After clinching a playoff berth on Friday, the Brooklyn Nets return to action on Sunday with an intriguing cross-conference battle against the Los Angeles Clippers. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George lead the way for the Clippers, with the Nets operating in short-handed fashion. Caris LeVert (rest), Joe Harris (groin) and Jarrett Allen (ankle) are listed as doubtful for Brooklyn, and Jamal Crawford (hamstring) is out.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill lists the Clippers as 13-point neutral court favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228 in the latest Clippers vs. Nets odds.

Clippers vs. Nets spread: Clippers -13

Clippers vs. Nets over-under: 228 points

Clippers vs. Nets money line: Clippers -1100, Nets +700

LAC: The Clippers are 10-3 against the spread in the last 13 games

BKN: The Nets are 7-4 against the spread in the last 11 games

Why the Clippers can cover

Though Brooklyn's offense is vastly improved in Orlando, the Nets struggle mightily on defense with their current roster. For the full season, the Nets rank second-to-last in the NBA in forcing turnovers, playing into a strength for the Clippers, and the team doesn't have many options to defend the length of Leonard and George.

Overall, the Clippers are a top-three offense in the NBA this season, with elite metrics in free throw creation, offensive rebounding and points scored per possession. Even with Brooklyn's uptick on offense, the Clippers are also in a strong defensive position. Los Angeles boasts a top-five defense in the NBA this season, and the Clippers are No. 2 in the league in shooting efficiency allowed. More than anything, the Clippers are the more talented team and, even on a back-to-back, they have the edge.

Why the Nets can cover

Though the Nets are at a significant disadvantage in overall talent, Brooklyn has over-performed in the Orlando bubble. Jacque Vaughn's team ranks as an above-average offense on a per-possession basis and, in Disney-only games, the Nets rank No. 2 in the NBA in assist rate.

One of Brooklyn's weaknesses is a propensity to give the ball away on offense but, against a Clippers team that ranks in the bottom-10 in turnover creation, that could be muted. Brooklyn also plays at a blistering pace, which could make the Clippers, who prefer a slower style, uncomfortable at times.

