul on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
10:06   Wendell Carter Jr. missed free throw  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
9:50   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Otto Porter Jr.  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Denzel Valentine  
9:44   Otto Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Denzel Valentine  
9:38 +3 Denzel Valentine made 3-pt. jump shot 31-29
9:14   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Offensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
9:12   Shooting foul on Otto Porter Jr.  
9:12 +1 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist made 1st of 2 free throws 32-29
9:12 +1 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-29
8:57 +2 Adam Mokoka made driving layup, assist by Otto Porter Jr. 33-31
8:38   Shooting foul on Adam Mokoka  
8:38   J.J. Barea missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:38   DAL team rebound  
8:38 +1 J.J. Barea made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-31
8:27 +2 Otto Porter Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Daniel Gafford 34-33
8:27   Shooting foul on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
8:27 +1 Otto Porter Jr. made free throw 34-34
8:08   J.J. Barea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Denzel Valentine  
7:56 +2 Denzel Valentine made floating jump shot 34-36
7:56   Full timeout called  
7:40 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made layup, assist by Luka Doncic 36-36
7:23   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
7:12   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Ryan Arcidiacono  
7:07 +2 Thaddeus Young made layup, assist by Denzel Valentine 36-38
6:50 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 39-38
6:37   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
6:16   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
6:02   Daniel Gafford missed layup, blocked by Boban Marjanovic  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
5:50   J.J. Barea missed fade-away jump shot  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
5:44 +2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk 41-38
5:35   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
5:23 +2 Luka Doncic made layup 43-38
5:18   Full timeout called  
5:00   Wendell Carter Jr. missed layup  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
4:41 +2 Boban Marjanovic made hook shot, assist by Luka Doncic 45-38
4:20   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Offensive rebound by Coby White  
4:13 +3 Denzel Valentine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thaddeus Young 45-41
3:56   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Denzel Valentine  
3:50   Lost ball turnover on Coby White, stolen by Justin Jackson  
3:43 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made layup, assist by Justin Jackson 47-41
3:34 +2 Denzel Valentine made layup, assist by Coby White 47-43
3:08   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
2:56   Bad pass turnover on Denzel Valentine, stolen by Courtney Lee  
2:55 +2 Courtney Lee made layup 49-43
2:55   Shooting foul on Coby White  
2:37   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
2:28   Coby White missed jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
2:10 +2 Justin Jackson made layup, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 52-43
1:54 +2 Daniel Gafford made hook shot, assist by Denzel Valentine 52-45
1:40   Luka Doncic missed layup, blocked by Denzel Valentine  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
1:32   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup, blocked by Justin Jackson  
1:32   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
1:23 +3 Denzel Valentine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 52-48
1:03   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
0:57   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:57   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
0:57   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
0:47 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 55-48
0:29   Coby White missed layup  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
0:15 +2 Luka Doncic made layup 57-48
0:15   Shooting foul on Tomas Satoransky  
0:15 +1 Luka Doncic made free throw 58-48
0:07   Personal foul on Maxi Kleber  
0:01   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  

3rd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 17
CHI Bulls 33

Time Team Play Score
11:42 +2 Thaddeus Young made driving layup 58-50
11:21   Lost ball turnover on Courtney Lee, stolen by Shaquille Harrison  
11:06   Full timeout called  
11:06 +2 Thaddeus Young made driving layup, assist by Shaquille Harrison 58-52
11:06   Shooting foul on Courtney Lee  
11:06 +1 Thaddeus Young made free throw 58-53
10:42   Luka Doncic missed jump shot, blocked by Shaquille Harrison  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
10:40   Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
10:40 +1 Shaquille Harrison made 1st of 2 free throws 58-54
10:40 +1 Shaquille Harrison made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-55
10:33   Lost ball turnover on Courtney Lee, stolen by Shaquille Harrison  
10:25 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. made dunk, assist by Tomas Satoransky 58-57
10:14 +2 Luka Doncic made jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 60-57
10:14   Shooting foul on Denzel Valentine  
10:14 +1 Luka Doncic made free throw 61-57
10:03 +2 Denzel Valentine made fade-away jump shot 61-59
9:43   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Wendell Carter Jr.  
9:38   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
9:22 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 64-59
9:10 +2 Tomas Satoransky made jump shot 64-61
8:50   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
8:39   Lost ball turnover on Wendell Carter Jr., stolen by Courtney Lee  
8:30   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
8:17 +2 Tomas Satoransky made floating jump shot 64-63
7:55   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
7:50   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   CHI team rebound  
7:49   Personal foul on Courtney Lee  
7:38 +2 Thaddeus Young made layup 64-65
7:13   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:59   Out of bounds turnover on Coby White  
6:45   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed layup  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
6:37 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 64-68
6:17   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
6:12   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
6:00   Shaquille Harrison missed floating jump shot  
5:41 +2 Luka Doncic made jump shot 66-68
5:25   Out of bounds turnover on Thaddeus Young  
5:04   Bad pass turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
5:00   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
4:44 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 68-68
4:19 +2 Tomas Satoransky made floating jump shot 68-70
4:13   Shooting foul on Tomas Satoransky  
4:13 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 69-70
4:13 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-70
3:59 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 70-73
3:41   Boban Marjanovic missed dunk, blocked by Daniel Gafford  
3:32 +2 Boban Marjanovic made hook shot 72-73
3:17   Shooting foul on Courtney Lee  
3:17 +1 Ryan Arcidiacono made 1st of 2 free throws 72-74
3:17 +1 Ryan Arcidiacono made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-75
3:10   Personal foul on Adam Mokoka  
2:53   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   DAL team rebound  
