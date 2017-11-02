Golden State Warriors-San Antonio Spurs odds: Advanced computer model's picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated Warriors vs. Spurs 10,000 times with surprising results
One of the biggest early-season matchups of the 2017-18 NBA schedule takes place Thursday night when the Golden State Warriors visit Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs in a rematch of last season's Western Conference finals.
The Warriors are 6.5-point favorites, unchanged from where it opened, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218, also unchanged from the open.
The money line is Warriors -270, meaning you would need to bet $270 on Golden State to win $100. That's up from -260.
Before you make any bets on this huge NBA showdown, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.
This model has been crushing football. It went an amazing 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season -- better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch. SportsLine computer picks also would have won over 96 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool Manager leagues that made straight-up picks last season. It's also coming off a week where it picked 12 out of 13 NFL games correctly.
Now, the model has examined every matchup, every player and every trend in Warriors-Spurs and locked in picks against the spread, over-under and money line.
We can tell you that while just 38 percent of the public says under 218 hits, the computer has a much different outlook. In fact, the ynder is hitting in 64 percent of the model's simulations, so think twice before jumping on the over like most of the public is doing.
SportsLine's model also has a strong pick for one side of the spread.
The model has taken into account that the Spurs are decimated with injuries right now. Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Joffrey Lauvergne have all been ruled out for Thursday night.
The Warriors, meanwhile, are rounding into their dominant form after a sluggish start. They destroyed the Clippers 141-113 on Monday night, and now head to San Antonio on a couple days' rest.
But just because San Antonio is missing several key pieces doesn't mean the Spurs can't cover, especially a 6.5-point line in front of what should be a wild crowd at the AT&T Center.
The Spurs, as always, are extremely well-coached and have tremendous depth. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts that seven San Antonio players will score double-figures in this game. LaMarcus Aldridge is projected to step up in a big way, providing 20 points and nine rebounds to lead the way.
The Warriors, meanwhile, are projected to get most of their offense from Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. SportsLine's proven model is calling for that trio to rack up nearly 70 points total.
So what side of Warriors-Spurs should you take? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point spread winner of Warriors-Spurs, all from the model that has crushed NFL, and find out.
