Kyle Kuzma will reportedly make season debut vs. Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers already look like world-beaters. They've won their last three games by a combined 57 points, and now, they're getting a big boost to their rotation.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kyle Kuzma will make his season debut on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks. Kuzma has been out since September, after he suffered an ankle injury while training with Team USA for the FIBA World Cup. He ultimately left Team USA in order to recover, and has been out ever since. The typically durable Kuzma had missed just 17 games in his two years in the NBA prior to this season.

Though the Lakers are winning games, their schedule so far has not exactly been challenging. The Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies, their last two opponents, have a combined 2-6 record, and it should be noted that they failed their opening night test against the championship favorite Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers have not yet lost on their home floor, as their lone road game was against those Clippers at Staples Center. The Lakers could afford to play at less than full strength against those teams.

That won't be the case forever, and that is why Kuzma's return is critical. The Lakers have been overly reliant on LeBron James and Anthony Davis to create offense so far, as over 45 percent of their points have come from those two players alone. The Lakers sorely needed a third scorer, and that is where Kuzma comes in. He will likely come off of the bench to accommodate Davis' desire to play with a true center, but should see major minutes as a reserve and could contend for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

The key to Kuzma's season will be how well he adjusts to that new role as a reserve. He has typically been far more comfortable developing a rhythm as a starter. For his career, he has averaged 18.8 points per game in the starting lineup, but only 13.7 when he came off of the bench. His shooting percentages, rebounding and assist numbers all improve when he starts, so adjusting to life off of the bench will be his greatest test.

It is not just when he plays that matters, though, but how he does. Kuzma has typically had the freedom to act as one of his team's primary scorers so far in his career. That has changed. This team belongs to James and Davis, and Kuzma's role offensively is going to largely revolve around making open shots and playing defense. He has worked on his shot all offseason, and his defense was impressive during his brief Team USA stint, but until he proves that he can play like a role player on the court, there will be questions about what he brings to the table for a Lakers team that is already rolling.

The Lakers will be cautious with Kuzma. Not only do they need to keep him healthy, but they also need to ease him into a spot in an already successful rotation. Don't expect him to play 40 minutes against the Mavericks, but seeing him back at all is a big step for a Lakers team that could use an offensive boost.