11:45
Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot
11:41
Robin Lopez offensive rebound
11:40
+3
Raul Neto makes three point jump shot (Robin Lopez assists)
27-33
11:18
Raul Neto shooting foul (Dwight Howard draws the foul)
11:18
Dwight Howard misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:18
76ers offensive rebound
11:18
Dwight Howard misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:15
Russell Westbrook defensive rebound
11:06
Shake Milton personal foul (Davis Bertans draws the foul)
10:59
+3
Davis Bertans makes three point jump shot (Russell Westbrook assists)
30-33
10:48
Matisse Thybulle misses two point floating jump shot
10:48
76ers offensive rebound
10:48
Robin Lopez personal foul (Loose ball) (Dwight Howard draws the foul)
10:44
Jerome Robinson shooting foul (Shake Milton draws the foul)
10:44
+1
Shake Milton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-34
10:44
+1
Shake Milton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-35
10:32
+2
Davis Bertans makes two point turnaround hook shot
32-35
10:27
Dwight Howard defensive goaltending violation
10:21
+3
Shake Milton makes three point jump shot (Ben Simmons assists)
32-38
10:05
+3
Russell Westbrook makes three point jump shot
35-38
9:49
+2
Shake Milton makes two point jump shot
35-40
9:41
Russell Westbrook misses two point jump shot
9:40
76ers defensive rebound
9:23
+2
Ben Simmons makes two point layup (Shake Milton assists)
35-42
9:10
Dwight Howard blocks Russell Westbrook's two point finger roll layup
9:06
Tyrese Maxey defensive rebound
9:03
Davis Bertans shooting foul (Dwight Howard draws the foul)
9:03
Dwight Howard misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:03
76ers offensive rebound
9:03
+1
Dwight Howard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-43
8:55
Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot
8:51
Dwight Howard defensive rebound
8:33
+3
Danny Green makes three point jump shot (Shake Milton assists)
35-46
8:34
Wizards 60 second timeout
8:20
+3
Bradley Beal makes three point jump shot (Russell Westbrook assists)
38-46
7:59
+2
Shake Milton makes two point step back jump shot
38-48
7:51
Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
7:47
Dwight Howard defensive rebound
7:33
+2
Joel Embiid makes two point jump shot
38-50
7:21
Thomas Bryant misses three point jump shot
7:18
Danny Green defensive rebound
7:12
+2
Joel Embiid makes two point dunk (Ben Simmons assists)
38-52
7:02
+2
Bradley Beal makes two point finger roll layup (Raul Neto assists)
40-52
6:57
+2
Ben Simmons makes two point layup
40-54
6:57
Deni Avdija shooting foul (Ben Simmons draws the foul)
6:57
+1
Ben Simmons makes regular free throw 1 of 1
40-55
6:46
+3
Bradley Beal makes three point jump shot (Raul Neto assists)
43-55
6:28
Deni Avdija personal foul (Shake Milton draws the foul)
6:28
Shake Milton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:28
76ers offensive rebound
6:28
+1
Shake Milton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
43-56
6:16
Danny Green personal foul (Bradley Beal draws the foul)
6:04
+2
Thomas Bryant makes two point layup (Bradley Beal assists)
45-56
6:04
Ben Simmons shooting foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)
6:04
+1
Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 1
46-56
5:50
+2
Joel Embiid makes two point finger roll layup
46-58
5:38
Bradley Beal misses two point floating jump shot
5:35
Bradley Beal offensive rebound
5:34
+2
Bradley Beal makes two point putback layup
48-58
5:30
Rui Hachimura shooting foul (Ben Simmons draws the foul)
5:30
Ben Simmons misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:30
76ers offensive rebound
5:30
+1
Ben Simmons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
48-59
5:14
Raul Neto misses three point jump shot
5:12
Joel Embiid defensive rebound
5:07
Ben Simmons turnover (bad pass) (Raul Neto steals)
5:03
Joel Embiid blocks Raul Neto's two point finger roll layup
5:02
Bradley Beal offensive rebound
5:02
Danny Green shooting foul (Bradley Beal draws the foul)
5:02
Bradley Beal misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:02
Wizards offensive rebound
5:02
+1
Bradley Beal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
49-59
4:42
+2
Joel Embiid makes two point finger roll layup
49-61
4:21
+2
Bradley Beal makes two point finger roll layup
51-61
3:57
+3
Joel Embiid makes three point jump shot (Seth Curry assists)
51-64
3:46
Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot
3:46
Ben Simmons defensive rebound
3:42
+3
Seth Curry makes three point jump shot (Ben Simmons assists)
51-67
3:41
Wizards 60 second timeout
3:29
Joel Embiid shooting foul (Bradley Beal draws the foul)
3:29
+1
Bradley Beal makes regular free throw 1 of 2
52-67
3:29
+1
Bradley Beal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
53-67
3:19
+2
Seth Curry makes two point jump shot (Ben Simmons assists)
53-69
3:02
Bradley Beal turnover (bad pass) (Joel Embiid steals)
2:53
+2
Joel Embiid makes two point driving layup (Seth Curry assists)
53-71
2:53
Bradley Beal shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
2:53
+1
Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 1
53-72
2:47
Matisse Thybulle personal foul (Bradley Beal draws the foul)
2:47
+1
Bradley Beal makes regular free throw 1 of 2
54-72
2:47
+1
Bradley Beal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
55-72
2:30
Joel Embiid misses two point jump shot
2:28
Russell Westbrook defensive rebound
2:23
+3
Davis Bertans makes three point jump shot (Bradley Beal assists)
58-72
2:04
+2
Tobias Harris makes two point driving layup
58-74
1:52
+2
Russell Westbrook makes two point floating jump shot
60-74
1:38
+3
Tobias Harris makes three point jump shot (Shake Milton assists)
60-77
1:25
+2
Bradley Beal makes two point floating jump shot (Russell Westbrook assists)
62-77
1:07
Tobias Harris misses three point jump shot
1:05
Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
1:00
Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot
1:00
Wizards offensive rebound
1:00
Shake Milton personal foul (Loose ball) (Rui Hachimura draws the foul)
1:00
Rui Hachimura misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:00
Wizards offensive rebound
1:00
+1
Rui Hachimura makes regular free throw 2 of 2
63-77
0:50
Shake Milton turnover (bad pass) (Russell Westbrook steals)
0:47
+2
Rui Hachimura makes two point dunk (Russell Westbrook assists)
65-77
0:39
Shake Milton turnover (bad pass) (Russell Westbrook steals)
0:39
Russell Westbrook turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
0:30
Joel Embiid misses two point jump shot
0:28
Rui Hachimura defensive rebound
0:20
Shake Milton shooting foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)
0:20
+1
Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
66-77
0:20
+1
Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
67-77
0:06
+2
Shake Milton makes two point driving layup
67-79
0:05
Russell Westbrook turnover (bad pass) (Shake Milton steals)
0:02
+3
Danny Green makes three point jump shot
67-82
0:01
Deni Avdija misses three point jump shot
0:00
Wizards offensive rebound
