HOU
NY

No Text

Knicks hold on to end Rockets' 6-game win streak, 125-123

  • AP
  • Mar 02, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) The small-ball Rockets had big problems in New York.

The Knicks bullied them on the backboards and pummeled them in the paint, making an impressive first impression on their new team president.

Rookie guard RJ Barrett tied his season high with 27 points and the Knicks held on for a 125-123 victory on Monday night, snapping Houston's six-game winning streak.

''Everybody was locked in,'' Barrett said.

The Rockets, playing without a traditional center, couldn't overcome the Knicks' whopping 65-34 rebounding advantage, or New York's 64-36 edge in points in the paint.

Julius Randle added 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks, who held on after building a 21-point lead in front of Leon Rose, the longtime player agent who was hired Monday as team president.

''We played to our strengths and advantages, which is obviously the paint,'' Randle said.

''We know they play small, so we should get a lot of second-chance opportunities on offensive boards if we miss shots.''

The Knicks ended a nine-game home losing streak against the Rockets with their first victory over them since Jan. 26, 2009 - when Houston coach Mike D'Antoni was on the other sideline.

''Can't take games like this lightly,'' Russell Westbrook said. ''It's the NBA. Everybody goes out and competes. You've got to be ready to play.''

James Harden had 35 points and eight assists for the Rockets. Westbrook had 24 points and nine rebounds but missed a pull-up jumper on Houston's final attempt.

''We weren't consistent with our defensive principles throughout the course of the game and we paid for it,'' Harden said. ''Simple.''

Perhaps struggling to summon energy after needing overtime in Boston on Saturday, the Rockets gave up 73 points in the first half with some indifferent defense. On the other end, Harden missed his first eight tries from beyond the arc to help New York build its big lead.

He made his last two of the third quarter and then the Rockets got all the way within one in the final minute of the fourth. But Barrett made a driving layup with 7.6 seconds remaining, and after Westbrook hit two free throws, Randle knocked down one for a two-point lead. Westbrook then got a good look from just beyond the foul line that bounced out.

Harden finished 3 for 13 on 3-pointers and 8 of 22 overall.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Westbrook has scored 20 or more points in 31 straight games. ... Robert Covington and Danuel House Jr. each scored 20 points.

Knicks: New York remained without guards Reggie Bullock (illness) and Dennis Smith Jr. (concussion). ... The Knicks played a tribute video in the first quarter to recognize MSG Network play-by-by announcer Mike Breen on his selection for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Breen, who has also called the last 14 NBA Finals on ABC, was announced during the All-Star break as winner of the Curt Gowdy Media Award.

ROSE'S REIGN

Rose met with the players and staff Monday at their game-day shootaround at the training facility. Interim coach Mike Miller said the conversations were mostly introductory, without providing details of any future plans. Miller added that he was focused on the present and didn't need any assurances about his own future with the organization.

FEBRUARY'S FINEST

D'Antoni was chosen Western Conference coach of the month for February after leading the Rockets to a 9-2 record. Asked why he was such a good coach in February, he joked: ''Because it's 29 days.''

''Most coaches want to be coach of the month in June,'' he added, ''but I'll take February.''

LEE NOT SPIKED

A video circulated online during the game showing Spike Lee getting frustrated and yelling at Madison Square Garden security outside an elevator, leading to confusion that he may have been thrown out of the building. But a Knicks spokesman said that was untrue and it was simply an issue of Lee using the wrong entrance. The director and demonstrative Knicks fan spoke with MSG executive chairman James Dolan to resolve the issue at halftime and was in his courtside seat throughout the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

Knicks: Host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
HOU Rockets 31
NY Knicks 36

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:35   Shooting foul on R.J. Barrett  
11:35 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
11:35 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
11:15   R.J. Barrett missed jump shot  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
11:14   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
11:14 +1 Maurice Harkless made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
11:13   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
11:01   Full timeout called  
10:54   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
10:36   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
10:25   Russell Westbrook missed floating jump shot  
10:23   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
10:23 +2 Russell Westbrook made dunk 4-1
10:08   Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
9:56 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Covington 7-1
9:41   Taj Gibson missed layup, blocked by Danuel House Jr.  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
9:21   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
9:12   Maurice Harkless missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Danuel House Jr.  
9:11   NY team rebound  
9:12   Maurice Harkless missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Danuel House Jr.  
9:00   Bad pass turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Robert Covington  
8:59 +1 Danuel House Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 8-1
8:59 +1 Danuel House Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-1
8:48 +3 R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maurice Harkless 9-4
8:22   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Tucker, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
8:18 +2 Maurice Harkless made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 9-6
7:55   Danuel House Jr. missed layup, blocked by Taj Gibson  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
7:50   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
7:45 +2 Julius Randle made dunk 9-8
7:36   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
7:29 +2 R.J. Barrett made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 9-10
7:13   Flagrant foul on Julius Randle  
7:29 +2 R.J. Barrett made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 9-10
7:13 +1 James Harden made 1st of 3 free throws 10-10
7:13 +1 James Harden made 3rd of 3 free throws 12-10
7:05   Russell Westbrook missed driving dunk  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Robert Covington  
6:55   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
6:39   Taj Gibson missed jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
6:30 +3 Russell Westbrook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 15-10
6:13   Elfrid Payton missed floating jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
6:03   Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
5:53 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk, assist by R.J. Barrett 15-12
5:43   Out of bounds turnover on James Harden  
5:22 +2 Maurice Harkless made dunk, assist by Julius Randle 15-14
5:07   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
5:00 +3 R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 15-17
4:48   Traveling violation turnover on Eric Gordon  
4:40   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Ben McLemore  
4:35   Shooting foul on Elfrid Payton  
4:35 +1 James Harden made 1st of 3 free throws 16-17
4:35 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 3 free throws 17-17
4:35 +1 James Harden made 3rd of 3 free throws 18-17
4:26 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by R.J. Barrett 18-19
4:12   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:03 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot 18-21
3:45 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 21-21
3:31 +2 R.J. Barrett made jump shot 21-23
3:19 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot, assist by Austin Rivers 23-23
3:04   Shooting foul on James Harden  
3:04 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 23-24
3:04 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-25
2:56 +2 Eric Gordon made finger-roll layup, assist by Jeff Green 25-25
2:43   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
2:37   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
2:27   Bad pass turnover on Frank Ntilikina, stolen by James Harden  
2:16   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:05   Lost ball turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by James Harden  
2:00   Out of bounds turnover on James Harden  
1:41 +2 R.J. Barrett made finger-roll layup 25-27
1:41 +2 R.J. Barrett made finger-roll layup 25-27
1:29   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
1:20 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by R.J. Barrett 25-29
1:07   Personal foul on Mitchell Robinson  
1:07   Violation  
1:07 +1 Jeff Green made 1st of 2 free throws 26-29
1:07 +1 Jeff Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-29
0:55 +3 Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by R.J. Barrett 27-32
0:44 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 29-32
0:33   Kevin II Knox missed jump shot  
0:31   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
0:31 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 29-34
0:27   Personal foul on Frank Ntilikina  
0:27 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 30-34
0:27 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-34
0:07   Shooting foul on Ben McLemore  
0:07 +1 R.J. Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws 31-35
0:07 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
0:00   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by R.J. Barrett  
0:07 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
0:00   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by R.J. Barrett  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
HOU Rockets 32
NY Knicks 37

Time Team Play Score
11:42 +2 Frank Ntilikina made jump shot 31-38
11:21   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   NY team rebound  
11:02 +3 Bobby Portis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 31-41
10:49   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
10:34   Bobby Portis missed floating jump shot  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
10:32 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 31-43
10:29   Full timeout called  
10:22   Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook  
10:14 +3 Wayne Ellington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin II Knox 31-46
10:01   Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Green  
9:52   Kevin II Knox missed jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
9:45 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 34-46
9:27 +3 Wayne Ellington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 34-49
9:14   Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
9:06   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
8:56 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 36-49
8:41   Kevin II Knox missed driving layup  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
8:34   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
8:30   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Frank Ntilikina  
8:27 +2 Kevin II Knox made layup 36-51
8:27   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
8:27 +1 Kevin II Knox made free throw 36-52
8:17 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 39-52
7:59   Traveling violation turnover on Bobby Portis  
7:51   Robert Covington missed layup, blocked by Wayne Ellington  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
7:41 +3 Wayne Ellington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 39-55
7:29   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
7:10   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
7:08   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
7:05   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   NY team rebound  
6:55   Lost ball turnover on Kevin II Knox, stolen by James Harden  
6:44   James Harden missed driving layup  
6:43   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
6:42 +2 James Harden made dunk 41-55
6:35   Full timeout called  
6:21 +2 Bobby Portis made hook shot 41-57
6:04   Austin Rivers missed driving layup, blocked by Kevin II Knox  
6:02   Offensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
6:02   Austin Rivers missed layup, blocked by Bobby Portis  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
5:48 +3 Wayne Ellington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 41-60
5:40   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
5:26 +2 Bobby Portis made floating jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 41-62
5:15 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot 43-62
5:05   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   HOU team rebound  
5:05   Personal foul on Taj Gibson  
4:59   Personal foul on Elfrid Payton  
4:44 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Covington 46-62
4:27 +2 Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Wayne Ellington 46-64
4:17   Russell Westbrook missed layup  
4:15   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
4:03   Lost ball turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
3:57 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 49-64
3:45   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
3:35   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
3:26   Personal foul on James Harden  
3:21   Elfrid Payton missed fade-away jump shot  
3:19   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
3:19   Taj Gibson missed dunk  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
3:07 +2 Danuel House Jr. made driving dunk, assist by P.J. Tucker 51-64
2:16   Turnover on Taj Gibson  
2:49 +3 R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 51-67
2:32 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 54-67
2:16   Offensive foul on Taj Gibson  
2:16   Turnover on Taj Gibson  
2:03   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
1:57 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 57-67
1:44   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:40   Julius Randle missed dunk  
1:39   HOU team rebound  
1:01   Julius Randle missed layup  
1:23   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Offensive rebound by Robert Covington  
1:18 +2 Robert Covington made dunk 59-67
1:01   Julius Randle missed layup  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
0:59   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
0:59 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 59-68
0:59 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-69
0:53 +2 Russell Westbrook made reverse layup, assist by Danuel House Jr. 61-69
0:38 +2 R.J. Barrett made driving layup 61-71
0:34   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
0:34 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 62-71
0:34 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-71
0:31 +2 Frank Ntilikina made driving layup 63-73
0:26   Russell Westbrook missed layup  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
0:03   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   NY team rebound  
0:02   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:00   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   HOU team rebound  

3rd Quarter
HOU Rockets 28
NY Knicks 28

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +2 R.J. Barrett made hook shot, assist by Taj Gibson 63-75
11:47   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
11:47   R.J. Barrett missed free throw  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
11:45   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
11:45 +1 R.J. Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws 63-76
11:45 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-77
11:35   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
11:20   Personal foul on James Harden  
11:12   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   HOU team rebound  
11:12   Personal foul on Julius Randle  
11:01   Russell Westbrook missed layup  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
10:53   R.J. Barrett missed layup  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
10:45   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
10:45 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 64-77
10:45 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-77
10:22   Elfrid Payton missed jump shot  
10:20   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
10:17 +2 Maurice Harkless made dunk, assist by Taj Gibson 65-79
10:02