Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas will make debut Tuesday, sit out Wednesday vs. Celtics

Despite a slow start, the Cleveland Cavaliers have put together a 24-12 record -- not bad considering that they were missing arguably their second-best player for the entire year.

All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas will make his Cavs debut on Tuesday at home against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue. Lue also said that Thomas will come off the bench and will have a minutes limit in his first game since last season's playoffs.

The Cavs face Thomas' former team, the Boston Celtics, on the road Wednesday, but Lue said that Thomas will not play in that game.

When asked about his return to the court Thomas said that he believes the time off has made him a better player and a better person.

Thomas averaged a career-high 28.9 points per game last season with the Celtics, and was named to the All-NBA second team.