The LaVar Ball vs. Michael Jordan one-on-one basketball game probably won't ever happen, but Ball sees no reason why it shouldn't. When LaMelo Ball, LaVar' son, was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, fans starting talking about the possibility of seeing LaVar and MJ face off.

There's some history here. LaVar has discussed going up against the GOAT more than once. In 2017 he said, "Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one."

Now that Jordan, the Hornets' principal owner, has a close connection to the Ball family, people were questioning if LaVar would drop the bit or feel more motivated to make the matchup happen. Turns out, he's still convinced it should occur.

Here's what he said on the possibility of a competition between the two, via ESPN:

"Tell MJ: Here we come! Tell MJ we're coming! ... Hey, if people are willing to pay to see 50-year-old Mike Tyson fight, why not?"

Jordan has previously laughed when LaVar ball has mentioned the possibility of them facing off.

"You got to understand the source. I think he played college, maybe? He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really? It doesn't deserve a response, but I'ma give it to you because you asked the question," Jordan said in 2017. "I don't think he could beat me if I was one-legged."

Jordan is 57 and LaVar is 53. If I'm putting money on who takes it, my bet is always on MJ.

If this video is any proof, it would be a pretty easy win for MJ.

LaVar did have some kind words for Jordan and the potential impact he can have on his son's life.

"Greatness recognizes greatness," he said. "I always told my boys, 'Someone has to be better than the best - why not you?'"