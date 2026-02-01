The full 2026 NBA All-Star Game rosters were unveiled Sunday night as the league announced 14 more reserves for the upcoming ASG. The 10 starter picks were announced two weeks ago ahead of All-Star Weekend (Feb. 13-15) at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The game will feature a brand-new USA vs. The World format.

LeBron James has secured a spot on the 2026 All-Star roster as a reserve, extending his record streak to 22 consecutive All-Star selections. Despite turning 41 in December, James has continued to put up impressive numbers, averaging 21.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 30 games played. NBA coaches pick reserves in each conference, and put LeBron on the West team ahead of other possible selections like Kawhi Leonard and Alperen Sengun.

Rounding out the Western Conference All-Star reserves is a mix of established stars and rising talent, highlighted by Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, along with first-time selections Jamal Murray and Chet Holmgren. On the Eastern Conference side, the reserves feature a blend of proven veterans and emerging players, including Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Pascal Siakam, with newcomers Jalen Duren and Jalen Johnson among those making their first All-Star appearances.

Eastern Conference All-Star reserves

Western Conference All-Star reservers

The NBA is debuting a dramatically reworked All-Star Game format in 2026 by shifting to a USA vs. The World layout, replacing the traditional East vs. West matchup on the court. The event will feature three eight-player teams in total -- two made up of American players and one international squad -- competing in a round-robin tournament of 12-minute games.

While the game format is new, the selection process remained the same to get this initial list of 24 All-Stars. Fans, players and media still voted to choose the All-Star starters from each conference, with seven bench players added per conference based on coach voting. One key change in voting is the removal of backcourt and frontcourt labels, allowing voters to simply select the best players regardless of position.

To make the new format work, the league has roster minimums: at least 16 American players and eight international players must be selected, with commissioner Adam Silver authorized to add players if needed.

Towns (Dominican Republic) and Powell (Jamaica) are both American-born players who have played for other countries internationally. But if they're both on American teams at the 2026 All-Star Game, that would leave eight other international players: Dončić, Jokić, Wembanyama, Antetokounmpo, Gilgeous-Alexander, Murray, Siakam and Avdija. Antetokounmpo, who has been part of rampant trade speculation recently, will likely miss the 2026 ASG after hurting his calf last weekend.

2026 NBA All-Stars

* recognized as NBA All-Star starter