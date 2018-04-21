2018 NBA Playoffs bracket: Game 4s are here, so start figuring out future matchups now

We've got four games on Saturday -- two Game 3s and two Game 4s -- and we might actually see our first series come to an end. The Pelicans lead the Blazers 3-0, and will look to close things out at home. Meanwhile the Sixers look to take a 3-1 lead back to Philly, while the Timberwolves host their first home playoff game since 2004. In perhaps the most intriguing game of the day, both the Thunder and the Jazz will try to get the upper hand in a 1-1 series.

We've got a stacked Western Conference, where the Rockets have to face a team with two All-Stars in Round 1 despite being the No. 1 seed. And over in the East, the team everyone is expecting to win is the No. 4 seed Cavaliers, but the No. 1 seed Raptors are looking to prove they're a legit contender.

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

To recap those matchups -- and click for full previews:

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Rockets vs. 8. Timberwolves

4. Thunder vs. 5. Jazz

3. Blazers vs. 6. Pelicans

2. Warriors vs. 7. Spurs

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Raptors vs. 8. Wizards

4. Cavaliers vs. 5. Pacers

3. 76ers vs. 6. Heat

2. Celtics vs. 7. Bucks