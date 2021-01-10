|
12:00
Jusuf Nurkic vs. Marvin Bagley III (De'Aaron Fox gains possession)
11:46
De'Aaron Fox misses two point driving layup
11:45
Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
11:39
+2
CJ McCollum makes two point floating jump shot (Jusuf Nurkic assists)
2-0
11:22
Marvin Bagley III misses two point jump shot
11:20
Damian Lillard defensive rebound
11:10
Damian Lillard misses two point fadeaway jump shot
11:08
Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
10:47
Buddy Hield misses two point step back jump shot
10:44
Robert Covington defensive rebound
10:41
Buddy Hield shooting foul (CJ McCollum draws the foul)
10:41
+1
CJ McCollum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-0
10:41
+1
CJ McCollum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-0
10:32
Tyrese Haliburton turnover (traveling)
10:17
+2
Jusuf Nurkic makes two point dunk (Damian Lillard assists)
6-0
9:58
+3
Marvin Bagley III makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Haliburton assists)
6-3
9:48
Buddy Hield personal foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
9:45
CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot
9:42
Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
9:30
Marvin Bagley III turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
9:21
Damian Lillard misses two point driving layup
9:19
Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
9:12
+3
Harrison Barnes makes three point turnaround jump shot (Tyrese Haliburton assists)
6-6
8:51
+3
CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot
9-6
8:40
+2
Marvin Bagley III makes two point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
9-8
8:28
+3
Derrick Jones Jr. makes three point jump shot (CJ McCollum assists)
12-8
8:18
Derrick Jones Jr. blocks De'Aaron Fox's two point layup
8:13
Derrick Jones Jr. defensive rebound
8:06
+2
Damian Lillard makes two point driving layup
14-8
7:47
Buddy Hield turnover (lost ball) (CJ McCollum steals)
7:43
+2
CJ McCollum makes two point layup
16-8
7:44
Kings 60 second timeout
7:26
Marvin Bagley III misses two point jump shot
7:23
Robert Covington defensive rebound
7:16
+3
CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot
19-8
6:58
+3
Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Haliburton assists)
19-11
6:40
Jusuf Nurkic misses two point layup
6:37
Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
6:25
Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
6:23
Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
6:18
Cory Joseph personal foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
6:12
Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
6:11
Trail Blazers offensive rebound
6:11
Marvin Bagley III personal foul (Loose ball) (Jusuf Nurkic draws the foul)
6:03
+3
Robert Covington makes three point jump shot (Jusuf Nurkic assists)
22-11
5:41
Buddy Hield turnover (bad pass) (Robert Covington steals)
5:36
+2
Derrick Jones Jr. makes two point dunk (Robert Covington assists)
24-11
5:16
Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
5:14
Damian Lillard defensive rebound
5:07
Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
5:07
Kings defensive rebound
4:55
+3
Harrison Barnes makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Haliburton assists)
24-14
4:42
CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot
4:39
Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
4:36
+2
Harrison Barnes makes two point layup
24-16
4:29
Hassan Whiteside kicked ball violation
4:26
Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
4:21
Harrison Barnes defensive rebound
4:16
Nemanja Bjelica misses three point jump shot
4:13
Harrison Barnes offensive rebound
4:13
Harrison Barnes misses two point putback layup
4:11
CJ McCollum defensive rebound
4:09
Cory Joseph shooting foul (Jusuf Nurkic draws the foul)
4:09
+1
Jusuf Nurkic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-16
4:09
+1
Jusuf Nurkic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-16
3:52
+2
Nemanja Bjelica makes two point jump shot
26-18
3:33
+2
Damian Lillard makes two point dunk (Jusuf Nurkic assists)
28-18
3:20
Cory Joseph misses two point fadeaway jump shot
3:18
Robert Covington defensive rebound
3:13
Carmelo Anthony misses three point jump shot
3:09
Nemanja Bjelica defensive rebound
3:04
Nemanja Bjelica offensive foul (Carmelo Anthony draws the foul)
3:04
Nemanja Bjelica turnover (offensive foul)
2:48
Gary Trent Jr. misses three point jump shot
2:46
Trail Blazers offensive rebound
2:46
Trail Blazers 60 second timeout
2:34
+2
Carmelo Anthony makes two point jump shot (Rodney Hood assists)
30-18
2:20
De'Aaron Fox misses two point jump shot
2:17
Enes Kanter defensive rebound
2:12
+2
Carmelo Anthony makes two point jump shot (Rodney Hood assists)
32-18
2:02
Nemanja Bjelica misses three point jump shot
1:59
Enes Kanter defensive rebound
1:49
Nemanja Bjelica shooting foul (Carmelo Anthony draws the foul)
1:49
+1
Carmelo Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-18
1:49
+1
Carmelo Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2
34-18
1:35
Carmelo Anthony shooting foul (Nemanja Bjelica draws the foul)
1:35
+1
Nemanja Bjelica makes regular free throw 1 of 2
34-19
1:35
+1
Nemanja Bjelica makes regular free throw 2 of 2
34-20
1:17
Carmelo Anthony misses two point jump shot
1:13
Hassan Whiteside defensive rebound
1:10
Gary Trent Jr. shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
1:10
+1
De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2
34-21
1:10
+1
De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 2 of 2
34-22
0:56
Gary Trent Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Hassan Whiteside steals)
0:51
+2
De'Aaron Fox makes two point layup (Cory Joseph assists)
34-24
0:29
Nemanja Bjelica shooting foul (Carmelo Anthony draws the foul)
0:29
+1
Carmelo Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2
35-24
0:29
+1
Carmelo Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2
36-24
0:11
Harrison Barnes misses three point jump shot
0:07
Carmelo Anthony defensive rebound
0:03
Hassan Whiteside shooting foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
0:03
+1
Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
37-24
0:03
+1
Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
38-24
0:00
Cory Joseph misses three point jump shot
0:00
Kings offensive rebound
0:00
End of period
