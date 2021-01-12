|
12:00
|
|
|
Myles Turner vs. Richaun Holmes (De'Aaron Fox gains possession)
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox turnover (bad pass) (Victor Oladipo steals)
|
|
11:40
|
|
+2
|
Victor Oladipo makes two point dunk
|
2-0
|
11:31
|
|
|
Myles Turner blocks Richaun Holmes's two point driving dunk
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Victor Oladipo defensive rebound
|
|
11:18
|
|
+2
|
Domantas Sabonis makes two point layup (Justin Holiday assists)
|
4-0
|
11:01
|
|
|
Malcolm Brogdon kicked ball violation
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox turnover (bad pass) (Myles Turner steals)
|
|
10:56
|
|
+2
|
Justin Holiday makes two point dunk (Victor Oladipo assists)
|
6-0
|
10:56
|
|
|
Kings 60 second timeout
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Justin Holiday shooting foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)
|
|
10:44
|
|
+1
|
Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-1
|
10:44
|
|
+1
|
Harrison Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-2
|
10:20
|
|
|
Pacers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III offensive rebound
|
|
10:03
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Bagley III makes two point hook shot
|
6-4
|
9:48
|
|
|
Domantas Sabonis misses two point layup
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox defensive rebound
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Myles Turner defensive rebound
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Myles Turner misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox defensive rebound
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Buddy Hield misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Justin Holiday defensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Domantas Sabonis makes two point jump shot (Myles Turner assists)
|
8-4
|
8:43
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Pacers defensive rebound
|
|
8:29
|
|
+2
|
Domantas Sabonis makes two point layup (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
|
10-4
|
8:14
|
|
|
Buddy Hield turnover (bad pass) (Victor Oladipo steals)
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes blocks Victor Oladipo's two point driving layup
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Kings defensive rebound
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Myles Turner misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
|
|
7:30
|
|
+2
|
De'Aaron Fox makes two point floating jump shot
|
10-6
|
7:30
|
|
|
Myles Turner shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|
|
7:30
|
|
+1
|
De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-7
|
7:13
|
|
+2
|
Domantas Sabonis makes two point reverse layup
|
12-7
|
7:02
|
|
+3
|
Buddy Hield makes three point jump shot (Richaun Holmes assists)
|
12-10
|
6:50
|
|
|
Domantas Sabonis misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
|
|
6:29
|
|
+2
|
Harrison Barnes makes two point driving hook shot
|
12-12
|
6:16
|
|
|
Malcolm Brogdon misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes defensive rebound
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes offensive rebound
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes misses two point putback layup
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Victor Oladipo defensive rebound
|
|
6:00
|
|
+2
|
Domantas Sabonis makes two point layup (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
|
14-12
|
5:41
|
|
+3
|
Buddy Hield makes three point step back jump shot
|
14-15
|
5:32
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox personal foul (Malcolm Brogdon draws the foul)
|
|
5:23
|
|
+3
|
Justin Holiday makes three point fadeaway jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
|
17-15
|
5:19
|
|
+2
|
De'Aaron Fox makes two point driving layup
|
16-17
|
5:07
|
|
+2
|
Domantas Sabonis makes two point dunk (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
|
18-17
|
4:58
|
|
|
Harrison Barnes misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Myles Turner defensive rebound
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Domantas Sabonis offensive foul (Harrison Barnes draws the foul)
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Domantas Sabonis turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Justin Holiday shooting foul (Richaun Holmes draws the foul)
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Kings offensive rebound
|
|
4:36
|
|
+1
|
Richaun Holmes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-18
|
4:25
|
|
|
Victor Oladipo misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Tyrese Haliburton defensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes offensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
+2
|
Richaun Holmes makes two point putback dunk
|
19-20
|
4:04
|
|
|
Pacers 60 second timeout
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Victor Oladipo turnover (bad pass) (Cory Joseph steals)
|
|
3:36
|
|
+2
|
Richaun Holmes makes two point layup (Cory Joseph assists)
|
19-22
|
3:25
|
|
+3
|
Malcolm Brogdon makes three point step back jump shot
|
22-22
|
3:07
|
|
+3
|
Tyrese Haliburton makes three point jump shot (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|
22-25
|
2:57
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes personal foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Malcolm Brogdon turnover (lost ball) (De'Aaron Fox steals)
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Edmond Sumner personal foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|
|
2:23
|
|
+3
|
Tyrese Haliburton makes three point jump shot (Cory Joseph assists)
|
22-28
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Brogdon makes two point finger roll layup
|
24-28
|
2:03
|
|
|
Tyrese Haliburton misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Edmond Sumner misses two point driving hook shot
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Glenn Robinson III defensive rebound
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
De'Aaron Fox turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Holiday steals)
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Tyrese Haliburton shooting foul (Aaron Holiday draws the foul)
|
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Holiday makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-28
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Holiday makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-28
|
1:21
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Malcolm Brogdon misses two point layup
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
JaKarr Sampson offensive rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
+2
|
JaKarr Sampson makes two point putback layup
|
28-28
|
0:51
|
|
|
Richaun Holmes turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
0:31
|
|
+2
|
Doug McDermott makes two point layup (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
|
30-28
|
0:13
|
|
|
JaKarr Sampson shooting foul (De'Aaron Fox draws the foul)
|
|
0:13
|
|
+1
|
De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-29
|
0:13
|
|
+1
|
De'Aaron Fox makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-30
|
0:00
|
|
|
Aaron Holiday misses two point driving hook shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Pacers offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|