|
12:00
|
|
|
Jumpball
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aaron Holiday
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brian Bowen
|
|
11:15
|
|
+2
|
Domantas Sabonis made hook shot
|
2-0
|
11:01
|
|
+3
|
Denzel Valentine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky
|
2-3
|
10:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Denzel Valentine
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Victor Oladipo missed finger-roll layup
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Wendell Carter Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison
|
|
10:10
|
|
+2
|
Denzel Valentine made alley-oop shot, assist by Shaquille Harrison
|
2-5
|
9:55
|
|
|
Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky
|
|
9:44
|
|
+3
|
Shaquille Harrison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky
|
2-8
|
9:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Aaron Holiday, stolen by Lauri Markkanen
|
|
9:17
|
|
+2
|
Tomas Satoransky made dunk
|
2-10
|
9:09
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
8:58
|
|
+2
|
Domantas Sabonis made dunk, assist by Victor Oladipo
|
4-10
|
8:38
|
|
|
Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|
|
8:30
|
|
+3
|
Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot
|
7-10
|
8:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lauri Markkanen, stolen by Victor Oladipo
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Victor Oladipo missed layup, blocked by Shaquille Harrison
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
IND team rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Brian Bowen missed jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Turner
|
|
7:54
|
|
+2
|
Myles Turner made dunk
|
9-10
|
7:42
|
|
|
Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brian Bowen
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Victor Oladipo missed floating jump shot, blocked by Daniel Gafford
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Denzel Valentine
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Denzel Valentine missed floating jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Denzel Valentine
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Myles Turner
|
|
7:04
|
|
+1
|
Lauri Markkanen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-11
|
7:04
|
|
|
Lauri Markkanen missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|
|
6:44
|
|
+2
|
Domantas Sabonis made driving layup, assist by Myles Turner
|
11-11
|
6:34
|
|
|
Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Daniel Gafford
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brian Bowen
|
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Gafford made reverse layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky
|
11-13
|
5:57
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Victor Oladipo
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brian Bowen
|
|
5:37
|
|
+3
|
Domantas Sabonis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday
|
14-13
|
5:25
|
|
+3
|
Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Gafford
|
14-16
|
5:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Tomas Satoransky
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
|
|
4:51
|
|
+3
|
Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis
|
17-16
|
4:32
|
|
|
Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Myles Turner missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
IND team rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
+1
|
Myles Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-16
|
4:15
|
|
+2
|
Thaddeus Young made floating jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky
|
18-18
|
3:58
|
|
|
Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Myles Turner
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Daniel Gafford missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
CHI team rebound
|
|
3:44
|
|
+1
|
Daniel Gafford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-19
|
3:33
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Justin Holiday
|
|
3:21
|
|
+2
|
Otto Porter Jr. made jump shot, assist by Coby White
|
18-21
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Goga Bitadze made jump shot, assist by Edmond Sumner
|
20-21
|
2:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on T.J. McConnell
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
2:47
|
|
+1
|
Shaquille Harrison made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-22
|
2:47
|
|
+1
|
Shaquille Harrison made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-23
|
2:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Coby White
|
|
2:36
|
|
+2
|
JaKarr Sampson made driving layup, assist by Edmond Sumner
|
22-23
|
2:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Shaquille Harrison
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
JaKarr Sampson missed free throw
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Otto Porter Jr., stolen by Goga Bitadze
|
|
2:14
|
|
+2
|
Edmond Sumner made reverse layup, assist by JaKarr Sampson
|
24-23
|
2:06
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Daniel Gafford
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Goga Bitadze
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Otto Porter Jr. missed floating jump shot
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Justin Holiday
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Coby White missed driving layup, blocked by Edmond Sumner
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Otto Porter Jr.
|
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
JaKarr Sampson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-23
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
JaKarr Sampson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-23
|
0:51
|
|
|
Otto Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Edmond Sumner missed layup, blocked by Otto Porter Jr.
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by T.J. McConnell
|
|
0:39
|
|
+3
|
Edmond Sumner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell
|
29-23
|
0:29
|
|
|
Coby White missed jump shot
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Otto Porter Jr.
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Otto Porter Jr.
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Goga Bitadze
|
|
0:21
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Carter Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-24
|
0:21
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Carter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-25
|
0:01
|
|
|
JaKarr Sampson missed driving layup
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Shaquille Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
CHI team rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|