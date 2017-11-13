Flagrant Two Podcast: Brad Stevens COY already? Bucks' Bledsoe trade looking good

Bill and Reid discuss s the Celtics' 12-game win streak, Lonzo Ball's triple-double and more


In this episode: On this edition of CBS Sports' Flagrant Two podcast, Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave discuss the Celtics' 12-game win streak and whether or not it's too early to make Brad Stevens the favorite for Coach of the Year (2:20), Lonzo Ball's historic triple-double (14:47), LeBron's shot at Phil Jackson (16:18), the Warriors' dominance (17:32), Rudy Gobert's injury (18:35), OKC possibly getting it together (22:54) and the 2-0 Eric Bledsoe-led Bucks (33:42).  

Follow @SportsReiter and @ReidForgrave on Twitter! 
Subscribe: via iTunes / Stitcher / TuneIn

National Columnist

Bill Reiter began his career as a newspaper journalist before becoming a national columnist at CBS Sports. He currently hosts a national CBS Sports radio show from New York City from 6 to 10 p.m. ET called... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories