It appears that Chris Paul's basketball exile is over. The future Hall of Fame point guard, away from the Los Angeles Clippers since being sent home by the team in the middle of a road trip in early December, is reportedly heading to the Toronto Raptors in a three-team deal that also includes the Brooklyn Nets.

Here are the full details, per ESPN:

Raptors receive: PG Chris Paul

Nets receive: SG Ochai Agbaji, 2032 Raptors second-round pick, cash

Clippers receive: Rights to Vanja Marinkovic

Toronto might not be Paul's final landing spot, though, ESPN's Shams Charania says, as the Raptors could make more trades ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

Paul, 40, announced his intentions to retire at the end of the season in late November. In the wee hours of the morning on Dec. 3, Paul posted "Just Found Out I'm Being Sent Home" on his Instagram story. The Clippers were in Atlanta ahead of a game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Will Bucks trade Giannis Antetokounmpo before the deadline? Experts make final predictions Jasmyn Wimbish

Shortly thereafter, president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank issued a statement saying the team was "parting ways with Chris and he will no longer be with the team." Later that day, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said he didn't think the "fit" between Paul and the Clippers was working out.

"I just think it wasn't a good fit for what he was looking for," Lue said. "It is what it is. Do I want to see CP go out like this? No. I have a lot of respect for him. He's been a friend of mine over the years. You never wanna see a great go out like this. But I'm pretty sure he will find something because he's a great player. ... I didn't wanna see it end like this."

Paul, in his second stint with the Clippers, averaged 2.9 points and 3.3 assist in 14.3 minutes per game across 16 games for LA this season as he bounced in and out of the rotation. The Clippers were 5-16 when they sent Paul home; they are 18-10 since.

Wherever Paul, a 12-time All-Star, ultimately lands, the Clippers have opened up a roster spot that was otherwise not being used. At 23-26 on the season, the Clippers have climbed into ninth in the Western Conference, though they did just trade James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Darius Garland.

Agbaji, 25, had appeared in 42 of the Raptors' 51 games this season but had seen his role shrink recently. The No. 14 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Agbaji averaged 10.4 points per game last season but is down to 4.3 points per game this season, with his minutes down as well. The move also gets the Raptors out of the luxury tax. Toronto is 30-21 this season, fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Marinkovic, 29, was a second-round pick in 2019. He has never played in the NBA and is currently playing in Serbia.