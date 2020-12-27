|
12:00
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic vs. Thomas Bryant (Bradley Beal gains possession)
|
|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
Raul Neto makes two point driving layup (Bradley Beal assists)
|
0-2
|
11:27
|
|
|
Dwayne Bacon misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Deni Avdija defensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Markelle Fultz defensive rebound
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Markelle Fultz turnover (lost ball) (Deni Avdija steals)
|
|
11:03
|
|
+2
|
Raul Neto makes two point layup
|
0-4
|
10:51
|
|
|
Isaac Bonga shooting foul (Evan Fournier draws the foul)
|
|
10:51
|
|
+1
|
Evan Fournier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-4
|
10:51
|
|
+1
|
Evan Fournier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-4
|
10:33
|
|
+3
|
Deni Avdija makes three point jump shot (Raul Neto assists)
|
2-7
|
10:19
|
|
+2
|
Dwayne Bacon makes two point driving hook shot
|
4-7
|
10:09
|
|
+2
|
Thomas Bryant makes two point dunk (Deni Avdija assists)
|
4-9
|
9:57
|
|
|
Markelle Fultz misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Bradley Beal defensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Dwayne Bacon personal foul (Raul Neto draws the foul)
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon misses two point reverse layup
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Isaac Bonga defensive rebound
|
|
9:16
|
|
+2
|
Raul Neto makes two point reverse layup (Isaac Bonga assists)
|
4-11
|
8:56
|
|
|
Evan Fournier misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Raul Neto defensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic shooting foul (Bradley Beal draws the foul)
|
|
8:46
|
|
+1
|
Bradley Beal makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-12
|
8:46
|
|
+1
|
Bradley Beal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-13
|
8:35
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Deni Avdija defensive rebound
|
|
8:24
|
|
+3
|
Isaac Bonga makes three point jump shot (Thomas Bryant assists)
|
4-16
|
8:24
|
|
|
Magic 60 second timeout
|
|
8:11
|
|
+2
|
Markelle Fultz makes two point driving layup
|
6-16
|
7:52
|
|
|
Raul Neto misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Dwayne Bacon defensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Bradley Beal blocks Markelle Fultz's two point layup
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Evan Fournier offensive rebound
|
|
7:38
|
|
+2
|
Dwayne Bacon makes two point driving layup (Evan Fournier assists)
|
8-16
|
7:23
|
|
|
Raul Neto turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Vucevic steals)
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Raul Neto personal foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Markelle Fultz misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Deni Avdija defensive rebound
|
|
6:53
|
|
+2
|
Bradley Beal makes two point jump shot
|
8-18
|
6:39
|
|
|
Markelle Fultz misses two point driving layup
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Deni Avdija defensive rebound
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Aaron Gordon misses two point driving layup
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Isaac Bonga defensive rebound
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Deni Avdija misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Evan Fournier misses two point layup
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Bradley Beal defensive rebound
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Deni Avdija turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:21
|
|
+2
|
Evan Fournier makes two point jump shot (Nikola Vucevic assists)
|
10-18
|
5:06
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant offensive foul (Evan Fournier draws the foul)
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Deni Avdija defensive rebound
|
|
4:40
|
|
+3
|
Troy Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ish Smith assists)
|
10-21
|
4:29
|
|
+3
|
Markelle Fultz makes three point jump shot
|
13-21
|
4:18
|
|
+3
|
Troy Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ish Smith assists)
|
13-24
|
4:01
|
|
|
Evan Fournier misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Deni Avdija defensive rebound
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant misses two point layup
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant offensive rebound
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant misses two point putback layup
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|
|
3:36
|
|
+3
|
Evan Fournier makes three point jump shot (Nikola Vucevic assists)
|
16-24
|
3:25
|
|
+2
|
Bradley Beal makes two point driving layup
|
16-26
|
3:25
|
|
|
Nikola Vucevic shooting foul (Bradley Beal draws the foul)
|
|
3:25
|
|
+1
|
Bradley Beal makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-27
|
3:19
|
|
|
Magic delay of game violation
|
|
3:12
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Ross makes two point jump shot (Michael Carter-Williams assists)
|
18-27
|
3:00
|
|
|
Troy Brown Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Michael Carter-Williams steals)
|
|
2:57
|
|
+3
|
Terrence Ross makes three point jump shot (Michael Carter-Williams assists)
|
21-27
|
2:41
|
|
|
Terrence Ross kicked ball violation
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Wizards 60 second timeout
|
|
2:34
|
|
+2
|
Robin Lopez makes two point layup (Bradley Beal assists)
|
21-29
|
2:34
|
|
|
Khem Birch shooting foul (Robin Lopez draws the foul)
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Robin Lopez misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Khem Birch defensive rebound
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Chuma Okeke turnover (discontinue dribble)
|
|
2:04
|
|
+2
|
Robin Lopez makes two point hook shot
|
21-31
|
1:49
|
|
+2
|
Cole Anthony makes two point floating jump shot (Chuma Okeke assists)
|
23-31
|
1:33
|
|
+2
|
Robin Lopez makes two point hook shot (Deni Avdija assists)
|
23-33
|
1:26
|
|
|
Troy Brown Jr. personal foul (Terrence Ross draws the foul)
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Khem Birch misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Cole Anthony offensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Terrence Ross misses two point driving dunk
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Cole Anthony offensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Ish Smith shooting foul (Terrence Ross draws the foul)
|
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Terrence Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
24-33
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Terrence Ross makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
25-33
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Terrence Ross makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
26-33
|
0:49
|
|
|
Michael Carter-Williams blocks Bradley Beal's two point jump shot
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Khem Birch defensive rebound
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Cole Anthony misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Troy Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Michael Carter-Williams defensive rebound
|
|
0:13
|
|
+3
|
Terrence Ross makes three point jump shot (Cole Anthony assists)
|
29-33
|
0:00
|
|
+2
|
Ish Smith makes two point jump shot (Bradley Beal assists)
|
29-35
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|