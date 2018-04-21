2018 NBA Playoffs bracket: Game 4s are here, so start figuring out future matchups now
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
We've got four games on Saturday -- two Game 3s and two Game 4s -- and we might actually see our first series come to an end. The Pelicans lead the Blazers 3-0, and will look to close things out at home. Meanwhile the Sixers look to take a 3-1 lead back to Philly, while the Timberwolves host their first home playoff game since 2004. In perhaps the most intriguing game of the day, both the Thunder and the Jazz will try to get the upper hand in a 1-1 series.
We've got a stacked Western Conference, where the Rockets have to face a team with two All-Stars in Round 1 despite being the No. 1 seed. And over in the East, the team everyone is expecting to win is the No. 4 seed Cavaliers, but the No. 1 seed Raptors are looking to prove they're a legit contender.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
To recap those matchups -- and click for full previews:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
1. Rockets vs. 8. Timberwolves
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
-
76ers vs. Heat: How to watch Game 4
What you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 matchup in the Eastern Conference as the series shifts...
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
-
NBA playoffs schedule by date
The NBA postseason continues with four games on Saturday
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The first round of the NBA postseason is kicking into high gear, and we've got the scores from...
-
Blazers vs. Pelicans series breakdown
Everything you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 first-round series in the Western Conference
-
Rockets vs. Wolves scores, schedule
James Harden and the No. 1 seed Rockets take on Jimmy Butler and the No. 8 seed Wolves in the...