3's are wild: Heat set record from deep, top Magic 116-113

  • Mar 05, 2020

MIAMI (AP) It took a record-setting night from 3-point range for the Miami Heat to beat the Orlando Magic.

Duncan Robinson scored 27 points, all of them coming from beyond the arc, and the Heat hit a franchise-record 22 3-pointers in their 116-113 win over the Magic on Wednesday night.

Goran Dragic scored 25 points and added nine assists, Kelly Olynyk scored 16 on a perfect shooting night and Jimmy Butler finished with 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Miami won its fourth straight.

The previous record for Heat 3-pointers was 21, set April 5, 2017, at Charlotte. The 22 3-pointers made also tied the most allowed in a game by Orlando.

''My teammates encouraged me to shoot. The coaching staff encourages me to shoot,'' Robinson said. ''So I just went out and tried to be aggressive.''

Terrence Ross had season-highs of 35 points and eight 3-pointers for the Magic, who have dropped three straight yet remain in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The game became just the second in NBA regular-season history where two players made at least eight 3-pointers. The other: Jan. 5, 2019, when Stephen Curry made 10 for Golden State and Buddy Hield made eight for Sacramento. It has also happened once in a playoff game, when Draymond Green and Damian Lillard both made eight in a Golden State-Portland matchup on May 7, 2016.

Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Magic, while Evan Fournier finished with 17.

''The biggest factor in that game was totally on me,'' Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ''We just didn't have a good Option B for Duncan Robinson until halftime. We made adjustments at halftime. Our guys did a good job, but that was the difference in the game.''

Even after the 3-point barrage by Miami, Orlando still had a chance at the end.

Down three with 6.2 seconds left after the Heat took the last foul they had left to give, the Magic went to Aaron Gordon - who got a good look at a 3-pointer from the right corner. It hit the rim, the Heat controlled the rebound and time expired.

Robinson missed his first shot, a 3-pointer from the left corner. His next seven were all 3s, and all connected. He was 7 for 8 from distance in the opening 24 minutes, becoming the first player in the NBA to have two first halves with at least seven 3s this season - he had eight in the first half against Cleveland on Nov. 20.

''Some of those 3s they made were hard shots and sometimes that happens,'' Vucevic said. ''I thought defensively we were better. There are some mistakes that we didn't take care of.''

The Heat needed all Robinson had, because the Magic weren't going away.

Orlando was down by as many as 15 midway through the second quarter, then used a 13-2 run over a stretch of 2:55 late in the half to get right back into things. Miami's lead was down to 60-55 at the break and the Heat led 88-84 after a back-and-forth third quarter that featured 10 lead changes.

TIP-INS

Magic: Wednesday was the start of a four-game road swing for Orlando, the longest trip left on its schedule. The Magic play 10 of their final 17 games at home. ... James Ennis III started one game out of the 30 he played in Miami as a member of the Heat. He has now started two of the four he's played in Miami as an opponent.

Heat: Robinson's streak of games with at least one 3-pointer is now at 47, two shy of matching Rafer Alston's Heat record. He has made multiple 3s in 45 of those 47 games. ... Olynyk was 5 for 5 from the field, 3 for 3 from 3-point range and over his last five games is shooting 19 for 25 from the field, including a staggering 13 for 15 from 3-point range. He's averaging 11.6 points in just under 16 minutes per game in that stretch.

SAD MEMORY

Wednesday marked exactly 30 years since Loyola Marymount's Hank Gathers collapsed and died on the court in a game against Portland - a moment where Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, then a guard for Portland, was on the court and just a few feet away from the high-scoring star. Spoelstra has spoken of that day, that moment, many times. ''That's going to be etched in my memory until the end,'' Spoelstra said.

STATE TITLE

Miami won the season series 3-1, the first time in the last four years and the 15th time in 31 years overall that the Heat could claim in-state bragging rights. Orlando has won the season series nine times, and the clubs have split the other seven. ''This is our state,'' Heat center Meyers Leonard tweeted postgame.

UP NEXT

Magic: Visit Minnesota on Friday.

Heat: Visit New Orleans on Friday.

1st Quarter
ORL Magic 26
MIA Heat 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:34   Kendrick Nunn missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by James Ennis III  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
11:34   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:21   Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Kendrick Nunn  
11:03   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
10:53 +2 James Ennis III made driving layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 2-0
10:37   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
10:29 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 4-0
10:16   Lost ball turnover on Duncan Robinson, stolen by Evan Fournier  
10:12   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
10:12 +1 Evan Fournier made 1st of 2 free throws 5-0
10:12 +1 Evan Fournier made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-0
9:58 +2 Jimmy Butler made dunk, assist by Bam Adebayo 6-2
9:39   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Vucevic, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
9:37 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk 6-4
9:37   Full timeout called  
9:16 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 8-4
8:56 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 8-6
8:36   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
8:26   Bam Adebayo missed driving layup, blocked by Evan Fournier  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:20 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk 8-8
8:03   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
8:03   ORL team rebound  
7:58   Markelle Fultz missed floating jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:50 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot 8-11
7:33 +2 Aaron Gordon made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 10-11
7:18   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot, blocked by Nikola Vucevic  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:13   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:03 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made layup, assist by Kendrick Nunn 10-13
6:50 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 12-13
6:31   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:24   Aaron Gordon missed driving layup  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
6:16 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 12-16
6:00   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
6:00 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 1st of 2 free throws 13-16
6:00 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-16
5:41   Shooting foul on Evan Fournier  
5:41 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 14-17
5:41   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
5:24   Personal foul on Goran Dragic  
5:08 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 16-17
4:59 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot 16-20
4:47 +2 Markelle Fultz made fade-away jump shot 18-20
4:25 +2 Jimmy Butler made jump shot 18-22
4:13   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:51   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:41 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 21-22
3:41   Full timeout called  
3:28   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:08 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot 23-22
3:00   Kendrick Nunn missed floating jump shot  
2:55   MIA team rebound  
2:55   Bam Adebayo missed dunk  
2:36   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Butler, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams  
2:23 +2 Goran Dragic made turnaround jump shot 23-24
2:13   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   MIA team rebound  
2:13   Personal foul on Aaron Gordon  
2:06   Offensive foul on Andre Iguodala  
2:06   Turnover on Andre Iguodala  
1:48 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Ennis III 26-24
1:39   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
1:30   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
1:19 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 26-27
1:03   Mo Bamba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
0:48   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:46   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
0:37   Out of bounds turnover on Michael Carter-Williams  
0:21 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 26-30
0:03   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
0:00   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ORL Magic 29
MIA Heat 30

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk  
11:43   Personal foul on Goran Dragic  
11:27 +2 Aaron Gordon made jump shot 28-30
11:10   Andre Iguodala missed hook shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
11:02 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 31-30
11:02   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
11:02   Terrence Ross missed free throw  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
10:45   Goran Dragic missed floating jump shot  
10:43   Offensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
10:40   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
10:28   D.J. Augustin missed driving layup, blocked by Andre Iguodala  
10:26   MIA team rebound  
10:18 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 31-33
10:02   Bad pass turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Duncan Robinson  
9:54 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 31-36
9:55   Full timeout called  
9:36   Mo Bamba missed jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
9:26   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams  
9:20   Michael Carter-Williams missed driving layup  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
9:16   Mo Bamba missed jump shot, blocked by Jae Crowder  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
9:10 +2 Andre Iguodala made alley-oop shot, assist by Goran Dragic 31-38
8:49   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
8:31   Personal foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
8:18   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
8:03   Nikola Vucevic missed layup  
7:58   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
7:58 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk 33-38
7:48   Out of bounds turnover on Goran Dragic  
7:33 +2 Terrence Ross made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 35-38
7:10 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot 35-41
6:54   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
6:45 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 35-44
6:23   Out of bounds turnover on James Ennis III  
6:10 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 35-47
5:49   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:35 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 35-50
5:35   Full timeout called  
5:19 +2 Terrence Ross made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 37-50
5:03   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:43 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 39-50
4:26 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 39-53
4:12   Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Jae Crowder  
4:12   Out of bounds turnover on Jae Crowder  
3:58 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by Nikola Vucevic 41-53
3:58   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
3:58 +1 Aaron Gordon made free throw 42-53
3:44 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 42-56
3:29 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 45-56
3:09   Kendrick Nunn missed turnaround jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:59   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
2:51   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   MIA team rebound  
2:37   Jumpball  
2:37   Jumpball  
2:34   3-second violation turnover on Duncan Robinson  
2:20 +2 Terrence Ross made jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 47-56
2:01   Bad pass turnover on Kendrick Nunn, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
1:49 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 50-56
1:49   Full timeout called  
1:29 +2 Bam Adebayo made hook shot, assist by Jae Crowder 50-58
1:11 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 53-58
0:52   Personal foul on Markelle Fultz  
0:40   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
0:37   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
0:33   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
0:33   Terrence Ross missed 1st of 3 free throws  
0:33   ORL team rebound  
0:33 +1 Terrence Ross made 2nd of 3 free throws 54-58
0:33 +1 Terrence Ross made 3rd of 3 free throws 55-58
0:21   Shooting foul on Evan Fournier  
0:21 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 55-59
0:21 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-60
0:04   Terrence Ross missed driving layup, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.  
0:04   ORL team rebound  
0:00   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
ORL Magic 29
MIA Heat 28

Time Team Play Score
11:37 +2 Evan Fournier made driving layup 57-60
11:13   Shooting foul on Aaron Gordon  
11:13 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 57-61
11:13   Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
10:57 +2 Nikola Vucevic made turnaround jump shot 59-61
10:36   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
10:25 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 59-64
10:00   James Ennis III missed driving layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
9:57   Personal foul on Aaron Gordon  
9:50 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 59-67
9:30 +2 Aaron Gordon made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 61-67
9:26   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Evan Fournier  
9:24 +2 Evan Fournier made floating jump shot 63-67
9:05   Personal foul on James Ennis III  
8:59   Personal foul on James Ennis III  
8:46 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 63-69
8:27 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 65-69
8:27   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
8:27 +1 Nikola Vucevic made free throw 66-69
8:12 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving dunk 66-71
7:53   Evan Fournier missed finger-roll layup  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
7:48   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by James Ennis III  
7:48   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
7:39   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:27   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:18 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 69-71
6:58 +2 Jimmy Butler made dunk, assist by Bam Adebayo 69-73
6:39 +2 Markelle Fultz made driving layup 71-73
6:28   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:12   Aaron Gordon missed jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
6:06 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made finger-roll layup, assist by Kendrick Nunn 71-75
5:57 +2 James Ennis III made driving dunk, assist by Markelle Fultz 73-75
5:48   Full timeout called  
5:40   Jimmy Butler missed driving layup  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:22 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 76-75
5:00   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Aaron Gordon  
4:58   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Gordon, stolen by Jimmy Butler  
4:40   Bam Adebayo missed floating jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:28   Nikola Vucevic missed driving layup  
4:25   Offensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
4:25   Markelle Fultz missed dunk  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
4:24   Offensive foul on Goran Dragic  
4:24   Turnover on Goran Dragic  
4:14   Personal foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
4:10   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
3:49 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made reverse layup, assist by Jimmy Butler 76-77
3:26   Terrence Ross missed floating jump shot  
3:26   Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
3:25 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made dunk 78-77
3:25   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
3:25 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made free throw 79-77
3:15 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 79-80
3:00 +3 Michael Carter-Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 82-80
2:42 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 82-83
2:18 +2 Michael Carter-Williams made driving layup 84-83
2:05   Jimmy Butler missed driving layup  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
1:58   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
1:43   Shooting foul on Terrence Ross  
1:43 +1 Kelly Olynyk made 1st of 3 free throws 83-84
1:43 +1 Kelly Olynyk made 1st of 3 free throws 84-84
1:43 +1 Kelly Olynyk made 2nd of 3 free throws 84-85
1:43 +1 Kelly Olynyk made 3rd of 3 free throws 84-86
1:22   Lost ball turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by Andre Iguodala  
1:16   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   ORL team rebound  
0:58   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:56   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala