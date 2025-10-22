The New York Knicks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday as the Eastern Conference contenders tip off their 2025-26 NBA seasons. Cleveland had the East's best record at 64-18 last year before bowing out in the second round of the playoffs. New York went 51-31 and advanced to the East Finals before losing to Indiana and then replacing Tom Thibodeau with Mike Brown at head coach. The Cavs swept the season series between the squads last year, winning all four games.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City, where the Knicks went 27-14 last season. Cleveland is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Knicks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5. Before locking in any Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past seven seasons. The model enters the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It also went 24-11 (69%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavs vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Cavs:

Cavaliers vs. Knicks spread Cleveland -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Cavaliers vs. Knicks over/under 228.5 points Cavaliers vs. Knicks money line Cleveland -123, New York +103 Cavaliers vs. Knicks picks See picks at SportsLine Cavaliers vs. Knicks streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland not only went 4-0 versus New York last year, but the Cavaliers were also 4-0 against the spread (ATS) against New York. Cleveland's No. 1 offense simply overwhelmed the Knicks in 2024-25, as the team averaged 121 points over the four matchups, which was nearly 10 more points than what New York allowed on average. The Cavs have an MVP candidate in Donovan Mitchell, who averaged 24 points, 5 assists and 4.5 rebounds last year, in addition to the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Evan Mobley.

Both Mitchell and Mobley finished in the top 10 in MVP voting a year ago, and then the Cavs went out and added Lonzo Ball in the offseason. He adds to a stellar group of perimeter players in Cleveland that also includes De'Andre Hunter, who averaged 14.3 points following his trade from Atlanta last season. Cleveland didn't just win on the scoreboard often in 2024-25, as it also won in several sportsbooks as the team's 48-33-1 ATS record was the best in the Eastern Conference. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Knicks can cover

The Cavs team that New York saw last season won't be the same one it sees on Wednesday. Cleveland will be without All-Star, Darius Garland (toe), as well as fellow starter Max Strus (foot). Add in that Sixth Man, Ty Jerome, is now in Memphis, and the Cavs will be without three of their six-leading scorers from last year's playoffs run. Cleveland went just 2-5 straight up in its last seven games without Garland in 2024-25.

New York has incredible balance, as it was one of just three teams to rank in the top 10 in both points per game and points allowed per game last year. It particularly shines on the offensive end behind Jalen Brunson (26 ppg) and Karl-Anthony Towns (24.4) as the team ranked in the top eight in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw percentage. Towns, however, is listed as questionable (quad). The offense only got stronger in the offseason with the signing of super sub Jordan Clarkson, who has more points off the bench (8,045) than any other active NBA player. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Knicks and is leaning Under the total, projecting 228 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Cavs, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavs vs. Knicks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.