The Miami Heat have set a date to retire Udonis Haslem's jersey. The team announced Friday that his No. 40 jersey number will go up in the rafters on Jan. 19 ahead of a home matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. He'll become the sixth player in franchise history to have his jersey retired, joining Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade.

Haslem went undrafted in 2002 and joined the Heat after one season of pro ball in France. He was an immediate difference-maker with Miami and made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in his first campaign. He went on to play an important role as a player and leader over the course of his 20 seasons in Miami.

Haslem helped Miami win its first-ever NBA championship in 2006. He tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of the title series. He was named a team captain not long after in 2007 and held that post through two more Heat championships in 2012 and 2013 alongside Wade, Bosh and LeBron James.

While Haslem fell out of the team's regular rotation in 2013-14, he provided crucial mentorship to younger players and personified Heat culture until his retirement in 2023. Haslem ended his 20-year tenure with Miami as the franchise's all-time leader in rebounds (5,791). He now serves as the Heat's vice president of basketball development.

"He's right where he should be and that's fully involved in our organization from a culture standpoint," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said in November when addressing Haslem's front office role with the team.