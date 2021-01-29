The Orlando Magic will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Amway Center. Orlando is 8-11 overall and 4-5 at home, while Los Angeles is 14-5 overall and 6-3 on the road. Orlando is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Clippers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 213. Before entering any Clippers vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.



Here are several NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Clippers spread: Magic -3.5

Magic vs. Clippers over-under: 213 points

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Miami Heat on Thursday, 109-105. Los Angeles overcame an early 33-19 deficit in the victory. Lou Williams had 17 points in addition to five boards and Nicolas Batum shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points and six rebounds. The Clippers have won eight of their past nine games.

Los Angeles comes into Friday's game with the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 107.2. The Clippers have a 13-game win streak vs. the Magic, which is tied for the second-longest win streak against a single opponent in franchise history. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (health and safety protocols) have been cleared for Friday. Patrick Beverley (knee) remains out. None of the three players have been with the team on their current road trip.

What you need to know about the Magic

Meanwhile, Orlando lost to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, 121-107 at home, The Magic were down 96-77 at the end of the third quarter. Nikola Vucevic had 26 points along with nine boards and Evan Fournier had 25 points in addition to three blocks. The Magic have lost three of their past five games. They trailed from start to finish against the Kings, and were down by as many as 22 points.

Orlando is coming into the game scoring the third fewest points per game in the league, with only 105.6 on average. The Magic have made 10-plus 3-pointers in seven consecutive games. Orlando is averaging 46.6 rebounds per game, which is sixth in the league.

