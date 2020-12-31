|
12:00
Andre Drummond vs. Myles Turner (Collin Sexton gains possession)
11:40
+2
Darius Garland makes two point floating jump shot
2-0
11:21
Malcolm Brogdon misses three point jump shot
11:18
Andre Drummond defensive rebound
11:06
Victor Oladipo personal foul (Collin Sexton draws the foul)
11:00
Andre Drummond offensive foul (Charge) (Victor Oladipo draws the foul)
11:00
Andre Drummond turnover (offensive foul)
10:48
Victor Oladipo turnover (bad pass) (Collin Sexton steals)
10:44
+2
Collin Sexton makes two point finger roll layup
4-0
10:35
+2
Myles Turner makes two point dunk (Aaron Holiday assists)
4-2
10:18
+2
Collin Sexton makes two point jump shot
6-2
9:59
+2
Aaron Holiday makes two point driving layup (Victor Oladipo assists)
6-4
9:42
Dante Exum misses two point floating jump shot
9:39
Andre Drummond offensive rebound
9:39
Andre Drummond misses two point putback layup
9:38
Cavaliers offensive rebound
9:32
Andre Drummond misses two point turnaround jump shot
9:28
Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
9:20
+3
Aaron Holiday makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists)
6-7
9:08
Collin Sexton misses two point floating jump shot
9:05
Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
8:54
+2
Malcolm Brogdon makes two point floating jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists)
6-9
8:32
Larry Nance Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Malcolm Brogdon steals)
8:32
Larry Nance Jr. personal foul (Take) (Malcolm Brogdon draws the foul)
8:23
Myles Turner misses three point jump shot
8:19
Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound
8:11
Darius Garland turnover (bad pass) (Malcolm Brogdon steals)
8:06
Malcolm Brogdon turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
7:47
+3
Dante Exum makes three point jump shot (Larry Nance Jr. assists)
9-9
7:32
Domantas Sabonis offensive foul (Dante Exum draws the foul)
7:32
Domantas Sabonis turnover (offensive foul)
7:20
Andre Drummond misses two point layup
7:18
Victor Oladipo defensive rebound
7:12
+2
Myles Turner makes two point finger roll layup (Victor Oladipo assists)
9-11
6:54
+2
Andre Drummond makes two point layup (Cedi Osman assists)
11-11
6:46
+3
Domantas Sabonis makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
11-14
6:24
Cedi Osman misses two point jump shot
6:22
Victor Oladipo defensive rebound
6:15
Pacers 60 second timeout
6:13
Victor Oladipo misses three point jump shot
6:11
Andre Drummond defensive rebound
5:51
Myles Turner shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)
5:51
+1
Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-14
5:51
Andre Drummond misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:47
Andre Drummond offensive rebound
5:41
Andre Drummond turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Holiday steals)
5:36
Andre Drummond shooting foul (Myles Turner draws the foul)
5:36
+1
Myles Turner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-15
5:36
+1
Myles Turner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-16
5:20
Cedi Osman misses two point floating jump shot
5:16
JaVale McGee offensive rebound
5:16
JaVale McGee misses two point putback layup
5:15
JaVale McGee offensive rebound
5:15
JaVale McGee misses two point putback layup
5:14
JaVale McGee offensive rebound
5:14
JaVale McGee misses two point putback layup
5:14
Cedi Osman offensive rebound
5:10
+3
Dante Exum makes three point jump shot (Larry Nance Jr. assists)
15-16
4:53
+3
Victor Oladipo makes three point jump shot
15-19
4:30
JaVale McGee misses two point jump shot
4:28
Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
4:14
Domantas Sabonis misses two point hook shot
4:11
JaVale McGee defensive rebound
3:57
Collin Sexton misses two point floating jump shot
3:55
JaVale McGee offensive rebound
3:55
JaVale McGee misses two point putback layup
3:54
JaVale McGee offensive rebound
3:54
JaVale McGee misses two point putback layup
3:53
JaVale McGee offensive rebound
3:53
Myles Turner shooting foul (JaVale McGee draws the foul)
3:53
JaVale McGee misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:53
Cavaliers offensive rebound
3:53
JaVale McGee misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:52
Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
3:45
+2
Malcolm Brogdon makes two point driving layup
15-21
3:32
+3
Cedi Osman makes three point jump shot (Damyean Dotson assists)
18-21
3:19
Malcolm Brogdon misses two point layup
3:17
JaVale McGee defensive rebound
3:10
JaVale McGee misses two point floating jump shot
3:08
Justin Holiday defensive rebound
2:59
JaVale McGee blocks Victor Oladipo's two point driving layup
2:57
JaVale McGee defensive rebound
2:43
JaVale McGee misses three point jump shot
2:40
Justin Holiday defensive rebound
2:36
JaVale McGee personal foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
2:21
+3
Domantas Sabonis makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
18-24
2:00
Domantas Sabonis shooting foul (JaVale McGee draws the foul)
2:00
JaVale McGee misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:00
Cavaliers offensive rebound
2:00
+1
JaVale McGee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-24
1:44
+3
Justin Holiday makes three point step back jump shot
19-27
1:35
Kelan Martin personal foul (Cedi Osman draws the foul)
1:35
Cedi Osman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:35
Cavaliers offensive rebound
1:35
Cedi Osman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:33
Justin Holiday defensive rebound
1:20
T.J. McConnell turnover (bad pass) (Cedi Osman steals)
1:06
Cedi Osman misses three point jump shot
1:03
T.J. McConnell defensive rebound
0:59
Kelan Martin misses three point jump shot
0:56
Myles Turner offensive rebound
0:53
+3
Doug McDermott makes three point jump shot (Justin Holiday assists)
19-30
0:43
+2
JaVale McGee makes two point turnaround hook shot (Darius Garland assists)
21-30
0:32
+2
Justin Holiday makes two point jump shot (T.J. McConnell assists)
21-32
0:13
Darius Garland misses three point jump shot
0:10
Pacers defensive rebound
0:10
JaVale McGee personal foul (Loose ball) (Myles Turner draws the foul)
0:00
Justin Holiday misses two point fadeaway jump shot
0:00
Pacers offensive rebound
0:00
End of period
