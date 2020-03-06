OKC
NY

No Text

Gallinari scores 22, Thunder beat Knicks 126-103

  • AP
  • Mar 06, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Danilo Gallinari scored 22 points in 27 minutes and was one of six Oklahoma City players to finish in double figures as the Thunder routed the New York Knicks 126-103 on Friday night.

Chris Paul added 21 points and 12 assists for Oklahoma City, which has won two straight an seven of 10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 points. Dennis Schroder and Hamidou Diallo had 16 and 12, respectively, off the bench, and Steven Adams contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Despite an 18-point performance from Elfrid Payton, New York has dropped consecutive games, and has lost eight of 10. RJ Barrett scored 17 points, Bobby Portis added 14, Julius Randle chipped in with 12, and Mitchell Robinson had 11.

The matchup between a team readying itself for the upcoming playoffs and the other preparing for the draft lottery played out exactly as expected.

The Thunder began to take control of the game midway through the second quarter and led 61-48 at halftime. They did not let up in the second half as the advantage grew to 34 points after Paul drilled a 3 with 9:50 left in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City is guard-oriented team, but that didn't stop the Thunder from attacking the interior. They finished with 58 points in the paint.

TIP-INS:

THUNDER: The game could have been Paul's audition for the Knicks, as there is speculation suggesting the long-beleaguered franchise could trade for Oklahoma City's veteran point guard this summer. Paul, whose former agent Leon Rose is now the president of the Knicks, entered the game averaging 17.5 points and 6.7 assists, and was named to the All-Star team. Paul, 34, is in his 15th season. He has has two years left on a four-year, $159.7 million contract that pays him an average salary of $39.9 million. He will be 36 years old when the deal expires at the end of the 2021-22 season.

KNICKS: Amongst other aspects of the game, perimeter shooting has not been New York's forte this season. The Knicks entered the game averaging .338 percent shooting from 3, which ranks 27th in the league. By comparison, New York's opponents have made .383 percent of 3s against the Knicks this season.

It is likely both sets of numbers will change, as the Knicks misfired on 20 of 24 3-pointers while allowing the Thunder to knock down 38.7% from behind the arc.

NOTES: The game was the first of two regular-season matchups between the teams. They will play once more, April 10, in Oklahoma City. ... Prior to the game, New York interim coach Mike Miller announced Mitchell Robinson would be able to play after the second-year center missed the Knicks' 112-104 loss to Utah on Wednesday due to an injured hamstring. The news wasn't all positive, as Miller said guard Dennis Smith Jr. was undergoing concussion protocol. ... Friday night's game was a homecoming of sorts for Thunder coach Billy Donovan, who grew up in Rockville Centre, Long Island, which is about a 28-mile drive from Madison Square Garden. ''It certainly brings back a lot of memories,'' Donovan said. ''I can remember jumping on the Long Island Railroad and buying a $5 ticket and trying to (make) my way down as close as I could to the court to watch games.'' ... Before the game and during stoppages in play, both the Knicks and Thunder honored fire, police and rescue personnel in New York and Oklahoma City who responded to the 1995 Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building and September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

UP NEXT:

THUNDER: Visit Boston Sunday.

KNICKS: Host Detroit Sunday.

--

MORE AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
OKC Thunder 27
NY Knicks 20

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42   Steven Adams missed hook shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
11:25 +2 Julius Randle made fade-away jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 0-2
11:06   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
10:54   Taj Gibson missed finger-roll layup  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
10:46   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
10:33   R.J. Barrett missed driving layup  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:14 +2 Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 2-2
9:56   Shooting foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
9:56 +1 Elfrid Payton made 1st of 2 free throws 2-3
9:56   Turnover on Taj Gibson  
9:46   Steven Adams missed layup  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
9:41   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup  
9:40   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
9:37 +2 Maurice Harkless made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 2-5
9:15   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
9:04 +2 Taj Gibson made hook shot, assist by Maurice Harkless 2-7
8:51   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
8:41   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
8:41 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 3-7
8:41 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
8:26   Shooting foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
8:26 +1 Elfrid Payton made 1st of 2 free throws 4-8
8:26 +1 Elfrid Payton made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-9
8:04 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luguentz Dort 7-9
7:44 +2 Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 7-11
7:28 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 10-11
7:11   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   OKC team rebound  
6:51   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
6:42   Elfrid Payton missed floating jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
6:25 +2 Steven Adams made hook shot 12-11
6:19   Full timeout called  
6:09 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot 12-13
6:02 +2 Luguentz Dort made driving layup, assist by Chris Paul 14-13
5:45   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   OKC team rebound  
5:27   Dennis Schroder missed driving layup  
5:25   Offensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
5:12   Nerlens Noel missed jump shot, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:51 +2 Elfrid Payton made floating jump shot 14-15
4:37   Dennis Schroder missed floating jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
4:30   R.J. Barrett missed floating jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
4:23   Luguentz Dort missed layup  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
4:15 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 14-17
3:59   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
3:59   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
3:59 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 15-17
3:59 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-17
3:39   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   OKC team rebound  
3:29   Shooting foul on Julius Randle  
3:29   Shooting foul on Julius Randle  
3:29   Danilo Gallinari missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:29   OKC team rebound  
3:29 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-17
3:10 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 17-19
2:53   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
2:46   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
2:38   Hamidou Diallo missed alley-oop shot  
2:36   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
2:27 +2 Danilo Gallinari made hook shot 19-19
2:09   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   OKC team rebound  
1:48 +2 Danilo Gallinari made finger-roll layup 21-19
1:48 +2 Danilo Gallinari made finger-roll layup 21-19
1:37   Julius Randle missed floating jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
1:30 +2 Nerlens Noel made dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 23-19
1:15   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
1:06   Wayne Ellington missed jump shot  
1:04   Offensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
0:57   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:56   OKC team rebound  
0:39   Shooting foul on Frank Ntilikina  
0:39   Shooting foul on Frank Ntilikina  
0:39 +1 Dennis Schroder made 1st of 3 free throws 24-19
0:39   Dennis Schroder missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
0:39   OKC team rebound  
0:39 +1 Dennis Schroder made 3rd of 3 free throws 25-19
0:31   Frank Ntilikina missed driving dunk, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
0:27   Shooting foul on Wayne Ellington  
0:27   Hamidou Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:27   OKC team rebound  
0:27   Hamidou Diallo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
0:11   Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo  
0:11   Kevin II Knox missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:11   NY team rebound  
0:11 +1 Kevin II Knox made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-20
0:01 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 27-20
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
OKC Thunder 34
NY Knicks 28

Time Team Play Score
11:35   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
11:29   Violation  
11:22   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
11:09   Kevin II Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   NY team rebound  
11:05   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
11:01   Offensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
11:00   Kevin II Knox missed dunk  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
10:48   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
10:44   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
10:38 +2 Frank Ntilikina made floating jump shot 27-22
10:20   Shooting foul on Mitchell Robinson  
10:20 +1 Abdel Nader made 1st of 2 free throws 28-22
10:20 +1 Abdel Nader made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-22
10:04   Kevin II Knox missed jump shot  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
9:56 +2 Bobby Portis made finger-roll layup, assist by Wayne Ellington 29-24
9:39   Abdel Nader missed floating jump shot  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
9:37 +2 Steven Adams made dunk 31-24
9:27   Personal foul on Chris Paul  
9:23 +2 Frank Ntilikina made jump shot 31-26
9:03 +3 Hamidou Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 34-26
8:49   Bad pass turnover on Frank Ntilikina, stolen by Chris Paul  
8:43   Abdel Nader missed driving layup, blocked by Kevin II Knox  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
8:38 +2 Bobby Portis made layup 34-28
8:33   Personal foul on Frank Ntilikina  
8:25   Personal foul on Elfrid Payton  
8:18   Dennis Schroder missed floating jump shot, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
8:02 +2 Bobby Portis made hook shot 34-30
7:50   Dennis Schroder missed layup, blocked by Bobby Portis  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
7:46 +2 Hamidou Diallo made dunk 36-30
7:32 +2 Elfrid Payton made floating jump shot, assist by Wayne Ellington 36-32
7:21   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
7:13 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 36-34
7:13   Full timeout called  
7:03 +2 Hamidou Diallo made layup, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 38-34
7:03   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
7:03 +1 Hamidou Diallo made free throw 39-34
6:41   Taj Gibson missed layup  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
6:22   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Maurice Harkless  
6:18 +2 Bobby Portis made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 39-36
6:18   Shooting foul on Hamidou Diallo  
6:18   Bobby Portis missed free throw  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
5:54 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 41-36
5:39   Taj Gibson missed driving layup, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
5:33   Hamidou Diallo missed driving layup  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
5:22   Maurice Harkless missed layup  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
5:20   Taj Gibson missed hook shot, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
5:14 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 44-36
5:09   Full timeout called  
4:56   Shooting foul on Danilo Gallinari  
4:56   Maurice Harkless missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:56   NY team rebound  
4:56 +1 Maurice Harkless made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-37
4:46 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup 46-37
4:33   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
4:33 +1 R.J. Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws 46-38
4:33 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-39
4:24   Shooting foul on R.J. Barrett  
4:24 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 47-39
4:24   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:02   R.J. Barrett missed jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
3:53 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup 49-39
3:47   Full timeout called  
3:36 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup 49-41
3:16 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot 51-41
2:58   Out of bounds turnover on Julius Randle  
2:42   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
2:42 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 52-41
2:42 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-41
2:20   Out of bounds turnover on Julius Randle  
2:02   Danilo Gallinari missed fade-away jump shot  
2:00   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
1:57   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   OKC team rebound  
1:51   Jumpball  
1:45 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 55-41
1:28 +2 R.J. Barrett made turnaround jump shot 55-43
1:07 +2 Luguentz Dort made dunk, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 57-43
0:58 +2 Elfrid Payton made floating jump shot 57-45
0:40 +2 Chris Paul made floating jump shot 59-45
0:33 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 59-47
0:33   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
0:33 +1 Elfrid Payton made free throw 59-48
0:24   Luguentz Dort missed finger-roll layup  
0:23   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
0:23   Shooting foul on Bobby Portis  
0:23 +1 Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 60-48
0:23 +1 Steven Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-48
0:01   R.J. Barrett missed driving layup  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
0:00   Julius Randle missed dunk  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
OKC Thunder 34
NY Knicks 30

Time Team Play Score
11:45 +2 Elfrid Payton made jump shot 61-50
11:25 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 64-50
11:09 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 64-52
10:53 +2 Luguentz Dort made dunk, assist by Danilo Gallinari 66-52
10:40   R.J. Barrett missed driving layup  
10:34   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
10:34 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk 66-54
10:33   Personal foul on Maurice Harkless  
10:22   Luguentz Dort missed driving layup  
10:21   OKC team rebound  
10:13 +2 Steven Adams made floating jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 68-54
9:58   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup, blocked by Steven Adams  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
9:52   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
9:37 +2 R.J. Barrett made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 68-56
9:24 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot 71-56
9:23   Full timeout called  
9:07 +2 Julius Randle made hook shot 71-58
8:49 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot 73-58
8:28   Bad pass turnover on R.J. Barrett, stolen by Chris Paul  
8:14   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
8:12   Steven Adams missed layup, blocked by Taj Gibson  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
8:03   Julius Randle missed reverse layup  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle