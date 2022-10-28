The Boston Celtics (3-1) will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-1) on Friday night. Boston was unable to complete its three-game road trip with a perfect record, losing to Chicago in a 120-102 final on Monday. Cleveland enters this contest on a three-game winning streak following a loss to Toronto in its opener.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Boston is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Celtics vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 218.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers spread: Celtics -6.5

Celtics vs. Cavaliers over/under: 218 points

Celtics vs. Cavaliers money line: Boston -260, Cleveland +210

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is coming off a loss to Chicago, but the Celtics looked fantastic in their first three games, picking up wins against Philadelphia, Miami and Orlando. They made a run to the NBA Finals last season, so they have established themselves as one of the top teams in the league. Forward Jayson Tatum leads the way with 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Tatum is joined by Jaylen Brown, who is averaging 24.0 points and 5.5 rebounds. Cleveland has only been on the road twice this season, with one of those games resulting in a 108-105 loss at Toronto. The Cavaliers are 3-12 in their last 15 road games and have gone winless in their last six trips to Boston. Boston will get to go up against a Cavs team missing one of its best players as Darius Garland is out with an eye injury.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Boston is going to have a tough time matching up with Cleveland in the paint on Friday night, as forward Grant Williams will be serving a one-game suspension for making contact with an official on Monday. The Celtics are already without big man Robert Williams III due to offseason knee surgery, leaving them thin down low heading into this game. Cleveland has an outstanding duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in the paint, giving the Cavaliers a big advantage.

They also added star guard Donovan Mitchell from Utah in the offseason, and he scored at least 31 points in his first three outings with the team. Cleveland has been one of the top defensive teams in the league so far this year, and its offense is capable of doing damage down low in this matchup. The Celtics have only covered the spread twice in their last seven games, while Cleveland has covered five times in its last seven contests.

