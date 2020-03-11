Jazz vs. Thunder odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 11 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for a Northwest Division battle as the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz will face off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 40-24 overall and 20-13 at home, while Utah is 41-23 overall and 20-13 on the road. Utah has won five of its last six games overall and six consecutive road matchups. The Thunder, meanwhile, have won three straight games and 17 of their last 22. Oklahoma City is favored by three-points in the latest Thunder vs. Jazz odds, and the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Jazz vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Thunder vs. Jazz spread: Thunder -3

Thunder vs. Jazz over-under: 218.5 points

Thunder vs. Jazz money line: Oklahoma City -152, Utah +131

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder escaped with a win against the Boston Celtics in their last outing, 105-104. Chris Paul had 28 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds. OKC has won 29 games when the margin is five points or less in the final five minutes. No other team in the league has won more than 26 games in those scenarios. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed Sunday's game with a hip injury but is expected to play on Wednesday.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah came up short against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, falling 101-92. Joe Ingles put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points and six assists along with five boards. The Jazz shot 39.8 percent from the field in the loss.

Utah enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 111.0 points per game, which ranks 17th in the NBA. Defensively, the Jazz are giving up 107.9 points per contest, the ninth-best mark in the league.

