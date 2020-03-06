IND
CHICAGO (AP) Domantas Sabonis dominated with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers hung on to beat the Chicago Bulls 108-102 on Friday night.

The Pacers led by as much as 23 in the third quarter and withstood a big push in the fourth to win for the fifth time in six games. They also moved back into a tie with Philadelphia for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, even though they were missing two of their top three scorers with T.J. Warren (sore left leg) and Malcolm Brogdon (sore left hip) sidelined.

Sabonis made 10 of 14 shots.

Victor Oladipo scored 16 after missing the previous two games because of a sore right knee. Myles Turner added 15 points and eight rebounds. And JaKarr Sampson scored 14.

Chicago lost for the 12th time in 14 games despite rookie Coby White scoring 26 points and Shaquille Harrison setting a career high with 25.

It was White's seventh straight game with 19 points or more. But Lauri Markkanen finished with just three points in his second game back after missing 15 because of a stress reaction in his right hip. Leading scorer Zach LaVine sat out his third in a row with a strained left quadriceps.

The Pacers appeared as though they were on their way to an easy victory with a 73-50 lead after Oladipo's layup with 7:41 left in the third. Things got tight in the fourth, when Harrison nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to cut it to 99-92 with just under five minutes left.

Turner hit two free throws. Oladipo banked in a shot to make it 103-92 with 1:30 left. And the Pacers hung on for the win.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Coach Nate McMillan said the Pacers expect to know more about the severity of Brogdon's injury by Saturday, after they consult with doctors. Brogdon exited Wednesday's loss at Milwaukee because of a sore left hip and had an MRI the following day. ... F Doug McDermott (sore right big toe) did not play.

Bulls: Coach Jim Boylen said LaVine will practice Saturday. The Bulls will then decide if he will return at Brooklyn on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Visit Dallas on Sunday.

Bulls: Visit Brooklyn on Sunday.

1st Quarter
IND Pacers 29
CHI Bulls 25

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40   Personal foul on Aaron Holiday  
11:32   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Brian Bowen  
11:15 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot 2-0
11:01 +3 Denzel Valentine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 2-3
10:41   Personal foul on Denzel Valentine  
10:27   Victor Oladipo missed finger-roll layup  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
10:19   Wendell Carter Jr. missed jump shot  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
10:10 +2 Denzel Valentine made alley-oop shot, assist by Shaquille Harrison 2-5
9:55   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
9:44 +3 Shaquille Harrison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 2-8
9:21   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Holiday, stolen by Lauri Markkanen  
9:17 +2 Tomas Satoransky made dunk 2-10
9:09   Full timeout called  
8:58 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk, assist by Victor Oladipo 4-10
8:38   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:30 +3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot 7-10
8:16   Lost ball turnover on Lauri Markkanen, stolen by Victor Oladipo  
8:13   Victor Oladipo missed layup, blocked by Shaquille Harrison  
8:13   IND team rebound  
8:04   Brian Bowen missed jump shot  
7:54   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
7:54 +2 Myles Turner made dunk 9-10
7:42   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Brian Bowen  
7:32   Victor Oladipo missed floating jump shot, blocked by Daniel Gafford  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Denzel Valentine  
7:20   Denzel Valentine missed floating jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
7:09   Bad pass turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Denzel Valentine  
7:04   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
7:04 +1 Lauri Markkanen made 1st of 2 free throws 9-11
7:04   Lauri Markkanen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:44 +2 Domantas Sabonis made driving layup, assist by Myles Turner 11-11
6:34   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Offensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
6:29   Personal foul on Brian Bowen  
6:13 +2 Daniel Gafford made reverse layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 11-13
5:57   Out of bounds turnover on Victor Oladipo  
5:45   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Brian Bowen  
5:37 +3 Domantas Sabonis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday 14-13
5:25 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Gafford 14-16
5:09   Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
5:05   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
4:51 +3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 17-16
4:32   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
4:26   Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford  
4:26   Myles Turner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:26   IND team rebound  
4:26 +1 Myles Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-16
4:15 +2 Thaddeus Young made floating jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 18-18
3:58   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
3:44   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
3:44   Daniel Gafford missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:44   CHI team rebound  
3:44 +1 Daniel Gafford made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-19
3:33   Out of bounds turnover on Justin Holiday  
3:21 +2 Otto Porter Jr. made jump shot, assist by Coby White 18-21
3:02 +2 Goga Bitadze made jump shot, assist by Edmond Sumner 20-21
2:47   Shooting foul on T.J. McConnell  
2:47   Full timeout called  
2:47 +1 Shaquille Harrison made 1st of 2 free throws 20-22
2:47 +1 Shaquille Harrison made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-23
2:40   Personal foul on Coby White  
2:36 +2 JaKarr Sampson made driving layup, assist by Edmond Sumner 22-23
2:36   Shooting foul on Shaquille Harrison  
2:36   JaKarr Sampson missed free throw  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
2:21   Bad pass turnover on Otto Porter Jr., stolen by Goga Bitadze  
2:14 +2 Edmond Sumner made reverse layup, assist by JaKarr Sampson 24-23
2:06   Out of bounds turnover on Daniel Gafford  
1:51   Out of bounds turnover on Goga Bitadze  
1:38   Otto Porter Jr. missed floating jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
1:28   Out of bounds turnover on Justin Holiday  
1:10   Coby White missed driving layup, blocked by Edmond Sumner  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
1:03   Shooting foul on Otto Porter Jr.  
1:03 +1 JaKarr Sampson made 1st of 2 free throws 25-23
1:03 +1 JaKarr Sampson made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-23
0:51   Otto Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:48   Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
0:44   Edmond Sumner missed layup, blocked by Otto Porter Jr.  
0:36   Offensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
0:39 +3 Edmond Sumner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 29-23
0:29   Coby White missed jump shot  
0:25   Offensive rebound by Otto Porter Jr.  
0:24   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:21   Offensive rebound by Otto Porter Jr.  
0:21   Shooting foul on Goga Bitadze  
0:21 +1 Wendell Carter Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 29-24
0:21 +1 Wendell Carter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-25
0:01   JaKarr Sampson missed driving layup  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
0:00   Shaquille Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
IND Pacers 33
CHI Bulls 21

Time Team Play Score
11:41 +3 T.J. McConnell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edmond Sumner 32-25
11:15 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Otto Porter Jr. 32-27
11:04   Bad pass turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Shaquille Harrison  
10:59   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   CHI team rebound  
10:57   Personal foul on JaKarr Sampson  
10:42   Shaquille Harrison missed driving layup  
10:40   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
10:36   Edmond Sumner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
10:27   Bad pass turnover on Wendell Carter Jr., stolen by T.J. McConnell  
10:22   Shooting foul on Wendell Carter Jr.  
10:22 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 33-27
10:22 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-27
10:07 +2 Lauri Markkanen made driving dunk, assist by Coby White 34-29
9:55 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 37-29
9:38 +2 Otto Porter Jr. made floating jump shot 37-31
9:24   Bad pass turnover on JaKarr Sampson, stolen by Coby White  
9:20   Lost ball turnover on Coby White, stolen by JaKarr Sampson  
9:14 +3 Edmond Sumner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaKarr Sampson 40-31
8:48 +2 Shaquille Harrison made driving layup 40-33
8:31   Edmond Sumner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
8:17   Lauri Markkanen missed layup  
8:15   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
8:13   Traveling violation turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
7:57 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 40-36
7:41   Personal foul on Daniel Gafford  
7:41   Personal foul on Daniel Gafford  
7:36   Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford  
7:36 +1 Domantas Sabonis made 1st of 2 free throws 41-36
7:36   Domantas Sabonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
7:22   Lauri Markkanen missed layup  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:09   Aaron Holiday missed floating jump shot  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:05   Domantas Sabonis missed dunk  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
7:00   Wendell Carter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
6:41 +2 Myles Turner made driving layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 43-36
6:27   Tomas Satoransky missed jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
6:07 +2 Justin Holiday made layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 45-36
5:54 +2 Denzel Valentine made floating jump shot 45-38
5:45   Lost ball turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Denzel Valentine  
5:40 +2 Shaquille Harrison made layup, assist by Denzel Valentine 45-40
5:24   Justin Holiday missed jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
5:15   Lauri Markkanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
5:09   Personal foul on Shaquille Harrison  
4:58   Offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis  
4:58   Turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
4:45 +2 Coby White made jump shot, assist by Thaddeus Young 45-42
4:27 +2 Victor Oladipo made finger-roll layup 47-42
4:16   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by Aaron Holiday  
4:11 +2 Edmond Sumner made layup, assist by Aaron Holiday 49-42
3:45   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
3:36   Domantas Sabonis missed layup  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
3:31   Jumpball  
3:31   Lost ball turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
3:27   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
3:24   Personal foul on Thaddeus Young  
3:24   Domantas Sabonis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:24   IND team rebound  
3:24   Domantas Sabonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
3:07   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Edmond Sumner  
3:00 +2 Edmond Sumner made layup 51-42
2:47   Denzel Valentine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
2:33 +2 Domantas Sabonis made driving layup 53-42
2:22 +2 Thaddeus Young made hook shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 53-44
2:05 +2 Myles Turner made jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday 55-44
1:50   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
1:40 +2 JaKarr Sampson made dunk, assist by Victor Oladipo 57-44
1:30   Offensive foul on Thaddeus Young  
1:30   Turnover on Thaddeus Young  
1:22   Personal foul on Denzel Valentine  
1:22 +1 Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws 58-44
1:22   Victor Oladipo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
1:09   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by Victor Oladipo  
1:03 +2 JaKarr Sampson made dunk, assist by Edmond Sumner 60-44
0:45   Denzel Valentine missed jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Goga Bitadze  
0:37   Personal foul on Cristiano Felicio  
0:37 +1 Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws 61-44
0:37 +1 Victor Oladipo made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-44
0:33 +2 Coby White made jump shot 62-46
0:13   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:10   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
0:00   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   CHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
IND Pacers 27
CHI Bulls 26

Time Team Play Score
11:43 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot 64-46
11:28   Traveling violation turnover on Denzel Valentine  
11:15   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
11:11 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 66-46
11:00 +2 Denzel Valentine made floating jump shot, assist by Shaquille Harrison 66-48
10:37 +2 Aaron Holiday made driving layup, assist by Victor Oladipo 68-48
10:25   Denzel Valentine missed finger-roll layup  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
10:20   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
10:10   Out of bounds turnover on Tomas Satoransky  
9:51   Myles Turner missed jump shot  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:44   Brian Bowen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
9:43   Shooting foul on Denzel Valentine  
9:43 +1 Myles Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 69-48
9:43 +1 Myles Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-48
9:33 +2 Tomas Satoransky made reverse layup 70-50
9:26   Brian Bowen missed alley-oop shot  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Brian Bowen  
9:22   Brian Bowen missed dunk, blocked by Lauri Markkanen  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
9:22   Out of bounds turnover on Tomas Satoransky  
9:03   Shooting foul on Shaquille Harrison  
9:03 +1 Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws 71-50
9:03   Victor Oladipo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
8:50   Coby White missed jump shot  
8:47   Offensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
8:45   Shaquille Harrison missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
8:45   CHI team rebound  
8:35   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
8:23   Traveling violation turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
8:06   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot, blocked by Myles Turner  
8:06   CHI team rebound  
8:06   Personal foul on Victor Oladipo  
7:55   Out of bounds turnover on Wendell Carter Jr.  
7:55   Violation  
7:41 +2 Victor Oladipo made driving layup