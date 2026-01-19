Ten starter for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Feb. 15 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, were announced on Monday. This year's All-Star Game starters were headlined by multiple familiar faces, including Lakers guard Luka Dončić and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Dončić will be making his first appearance in the All-Star game as a member of the Lakers after being traded from the Dallas Mavericks last year. The Lakers star received the most fan votes and will be appearing in sixth All-Star game. The rest of the West starters are listed below. A fan vote broke the tie between Victor Wembanyama and Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards for the final spot.

NBA All-Star Game starters -- Western Conference

Luka Dončić, Lakers (sixth selection)

Stephen Curry, Warriors (12th)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder (fourth)

Nikola Jokić, Nuggets (eighth)

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs (second)

Antetokounmpo led the East in fan voting and will be playing in his 10th All-Star game. Here are the rest of the East selections:

NBA All-Star Game starters -- Eastern Conference

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers (second selection)

Jalen Brunson, Knicks (third)

Cade Cunningham, Pistons (second)

Jaylen Brown, Celtics (fifth)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (10th)

And here are the results of the fan, player and media voting to determine starters in both conferences:

The format of this year's All-Star game will look drastically different. That's because the league is implementing a new format with two U.S. teams and one international team competing in a round-robin tournament of 12-minute games.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game has a new USA vs. The World format, but the ASG selection process remains the same. That means there will be 12 initial All-Stars picked per conference, including the 10 players revealed Monday. Each conference will also get seven reserves. The All-Star reserves are set to be named next week, per NBC Sports.

If there are not at least 16 American players or eight international players through the initial All-Star roster-building process, commissioner Adam Silver would then add additional All-Stars to fill out the rosters. The All-Star Game, taking place on Sunday, Feb. 15, will feature two American teams and one World team, all of which will have at least eight players.

With the new format, we know who should be representing the starters for "The World" team: Dončić, Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokić, Wembanyama and Antetokounmpo. The USA starters will be determined later.

Another new wrinkle for the voting this year is that players are no longer being selected via backcourt and frontcourt designations.