Grizzlies vs. Thunder odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 26 predictions from advanced computer

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 15-14 overall and 11-5 at home, while Memphis is 11-20 overall and 5-8 on the road. The Thunder are seeking a fifth consecutive win and second over the Grizzlies in eight days. The Grizzlies have lost three of their past four games. Oklahoma City is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 224.

Oklahoma City beat the Los Angeles Clippers 118-112 on Sunday. The Thunder owe a lot of their success to several key players, and it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out in front, picking up 32 points and five assists. He matched a career high in points set in his previous game. It was Oklahoma City's ninth win in the past 12 games. Danilo Gallinari missed the game against the Clippers and has been ruled out for tonight because of an ankle injury.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points and had nine rebounds in Oklahoma City's 126-122 win over vMemphis on Dec. 18. Dennis Schroder scored 31 points in the Thunder's previous meeting with the Grizzlies, Schroder averaged 25.3 points, six assists and 5.3 rebounds in four games last week.

On Monday, Memphis gifted San Antonio an easy 145-115 victory. Jonas Valanciunas dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. The 145 points were the most the Grizzlies have allowed this season.

