John Wall injury update: Wizards star will not return before six-to-eight-week timeline

The Wizards still don't know when John Wall will be back on the court.

After struggling with a nagging knee injury throughout the season, Wall underwent an arthroscopic knee procedure in late January, and was expected to be out for six to eight weeks. But as the six-week mark approaches, the Wizards still aren't sure when their All-Star point guard is ready to return. Via ESPN:

Washington still doesn't know when John Wall will play again. The Wizards simply know that the All-Star is getting closer. Wall worked out on the floor in Miami about a half-hour before the Wizards visited the Heat on Saturday night. He has done some on-court work in the past as part of his ongoing recovery from knee surgery, and this session was a continuation of the process. "This Wednesday will be six weeks, and we said six to eight weeks," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "It won't be six weeks." Wall took some jumpers and free throws, plus some layup drills that required him jumping with both feet. Officially, he is still out indefinitely, though the Wizards seem convinced he will be back before the end of the regular season.

There's still two more weeks on that six-to-eight week timeline, and things can change quickly in the NBA, so there's still a chance that Wall will be back about when they expected him to be. However, the fact that the Wizards still aren't confident about when exactly he'll be back is cause for slight concern.

The good news for the Wizards, though, is they've managed to hold things together in his absence, and don't need to rush him back. Currently in fifth place in the East, they're seven games up on the ninth-place Pistons, and would need one of the worst collapses ever to miss the playoffs.