Beasley scores 24 as Timberwolves beat Bulls 115-108

  • Mar 04, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Malik Beasley scored 24 points and D’Angelo Russell added 19 for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 115-108 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Naz Reid had his second straight double-double for Minnesota with 16 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Timberwolves to their second consecutive win. It's the first time they’ve won both games of a back-to-back this season, following Tuesday’s 139-134 victory in New Orleans.

“It feels good,” Reid said. “We’re tired of losing. Plain and simple. We’re a team that could win. We go out there and put it all together, things like this will happen.”

Playing without leading scorer Zach LaVine, Chicago welcomed back Lauri Markkanen but couldn’t follow up Monday’s win against Dallas. Coby White led the Bulls with 26 points off the bench.

“I don't care who's coming back. I don't care who's been out, who's working on a minutes restriction,” coach Jim Boylen said. “I didn't think we were tough enough tonight, and I didn't like it."

Chicago built a 13-point lead in the first half before Minnesota’s offense got on track in the second half. The Wolves hit five of their first six 3-pointers after halftime to take a 72-64 lead.

“I thought we answered the call in terms of upping our energy and not having a kind of feel-out process like we had to begin the game,” Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said. “We challenged our guys in the third quarter, and credit to them. They were aggressive. They moved the basketball. I thought we got great shots to start the half and forced them to call timeout.”

The Wolves’ season has developed into a continual experiment after the team traded for Beasley, Russell, Juancho Hernangomez and James Johnson at the deadline, and lost Karl-Anthony Towns to a left wrist injury.

The offense has been the building block, with Minnesota showing flashes.

The Wolves entered the day averaging 121.6 points per game since the trades, the third-highest total in the NBA during that span. They are 4-7 in that stretch, with wins against the Los Angeles Clippers and at Miami.

“Whenever you pick up wins, you feel better about yourself,” Saunders said. “It’s validation in a lot of ways that you’re doing the right thing. We don’t want to harp on any one win, but that Miami win was big for this group.”

Minnesota had lost 18 of 19 games before beating the Heat.

GETTING HEALTHIER

Markkanen returned after missing 15 games with a right pelvis stress reaction. He last played Jan. 22 against Minnesota. Boylen said Markkanen would be limited to 18-20 minutes. He ended up with 13 points in 21 minutes.

"I felt pretty good,” Markkanen said. “Of course, your body's not been running out there in six weeks, it's not normal. It wasn't bad. Especially the first half, I felt really good.”

Wendell Carter Jr. played his third game back from injury and had six points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes. Otto Porter, who missed 51 games with a left foot fracture, played his second game back and was 1-of-8 shooting in 18 minutes. Boylen had said Carter and Porter were still on a minutes restriction as well.

WHITE’S DEVELOPMENT

One positive aspect for Chicago has been the development of White, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft. White has scored in double figures in eight straight games and is averaging 28 points over his last six.

TIP-INS

Bulls: LaVine missed his second straight game with a strained left quadriceps. LaVine, who leads Chicago with 25.5 points per game, had played in every game this season before the injury. … Luke Kornet missed his sixth straight game with a left foot fracture, while Chandler Hutchinson missed his seventh straight game with an AC sprain in his right shoulder. … The Bulls are one of four teams to not make a single transaction since the start of the regular season.

Timberwolves: Minnesota had played eight sets of back-to-back games this season before finally winning both ends this week. … The win marked the first time since Jan. 2-5 that the Wolves won two games in a row. … Reid became the 16th Minnesota rookie to record multiple double-doubles.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Return home against Indiana on Friday.

Timberwolves: Host Orlando on Friday.

1st Quarter
CHI Bulls 29
MIN Timberwolves 22

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41   Lost ball turnover on Shaquille Harrison, stolen by D'Angelo Russell  
11:30   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
11:26   Shaquille Harrison missed layup  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
11:20   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
11:12   Denzel Valentine missed floating jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
10:51   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
10:29   Lauri Markkanen missed jump shot  
10:24   Offensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
10:24   Wendell Carter Jr. missed dunk  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
10:16   Offensive foul on Malik Beasley  
10:16   Turnover on Malik Beasley  
10:04 +2 Tomas Satoransky made driving layup 2-2
9:47   Naz Reid missed layup  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
9:44   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
9:28   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:28   Denzel Valentine missed free throw  
9:28   CHI team rebound  
9:22   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
9:09   Lost ball turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Shaquille Harrison  
9:08   Personal foul on Josh Okogie  
8:50   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   MIN team rebound  
8:31 +2 Malik Beasley made driving layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 2-2
8:16 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. made hook shot 4-2
7:59 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 4-5
7:37 +2 Coby White made hook shot 6-5
7:20 +2 D'Angelo Russell made turnaround jump shot 6-7
7:10 +2 Tomas Satoransky made layup 8-7
7:03   Full timeout called  
6:51   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
6:35   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
6:25   Offensive foul on James Johnson  
6:25   Turnover on James Johnson  
6:09   Tomas Satoransky missed jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
5:56   Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford  
5:56   Juancho Hernangomez missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:56   MIN team rebound  
5:56   Juancho Hernangomez missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
5:42 +3 Shaquille Harrison made 3-pt. jump shot 11-7
5:24 +2 Juancho Hernangomez made layup, assist by James Johnson 11-9
5:01 +2 Thaddeus Young made hook shot, assist by Shaquille Harrison 13-9
4:46 +2 James Johnson made reverse layup 13-11
4:35 +2 Coby White made jump shot 15-11
4:22   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McLaughlin, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
4:14 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thaddeus Young 18-11
3:58   Offensive foul on James Johnson  
3:58   Turnover on James Johnson  
3:48 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 21-11
3:33 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup 21-13
3:16   Otto Porter Jr. missed floating jump shot  
3:15   Offensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
3:15   Shooting foul on Jarrett Culver  
3:15 +1 Daniel Gafford made 1st of 2 free throws 22-13
3:15   Daniel Gafford missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
3:06   Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford  
3:06   Naz Reid missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:06   MIN team rebound  
3:06   Naz Reid missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
2:48 +3 Ryan Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Otto Porter Jr. 25-13
2:31   Shooting foul on Coby White  
2:31   Full timeout called  
2:31 +1 Naz Reid made 1st of 2 free throws 25-14
2:31   Naz Reid missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
2:17   Personal foul on Naz Reid  
2:13 +2 Coby White made driving layup 27-14
2:13   Violation  
1:59   Jordan McLaughlin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Naz Reid  
1:55   Naz Reid missed dunk  
1:54   Offensive rebound by Naz Reid  
1:51   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   MIN team rebound  
1:47 +3 Naz Reid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 27-17
1:25   Coby White missed turnaround jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
1:20 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelan Martin 27-20
1:10   Out of bounds turnover on Wendell Carter Jr.  
1:02   Jarrett Culver missed layup  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Naz Reid  
1:01 +2 Naz Reid made dunk 27-22
0:43   Ryan Arcidiacono missed floating jump shot  
0:41   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
0:41 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk 29-22
0:19   Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:17   Offensive rebound by Naz Reid  
0:06   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
0:00   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
CHI Bulls 29
MIN Timberwolves 33

Time Team Play Score
11:48 +3 Kelan Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naz Reid 29-25
11:35 +2 Otto Porter Jr. made jump shot, assist by Coby White 31-25
11:14 +3 Jarrett Culver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 31-28
10:54   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
10:38 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 31-31
10:12 +2 Lauri Markkanen made jump shot 33-31
9:58   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
9:53   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
9:48   Shooting foul on Ryan Arcidiacono  
9:48 +1 Kelan Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 33-32
9:48 +1 Kelan Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-33
9:35   Otto Porter Jr. missed driving layup  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
9:19   Jarrett Culver missed driving layup  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Naz Reid  
9:15   Naz Reid missed dunk  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
9:09 +2 Denzel Valentine made jump shot 35-33
8:50 +2 Naz Reid made hook shot 35-35
8:33   Denzel Valentine missed floating jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
8:21   Jake Layman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
8:04   Daniel Gafford missed hook shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Otto Porter Jr.  
7:58   Otto Porter Jr. missed jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
7:52   Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford  
7:52   Kelan Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:52   MIN team rebound  
7:52 +1 Kelan Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-36
7:38 +2 Lauri Markkanen made hook shot, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 37-36
7:29   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Denzel Valentine  
7:08 +2 Lauri Markkanen made jump shot, assist by Otto Porter Jr. 39-36
6:52   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
6:43   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
6:36 +2 Lauri Markkanen made layup, assist by Otto Porter Jr. 41-36
6:36   Full timeout called  
6:13 +2 Jarrett Culver made reverse layup 41-38
5:58 +2 Denzel Valentine made jump shot, assist by Cristiano Felicio 43-38
5:44   Personal foul on Denzel Valentine  
5:39 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup 43-40
5:19 +3 Denzel Valentine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 46-40
5:06   Shooting foul on Cristiano Felicio  
5:06   James Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:06   MIN team rebound  
5:06 +1 James Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-41
4:47   Bad pass turnover on Denzel Valentine, stolen by Jordan McLaughlin  
4:44 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made layup 46-43
4:37   Lost ball turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by James Johnson  
4:34 +2 James Johnson made alley-oop shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 46-45
4:34   Full timeout called  
4:19 +2 Thaddeus Young made hook shot 48-45
4:02   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
3:41 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. made jump shot, assist by Coby White 50-45
3:30   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Denzel Valentine  
3:12   Personal foul on Josh Okogie  
2:59 +2 Tomas Satoransky made layup, assist by Thaddeus Young 52-45
2:50   Malik Beasley missed layup  
2:49   Offensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
2:49   Shooting foul on Wendell Carter Jr.  
2:49 +1 Malik Beasley made 1st of 2 free throws 52-46
2:49 +1 Malik Beasley made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-47
2:35   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
2:20 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 52-50
2:07 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. made jump shot, assist by Coby White 54-50
1:58 +3 Juancho Hernangomez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 54-53
1:41   Out of bounds turnover on Tomas Satoransky  
1:34   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Offensive rebound by James Johnson  
1:24   3-second violation turnover on Juancho Hernangomez  
1:14 +2 Tomas Satoransky made driving layup 56-53
0:57   D'Angelo Russell missed layup  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
0:51   Bad pass turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Juancho Hernangomez  
0:47 +2 Malik Beasley made dunk, assist by D'Angelo Russell 56-55
0:29   Tomas Satoransky missed layup, blocked by James Johnson  
0:47   MIN team rebound  
0:10   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
0:07 +2 Coby White made driving layup, assist by Thaddeus Young 58-55
0:01   James Johnson missed jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  

3rd Quarter
CHI Bulls 21
MIN Timberwolves 33

Time Team Play Score
11:46   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
11:23   Out of bounds turnover on Tomas Satoransky  
11:12 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 58-58
10:56   Denzel Valentine missed floating jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
10:47 +3 Juancho Hernangomez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Beasley 58-61
10:32 +3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 61-61
10:13   Naz Reid missed hook shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
10:07   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
9:55 +3 Josh Okogie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naz Reid 61-64
9:28   Shaquille Harrison missed reverse layup  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
9:23   Offensive foul on Josh Okogie  
9:23   Turnover on Josh Okogie  
9:08   Out of bounds turnover on Lauri Markkanen  
8:55 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 61-67
8:52   Full timeout called  
8:35   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   MIN team rebound  
8:18   Bad pass turnover on Malik Beasley, stolen by Denzel Valentine  
8:12   Tomas Satoransky missed layup, blocked by Naz Reid  
8:10   Offensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
8:07   Personal foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
7:55   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
7:55 +1 Shaquille Harrison made 1st of 2 free throws 62-67
7:55   Shaquille Harrison missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
7:45   Bad pass turnover on Malik Beasley, stolen by Shaquille Harrison  
7:40   Tomas Satoransky missed layup  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
7:30   Shooting foul on Thaddeus Young  
7:30 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 62-68
7:30 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-69
7:20 +2 Coby White made jump shot 64-69
6:57 +3 Naz Reid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 64-72
6:42 +3 Shaquille Harrison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 67-72
6:23 +2 Josh Okogie made layup, assist by Naz Reid 67-74
6:14   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14   MIN team rebound  
5:59   Personal foul on Shaquille Harrison  
5:52   Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford  
5:52 +1 Naz Reid made 1st of 2 free throws 67-75
5:52 +1 Naz Reid made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-76
5:29   Thaddeus Young missed jump shot, blocked by Naz Reid  
5:29   CHI team rebound  
5:27 +2 Thaddeus Young made floating jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 69-76
5:13   Lost ball turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Shaquille Harrison  
5:09 +2 Thaddeus Young made dunk, assist by Coby White 71-76
5:09   Full timeout called  
4:54   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
4:38   Bad pass turnover on Otto Porter Jr., stolen by James Johnson  
4:35 +2 Malik Beasley made layup 71-78
4:12 +3 Shaquille Harrison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Coby White 74-78
3:58   Jordan McLaughlin missed layup, blocked by Thaddeus Young  
3:58  