Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Orlando Magic and the Charlotte Hornets will face off at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Amway Center. Orlando is 7-10 overall and 3-4 at home, while Charlotte is 7-9 overall and 4-5 on the road. The Magic are favored by one point in the latest Magic vs. Hornets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 212.5. Before entering any Hornets vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is on a stunning 69-40 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. Hornets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Hornets spread: Hornets +1

Magic vs. Hornets over-under: 212.5 points

Latest Odds: Charlotte Hornets +1.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Magic on Sunday, sneaking past 107-104 in the first of two consecutive games between the teams. Gordon Hayward shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 39 points and nine boards. He made a decisive layup with 0.7 seconds left. Charlotte halted a four-game losing streak with the victory. The Hornets were down by 12 before going on a 28-7 run to open the fourth quarter.

The Hornets have lost four of their last five games vs. the Magic. Over his last five outings Hayward is averaging 29.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Charlotte is leading the league in assists at 28.3 per game.

What you need to know about the Magic

Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Magic on Sunday. Vucevic has 12 double-doubles this season, which ranks fourth in the league. Evan Fournier had 21 points and six assists. Orlando has lost eight of its last nine games. The Magic are averaging 46.5 rebounds per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

Orlando has lost 12 of its last 15 home meetings with Charlotte. The Magic rank 28th in points per game, at 104.8. They have scored 100 points six times, and have won six of those nine games. The team's 42.9 field goal percentage ranks 29th in the NBA. Aaron Gordon (hip/back) and Michael Carter-Williams (foot) did not play on Sunday.

How to make Hornets vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hornets vs. Magic spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 68-39 roll.