BOS
IND

No Text

Celtics clinch playoff spot with 114-111 win over Pacers

  • AP
  • Mar 10, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Marcus Smart’s leaning bank shot in the final minute gave the Celtics the lead after the team blew a 19-point advantage and Boston then held on for a 114-111 victory Tuesday night over the Indiana Pacers to clinch a playoff spot for a sixth consecutive year.

Jayson Tatum scored 30 points for Boston, which snapped a 1-4 skid and is third in the Eastern Conference, while Gordon Hayward added 27 points, 10 boards and five assists in his home state.

Smart put the Celtics ahead for good at 111-109 with 49.7 seconds left by scoring in the lane over Domantis Sabonis, who led Indiana with 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Smart made two free throws with seven seconds to go for a three-point edge, and Justin Holiday missed badly on a contested 3-pointer as time expired.

“Good win, and it couldn’t have come at a better time with the week we’ve been having,” Smart said. “We were really calm. You’re going to have to learn to win games like this.”

Victor Oladipo finished with a season-high 27 points to power a stunning comeback for the Pacers, who fell into an 85-66 hole late in the third quarter.

“We showed a lot of fight,” said Oladipo, who only made his season debut Jan. 29 due to a major knee surgery. “It’s been a minute since I’ve been in that position.”

T.J. Warren, who finished with 22 points, hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to complete Indiana’s furious rally and tie the score at 104 with three minutes to play.

Sabonis’ spin move and score on Daniel Theis pushed the Pacers in front 107-104, but the struggling Celtics proved up to the challenge of recovering.

“We probably needed it,” coach Brad Stevens said. “Go down three and find a way to win is probably a good thing for our team in the long run. That was hard.”

Boston shot 44% from the field and did just enough from 3-point range (13 makes) and the foul line (19 of 22 accuracy) to hold off the Pacers, who shot 50%.

“We have 18 games left after this,” Stevens said. “It’s hard to go to the playoffs. I didn’t know (we clinched). We’re far from a finished product, but we’ve got to start ascending soon, so it was important to go through a night like tonight.”

Boston led 30-22 after the first quarter and 59-50 at halftime. It was 94-80 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Boston: Hayward’s pregame media availability occurred in an interview room adjacent to the home locker room. He and his teammates learned Tuesday morning about the NBA’s closure of locker rooms to all nonessential personnel in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Hayward said the Celtics’ health emphasis otherwise remains unchanged.

“The same thing we’ve been talking about for a month now: just wash your hands and be careful about autographs and that type of stuff,” Hayward said. “I just go with the flow. It certainly is concerning. I read an article that said Avon schools are closed for two weeks, right next to where I grew up. It’s pretty crazy that they’re doing all this, but it’s certainly warranted to try to keep people safe.”

Indiana: Before the game, Holiday praised the Pacers’ seventh-ranked defense for the team’s 8-2 resurrection since last month’s six-game losing streak.

“Defensively, we’ve been very, very good,” Holiday said. “High energy. Guys have been helping one another. We’re not healthy, but I think we’re going to be just fine if we play the way we have been.”

STAT PACK

Boston: Tatum added six rebounds and four steals in addition to reaching the 30-point plateau for a sixth time in his last eight games. … Theis had 20 points and six boards.

Indiana: Received two technical fouls (one on Warren, one on McMillan) for arguing with referees. … Three rotation players (starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon and key reserves Jeremy Lamb and Doug McDermott) sat out due to injury.

UP NEXT

Boston: Play at Milwaukee on Thursday night.

Indiana: Enjoy three days off before a Saturday game at Philadelphia.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
BOS Celtics 30
IND Pacers 22

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44   Kemba Walker missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
11:25 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot 0-2
11:08 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 3-2
10:52   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
10:39 +2 Jayson Tatum made floating jump shot 5-2
10:24   Bad pass turnover on Victor Oladipo, stolen by Gordon Hayward  
10:16   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Victor Oladipo  
10:10   Domantas Sabonis missed layup  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:07 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 5-4
9:57   Kemba Walker missed jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
9:42   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
9:35   Victor Oladipo missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Theis  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
9:26 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving dunk, assist by Marcus Smart 7-4
9:09   Double dribble turnover on Myles Turner  
8:58   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
8:47 +2 Myles Turner made finger-roll layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 7-6
8:31 +2 Gordon Hayward made fade-away jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 9-6
8:15   Myles Turner missed turnaround jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
8:06 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 11-6
7:51   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
7:43   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
7:39 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk 13-6
7:19 +3 Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday 13-9
7:08 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 16-9
7:06   Full timeout called  
6:49   Victor Oladipo missed floating jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
6:39   Marcus Smart missed driving layup  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
6:30   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
6:26 +2 Myles Turner made dunk 16-11
6:06   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
6:06 +1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 17-11
6:06 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-11
5:53   T.J. Warren missed fade-away jump shot  
5:50   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
5:48 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Myles Turner 18-13
5:31   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
5:21   Romeo Langford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
5:13 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Aaron Holiday 18-15
5:00   Daniel Theis missed jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
4:46   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
4:35 +2 Daniel Theis made reverse layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 20-15
4:20   Personal foul on Gordon Hayward  
4:14   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Holiday  
4:05   Bad pass turnover on Brad Wanamaker, stolen by Justin Holiday  
3:58   Aaron Holiday missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Daniel Theis  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
3:43   Daniel Theis missed layup, blocked by Justin Holiday  
3:41   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
3:39 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 23-15
3:28   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
3:20 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 25-15
3:06 +2 Aaron Holiday made driving layup 25-17
2:52   Traveling violation turnover on Gordon Hayward  
2:52   Full timeout called  
2:41   Justin Holiday missed jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
2:23 +3 Semi Ojeleye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 28-17
2:05   Myles Turner missed jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
1:54   Romeo Langford missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Edmond Sumner  
1:37   T.J. McConnell missed reverse layup  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
1:31   Shooting foul on JaKarr Sampson  
1:31 +1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 29-17
1:31 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-17
1:18 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 30-20
0:55   Jayson Tatum missed floating jump shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
0:37 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk, assist by T.J. McConnell 30-22
0:27   Enes Kanter missed hook shot  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
0:19   Personal foul on Jayson Tatum  
0:06   T.J. McConnell missed jump shot, blocked by Enes Kanter  
0:05   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BOS Celtics 29
IND Pacers 28

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup 30-24
11:34   Semi Ojeleye missed layup  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
11:25   T.J. McConnell missed fade-away jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
11:18   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
10:56   Domantas Sabonis missed turnaround jump shot  
10:52   Offensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
10:52   JaKarr Sampson missed dunk  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
10:48 +2 Jayson Tatum made dunk 32-24
10:24 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot 32-26
10:07 +2 Jayson Tatum made jump shot 34-26
9:48   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot, blocked by Enes Kanter  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
9:41   Marcus Smart missed driving layup  
9:37   Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
9:33   Edmond Sumner missed finger-roll layup  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
9:20 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 37-26
9:18   Full timeout called  
8:58   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
8:40   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
8:40 +1 Brad Wanamaker made 1st of 2 free throws 38-26
8:40 +1 Brad Wanamaker made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-26
8:30   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
8:21   Shooting foul on Justin Holiday  
8:21 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 40-26
8:21 +1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-26
8:06 +3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 41-29
7:52   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
7:44 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 44-29
7:29 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by Victor Oladipo 44-31
7:15   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
7:10   Enes Kanter missed hook shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:55   T.J. Warren missed jump shot, blocked by Brad Wanamaker  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
6:46   Bad pass turnover on Semi Ojeleye, stolen by Aaron Holiday  
6:42 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 44-33
6:41   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:41 +1 Jayson Tatum made free throw 45-33
6:23   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
6:18   Bad pass turnover on Enes Kanter, stolen by Domantas Sabonis  
6:14   Lost ball turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Enes Kanter  
6:09 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 48-33
5:50   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   BOS team rebound  
5:35   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
5:28   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
5:28 +1 Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws 48-34
5:28 +1 Victor Oladipo made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-35
5:16   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
4:56   Domantas Sabonis missed turnaround jump shot  
4:53   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
4:53 +2 T.J. Warren made dunk 48-37
4:39   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
4:17   Domantas Sabonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
4:11   Full timeout called  
4:05   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup, blocked by Victor Oladipo  
4:04   IND team rebound  
3:48   Lost ball turnover on Myles Turner, stolen by Grant Williams  
3:45 +2 Marcus Smart made jump shot 50-37
3:23 +2 Myles Turner made finger-roll layup 50-39
3:23   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
3:23 +1 Myles Turner made free throw 50-40
3:11   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
2:59 +2 Aaron Holiday made driving layup 50-42
2:33   Gordon Hayward missed turnaround jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
2:26 +3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot 50-45
2:01 +2 Daniel Theis made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 52-45
1:47 +3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 52-48
1:31   Personal foul on Victor Oladipo  
1:20 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot 55-48
1:02   Victor Oladipo missed fade-away jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
0:52   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:49   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
0:47   Lost ball turnover on Myles Turner, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
0:28   Personal foul on Myles Turner  
0:28 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 56-48
0:28 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-48
0:07 +2 Victor Oladipo made jump shot 57-50
0:02 +2 Daniel Theis made jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 59-50
0:00   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   IND team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
BOS Celtics 35
IND Pacers 30

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday 59-52
11:26 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 62-52
11:04 +2 Domantas Sabonis made driving layup, assist by Victor Oladipo 62-54
10:49   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
10:41   Aaron Holiday missed jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
10:26 +2 Daniel Theis made finger-roll layup, assist by Marcus Smart 64-54
10:04   Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
9:57   Gordon Hayward missed reverse layup  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
9:55 +2 Gordon Hayward made dunk 66-54
9:40   T.J. Warren missed driving layup  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:28 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot 68-54
9:12   Bad pass turnover on T.J. Warren, stolen by Gordon Hayward  
9:11   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
8:49   Out of bounds turnover on Kemba Walker  
8:40 +2 Domantas Sabonis made floating jump shot, assist by Victor Oladipo 68-56
8:19 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 71-56
8:12   Full timeout called  
8:09   Personal foul on Gordon Hayward  
8:04   Bad pass turnover on T.J. Warren, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
7:46   Personal foul on Victor Oladipo  
7:42 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 73-56
7:29 +2 Victor Oladipo made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 73-58
7:11 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk, assist by Kemba Walker 75-58
6:54   Aaron Holiday missed floating jump shot  
6:50   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
6:50 +2 T.J. Warren made dunk 75-60
6:38   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
6:38 +1 Daniel Theis made 1st of 2 free throws 76-60
6:38 +1 Daniel Theis made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-60
6:24 +2 Myles Turner made floating jump shot 77-62
6:03 +2 Marcus Smart made jump shot 79-62
5:52   Shooting foul on Romeo Langford  
5:52 +1 T.J. Warren made 1st of 2 free throws 79-63
5:52 +1 T.J. Warren made 2nd of 2 free throws 79-64
5:45   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
5:31   Offensive foul on T.J. Warren  
5:31   Turnover on T.J. Warren  
5:20   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
5:17   BOS team rebound  
5:08   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Edmond Sumner  
4:56   Domantas Sabonis missed layup, blocked by Gordon Hayward  
4:56   IND team rebound  
4:44   Domantas Sabonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
4:38 +2 Domantas Sabonis made driving dunk 79-66
4:12   Daniel Theis missed layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
4:12   BOS team rebound  
4:11 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Wanamaker 82-66
3:58   Edmond Sumner missed finger-roll layup  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
3:47 +3 Daniel Theis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 85-66
3:38   Full timeout called  
3:32 +2 Myles Turner made finger-roll layup, assist by Aaron Holiday 85-68
3:32   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
3:32   Myles Turner missed free throw  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
3:20   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
3:06   Bad pass turnover on Edmond Sumner, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
3:01