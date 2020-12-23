|
12:00
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic (Jimmy Butler gains possession)
|
|
11:47
|
|
+2
|
Bam Adebayo makes two point dunk (Tyler Herro assists)
|
2-0
|
11:30
|
|
+2
|
Markelle Fultz makes two point reverse layup
|
2-2
|
11:12
|
|
|
Tyler Herro turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Gordon steals)
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Duncan Robinson shooting foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Magic offensive rebound
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Tyler Herro defensive rebound
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Dwayne Bacon misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Maurice Harkless defensive rebound
|
|
10:33
|
|
+3
|
Maurice Harkless makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Butler assists)
|
5-2
|
10:19
|
|
|
Markelle Fultz turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Butler steals)
|
|
10:16
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Butler makes two point dunk
|
7-2
|
9:56
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Duncan Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Jimmy Butler turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Gordon steals)
|
|
9:32
|
|
+3
|
Evan Fournier makes three point jump shot (Dwayne Bacon assists)
|
7-5
|
9:14
|
|
|
Markelle Fultz blocks Tyler Herro's two point jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Markelle Fultz defensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Markelle Fultz turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Butler steals)
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Jimmy Butler turnover (bad pass) (Markelle Fultz steals)
|
|
8:55
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Gordon makes two point dunk (Markelle Fultz assists)
|
7-7
|
8:40
|
|
|
Bam Adebayo turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Vucevic steals)
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Markelle Fultz misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Jimmy Butler misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|
|
8:10
|
|
+2
|
Evan Fournier makes two point layup (Dwayne Bacon assists)
|
7-9
|
8:10
|
|
|
Tyler Herro shooting foul (Evan Fournier draws the foul)
|
|
8:10
|
|
+1
|
Evan Fournier makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
7-10
|
7:58
|
|
|
Bam Adebayo misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon offensive foul (Charge) (Duncan Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
7:27
|
|
+2
|
Bam Adebayo makes two point jump shot (Jimmy Butler assists)
|
9-10
|
7:10
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Duncan Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
6:57
|
|
+3
|
Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists)
|
12-10
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Gordon makes two point dunk (Nikola Vucevic assists)
|
12-12
|
6:16
|
|
+3
|
Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Butler assists)
|
15-12
|
5:53
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Butler steals)
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Jimmy Butler misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Evan Fournier misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
5:36
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Gordon makes two point putback layup
|
15-14
|
5:36
|
|
|
Heat 60 second timeout
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Jimmy Butler misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
+2
|
Evan Fournier makes two point layup
|
15-16
|
5:04
|
|
|
Bam Adebayo turnover (lost ball) (Chuma Okeke steals)
|
|
4:57
|
|
+2
|
Markelle Fultz makes two point jump shot
|
15-18
|
4:44
|
|
|
Dwayne Bacon personal foul (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)
|
|
4:37
|
|
+3
|
Goran Dragic makes three point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists)
|
18-18
|
4:20
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic turnover (discontinue dribble)
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Markelle Fultz shooting foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)
|
|
4:12
|
|
+1
|
Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-18
|
4:12
|
|
+1
|
Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-18
|
4:00
|
|
|
Evan Fournier turnover (bad pass) (Kelly Olynyk steals)
|
|
3:54
|
|
+2
|
Goran Dragic makes two point jump shot
|
22-18
|
3:39
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Duncan Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Bam Adebayo misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Andre Iguodala blocks Nikola Vucevic's two point layup
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Magic offensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Ross makes two point jump shot (Cole Anthony assists)
|
22-20
|
2:48
|
|
|
Kelly Olynyk misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa offensive rebound
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Khem Birch shooting foul (Precious Achiuwa draws the foul)
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Precious Achiuwa misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Heat offensive rebound
|
|
2:44
|
|
+1
|
Precious Achiuwa makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-20
|
2:29
|
|
|
Chuma Okeke misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Michael Carter-Williams offensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
+2
|
Michael Carter-Williams makes two point putback layup
|
23-22
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa makes two point alley-oop dunk (Goran Dragic assists)
|
25-22
|
1:52
|
|
|
Cole Anthony misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Goran Dragic defensive rebound
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Kelly Olynyk misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Magic defensive rebound
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Terrence Ross misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Kendrick Nunn defensive rebound
|
|
0:57
|
|
+2
|
Precious Achiuwa makes two point finger roll layup (Goran Dragic assists)
|
27-22
|
0:48
|
|
+3
|
Terrence Ross makes three point jump shot (Cole Anthony assists)
|
27-25
|
|
0:38
|
|
+2
|
Goran Dragic makes two point driving layup
|
29-25
|
0:30
|
|
|
Cole Anthony turnover (bad pass) (Kelly Olynyk steals)
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Kendrick Nunn misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Khem Birch defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Ross makes two point jump shot
|
29-27