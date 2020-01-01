Lakers vs. Suns odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 1 predictions from advanced computer simulation

The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to square off in a Pacific Division matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Staples Center in the final game on the New Year's Day NBA schedule. Los Angeles is 26-7 overall and 11-4 at home, while Phoenix is 13-20 overall and 7-8 on the road. The Lakers have the second-best record in the NBA. Los Angeles is looking for its third consecutive win after getting past a four-game losing streak. The Suns have won two straight after snapping an eight-game losing streak. Los Angeles is favored by 11.5 points in the Lakers vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 226.5. Before entering any Suns vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Los Angeles wrapped up 2019 with a 108-95 victory over Dallas. Anthony Davis had 23 points along with nine rebounds. The Lakers held the Mavericks to a season low in points and limited Dallas to 36 percent shooting from the field.

LeBron James had 13 points and 13 assists against the Mavericks. He leads the league in assists with 10.8 per game.

Phoenix didn't have too much breathing room in its game with Portland on Monday, but still walked away with a 122-116 win. They overcame a 19-point first half deficit and outscored Portland in the final quarter, 39-27.

Devin Booker scored 33 points to go with seven assists and made all 15 of his free-throw attempts. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 29 points, hitting a career high seven 3-pointers. Ricky Rubio had 18 points and 13 assists.

Deandre Ayton returned from a five-game absence because of an ankle injury and grabbed 12 rebounds. The Lakers won the first meeting between the teams,123-115 on Nov. 12.

The Lakers enter the contest with a 48.2 field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, Phoenix has allowed opponents to shoot 47.8 percent from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

