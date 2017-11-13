Flagrant Two Podcast: Brad Stevens COY already? Bucks' Bledsoe trade looking good





In this episode: On this edition of CBS Sports' Flagrant Two podcast, Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave discuss the Celtics' 12-game win streak and whether or not it's too early to make Brad Stevens the favorite for Coach of the Year (2:20), Lonzo Ball's historic triple-double (14:47), LeBron's shot at Phil Jackson (16:18), the Warriors' dominance (17:32), Rudy Gobert's injury (18:35), OKC possibly getting it together (22:54) and the 2-0 Eric Bledsoe-led Bucks (33:42).

